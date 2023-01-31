Read full article on original website
wilsonpost.com
Lucy Nelson knocks down fires and gender walls with Lebanon Fire Department
When Lucy Nelson sets her mind to something — even something as challenging as defying the odds and becoming the first female firefighter in Lebanon’s history — have no doubt that change is ahead. Nelson was just a teenager when she set her sights on that career...
wgnsradio.com
Drive By Ascension St. Thomas Tonight and SEE red
(MURFREESBORO) Drive by Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford hospital at night and see RED. The local hospital is lit in red to honor HEART MONTH. The hospital also recognizes those who care for the heart health of our communities, specifically Ascension Saint Thomas Heart, emergency medical services workers, emergency departments associates, and other healthcare heroes providing 24/7 care to those who are critically ill.
wjle.com
Derwin Mac Adcock
On February 1, 2023, Derwin Mac Adcock, age 59, seen Jesus and is now kicking up gold dust with loved ones in Heaven. He was born December 8, 1963, to his parents the late Franklin and Fay McCormick Adcock. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Ricky Adcock; sister-in-law, Wilma Adcock; nephews, Chris and Bryan Adcock. He served 33 years in law enforcement and retired from McMinnville Police Department in December 2018. He was a member at Smithville First Freewill Baptist Chruch and was an avid fisherman. He is survived by his loving wife, Beth Adcock; sister-in-law, Veronica (Jeff) Baker; honorary daughters, Kali Page (Jacob Williams) and Kora (Luke) Hillis; honorary grandchildren, Haven and Hyatt Smithson and Daytan Hillis; special friend, Dave Brown; many cousins, aunts and uncles also survive. Funeral services will be held 2 PM Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Smithville First Freewill Baptist Chruch with Bro. Andy Patterson officiating and burial to follow in Corinth Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday 1PM until 7PM and Sunday 10:AM until 12:30 PM at DeKalb Funeral Chapel . The family will receive friends at Smithville First Freewill Baptist Church Sunday 1PM until the time of the service at 2PM. The family ask in addition to flowers donations be made to Smithville First Freewill Baptist Church Building Fund in memory of Derwin. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
wjle.com
Local ACS Donations Totaled $1,300 Through Love Lights a Tree
Members of the DeKalb County Unit of the American Cancer Society would like to thank you for your support of the recent Love Lights a Tree fundraising effort. Donations totaled $1,300 this year. During the holidays many families pay tribute to their friends and loved ones, living and deceased, by...
In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit
COTTONTOWN, Tenn. – A Nashville judge has issued a preliminary injunction against Sumner County, preventing local officials from transferring ownership of a publicly-owned historic landmark into private hands. Davidson County Chancellor Anne Martin ruled last week that any decision to give away the Bridal House, a 204-year-old log cabin built by early Middle Tennessee settlers, […] The post In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Bottling Company International Opening Manufacturing and Distribution Operations in Warren County
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, and Bottling Company International (BCI) officials announced Wednesday that the company would invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage, and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create 57...
Woman pronounced dead after found along Franklin County road
A death investigation is underway after a 53-year-old woman was discovered next to the road in Franklin County Thursday morning.
Fire Severely Injures man in Shelbyville
Charles “Buddy” Chapman, 82, was severely injured in a house fire on Sunday night in Shelbyville. Neighbors said they heard explosions and called authorities. The Shelbyville Times-Gazette reports that Chapman was first taken to Vanderbilt Bedford and then to Nashville, where he is being treated for his injuries.
clarksvilletoday.com
Campus Police bust APSU student Samuel Grigg with 33 grams of marijuana in dorm
18-year-old APSU Student Samuel Grigg is free on a $2,500 bond after Campus Police Officer Dustin Scroggins charged him with possession of 33.8 grams of marijuana in his dorm room. The campus housing authority had alerted police they believed drugs were in the dorm room. Officers say they smelled marijuana immediately upon arrival. Grigg admitted to possessing the green leafy goodness and was transported to jail.
1 dead, 1 injured in Macon County head-on crash
One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital following a head-on crash in Macon County.
Department of Labor Cites U.S. Postal Service With 16 Violations at 3 Tennessee Facilities
NASHVILLE, TN – The U.S. Department of Labor has found the U.S. Postal Service exposed workers to struck-by, electrical, crushing, fire and other health hazards at facilities in Columbia, Knoxville and Nashville. As a result of three inspections, the department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited the mail carrier...
Tennessee Tribune
Expunged Records and New Beginnings
NASHVILLE TN — People and families packed themselves inside the McGruder Family Resource Center Saturday, Jan. 21 at 9 a.m. to participate in the expungement clinic hosted by lead organizer Judge Rachel L. Bell. The purpose of the clinic is to help those who come with criminal records and qualify for expungement begin a fresh chapter in their lives. The outreach also works in connecting people with other services often needed by those attempting to re-integrate into society such as food, hygiene supplies and assistance with securing employment.
'It looked like utopia,' says man suing Brentwood retirement community
Man now suing Brentwood retirement community for violating the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act, intentional misrepresentation, multiple counts of fraud, and unjust enrichment.
WAAY-TV
Autopsy reveals Madison County mom’s cause of death after sons found dead with husband
An autopsy has determined the cause of death of a Madison County mother. Jennifer Lepore died from blunt force trauma, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. The body of the 43-year-old mother of two was found in her Hazel Green home Jan. 18. The next day, police in...
Stolen ATV Reported at Winchester Tractor Supply
On January 25, 2023, a theft report was filed with the Winchester Police Department concerning a Coleman youth ATV stolen from the back dock of Tractor Supply Company located on Dinah Shore Boulevard. The theft occurred in the early morning hours of January 25, 2023. The suspected truck believed to...
Retired off-duty officer attacked by juveniles near Dickerson Pike Walmart
Metro Police responded to the 3000 block of Dickerson Pike Wednesday after three juveniles attacked a retired off-duty officer working security at Walmart.
Middle TN residents fall victim to icy porches
For many of us, the most dangerous part of the ice storm was stepping out of our own front door.
Tennessee School Closings: February 2, 2023
With more snow, sleet, and freezing rain possible in Middle Tennessee, multiple school districts have announced closings for Thursday, Feb. 2.
Suspects sought in deadly Murfreesboro shooting
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Murfreesboro.
WSMV
Drug report from Macon County
LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office released its drug report on Tuesday, detailing the total amount of illegal narcotics seized in the county since September 1, 2022. According to the report, drug units have removed the drugs below from the streets:. Meth: 29.71 grams. Fentanyl: 26.78...
