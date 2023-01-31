Livewires Estrella River Farms Collaborates with Cannavision Labs to Ship Estrella Weedery Premium Cannabis Concentrate for California Distribution

The 400-mile stretch of the Sierra Nevada Mountain range is blanketed in winter white, the most snow California has seen since 1995, thanks to a series of winter storms that topped up reservoirs and restored the state’s dwindling snowpack. California’s snowpack, which accounts for about a third of the state’s water supply, was 205% of its historical average on Wednesday when state officials conducted the second annual snow survey at Phillips Station in El Dorado County — an accumulation not seen in nearly three decades. ...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO