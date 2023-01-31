Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Kansas City Looking For StaffAsh JurbergKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Adair Fish: Mother who lived with toddler’s remains to be arraigned this monthLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Related
Best Place in Missouri to View the Super-Rare 2024 Solar Eclipse?
It will be 4 minutes and 27 seconds of history when the sun eclipses over the middle of America in 2024. Where's the best place in Missouri to view it from? Let's find out. The ultimate resource for the super-rare total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 is the Great American Eclipse website. It says that "totality will begin in Texas at 1:27 pm CDT and will end in Maine at 3:35 pm EDT". Let's see what time that means for us and where's the best place to view it. Here's the eclipse path across Missouri as shared by the Great American Eclipse website:
Two Missouri Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
Demand up for bomb shelters built by a Missouri company
The Cold War ended more than 30 years ago, but the fixation with the bunkered decades of the 1960s and 1980s has not. It has, in some ways, become a culture since the Cold War.
Driving while poor: Project GreenLight wants to help drivers reinstate their licenses
In a city like Kansas City, car ownership is rarely a choice. For decades, the city has been planned around driving. Walkable neighborhoods are scarce, sidewalks are crumbling or nonexistent in some areas of the city, and access to public transportation can be spotty. But owning a car is not cheap — or easy. From […] The post Driving while poor: Project GreenLight wants to help drivers reinstate their licenses appeared first on The Beacon.
Missourinet
Missouri considers expanding probation and parole arrest program
In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Under Gov. Mike Parson’s state budget proposal, the program...
Missouri Republicans go after ‘woke’ investing to prevent state funds from being used in the fight against climate change
Some Missouri officeholders want to make sure that state funds aren’t used to promote “woke political agendas.” An effort is underway to ban state involvement with banks that prioritize climate action or other socially driven investments. Conservative legislators have joined peers in other Republican-run states in a movement against environmental, social and governance investing. Known […] The post Missouri Republicans go after ‘woke’ investing to prevent state funds from being used in the fight against climate change appeared first on The Beacon.
Phys.org
Getting ready for the next 'big' quake in Missouri's New Madrid Seismic Zone
There are hundreds of minor earthquakes each year in Missouri's New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ), but most of them are too small for people living in the area to feel. While several major earthquakes—magnitude 7.0 or greater—occurred between 1811-1812 in the NMSZ, none have happened since then, creating a knowledge gap in earthquake preparedness among people now residing in that area of Missouri, according to researchers at the University of Missouri.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, February 1st, 2023
(Statewide) -- Missouri National Guard infantry soldiers are deploying to the Middle East. A ceremony is planned for Saturday at 10 a.m. at Pattonville High in Maryland Heights. The soldiers will do security operations while deployed. During the ceremony, as per tradition, the oldest soldier in the unit will be charged with carrying the American flag throughout the deployment and returning it safely. The youngest soldier will do the same with Missouri's state flag. The unit is led by Captain Joe Hanks and 1st Sergeant Michael Smith.
Groundhog Day wasn't always Feb. 2 in parts of Missouri
ST. LOUIS — Groundhog Day is back again, which means the return of furry forecasters. But in parts of Missouri, the holiday wasn't always on the second day of February. According to the groundhog page of the Missouri Department of Conservation website, the day used to be celebrated in the Ozarks on the same day as Valentine's Day. Ozark folklorist Vance Randolph said that tradition continued until people from other parts of the country started to influence the celebration.
showmeprogress.com
On the other hand, a Kakistocracy is perfectly fine
Socialism is Evil. It’s sad that we even have to have a resolution to make sure the Democrats know this. Our nation has been led astray. Hear my complete speech on the house floor supporting the resolution to condemn socialism [….]. 10:05 AM · Feb 2, 2023.
Missouri has 13,000 kids in foster care. Experts say the system needs to be rebuilt
What happens to the 13,000 children who end up in the Missouri foster care system — and how can that system be improved? Experts say that before the system is reformed, it needs to be rebuilt with better funding and staffing.
KCTV 5
Adult use cannabis sales in Missouri will start sooner than expected
Different parts of the metro are bonding over the Chiefs, with red and gold in almost every neighborhood. KCTV5’s Nathan Vickers was in downtown Independence today, taking a look at how the team has become the talk of the town square... City council formally approves $750,000 for possible Chiefs...
southarkansassun.com
$500 Monthly Payments Being Issued In Missouri Under Guaranteed Income Program
$500 worth of monthly payments are being issued in the state of Missouri for 18 months. These payments are under Missouri’s Guaranteed Basic Income cash assistance program. In December 2022, Missouri Governor Tishaura Jones has signed the Working Families Bill into law. This bill established the state’s Guaranteed Basic Income cash assistance program. The program used $52 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. $5 million of the funding provided around 440 households with $500 monthly payments for 18 months. The remaining funds from ARPA were directed to healthcare and public safety by creating better opportunities for the youth.
kmmo.com
GOVERNOR PARSON GRANTS 18 PARDONS FOR THE MONTH OF JANUARY
Governor Mike Parson granted 18 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri for the month of January 2023. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals. Families have been or are in the process of being notified.
Missouri House gives initial approval to raising bar for voters to amend the constitution
Legislation to make it harder for voters to amend the state constitution through the initiative petition process won initial approval in the Missouri House on Wednesday. After more than two hours of debate, the legislation sponsored by House Speaker Pro Tem Mike Henderson was approved 106-50. It will need to be approved one more time […] The post Missouri House gives initial approval to raising bar for voters to amend the constitution appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Major retail store chain set to close another location in Missouri
A major retail store chain recently announced that it would be closing another store location in Missouri next month. Read on to learn more. On March 4, 2023, the Best Buy store located at the Shoppes at North Village at 5201 N. Belt Highway in St. Joseph is expected to close permanently, according to local sources.
12 Years Ago, Largest 1-Day Snowfall in History Buried Missouri
Missouri has seen some big snow storms, but nothing like the one that buried the state during the largest 1-day snowfall in Show Me State history 12 years ago today. It was February 2, 2011 when a mammoth storm crossed Missouri. By the time it was done, it left 3 Missouri counties with the largest 1-day snowfall in history - 2 FEET.
FOX2now.com
Families connect through tragedy to change Missouri laws
The family of a child who drowned at summer camp joined forces with families whose relatives died in a work zone crash. They confronted politicians to save others from their pain. Families connect through tragedy to change Missouri …. The family of a child who drowned at summer camp joined...
suntimesnews.com
Missouri unveils plans to fight hypoxic dead zones in the Gulf of Mexico
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri and 11 other states bordering the Mississippi River are working together to address the different factors that together create seasonal dead zones in the Gulf of Mexico. Each partner state has developed and announced specific strategies that will be implemented over time using targeted federal funding. Last month, Missouri unveiled its state work plan to fight the dead zones and also received its first year of funding totaling nearly $1 million.
KC mom of Missouri inmate locked in prison visitation room for 12 hours
Nearly 12 hours after arriving for her visit, an employee at Crossroads Correctional Facility in Cameron finally noticed Denice Rainey.
Comments / 0