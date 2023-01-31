ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KICK AM 1530

Best Place in Missouri to View the Super-Rare 2024 Solar Eclipse?

It will be 4 minutes and 27 seconds of history when the sun eclipses over the middle of America in 2024. Where's the best place in Missouri to view it from? Let's find out. The ultimate resource for the super-rare total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 is the Great American Eclipse website. It says that "totality will begin in Texas at 1:27 pm CDT and will end in Maine at 3:35 pm EDT". Let's see what time that means for us and where's the best place to view it. Here's the eclipse path across Missouri as shared by the Great American Eclipse website:
MISSOURI STATE
The Kansas City Beacon

Driving while poor: Project GreenLight wants to help drivers reinstate their licenses

In a city like Kansas City, car ownership is rarely a choice. For decades, the city has been planned around driving. Walkable neighborhoods are scarce, sidewalks are crumbling or nonexistent in some areas of the city, and access to public transportation can be spotty. But owning a car is not cheap — or easy. From […] The post Driving while poor: Project GreenLight wants to help drivers reinstate their licenses appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Missourinet

Missouri considers expanding probation and parole arrest program

In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Under Gov. Mike Parson’s state budget proposal, the program...
MISSOURI STATE
The Kansas City Beacon

Missouri Republicans go after ‘woke’ investing to prevent state funds from being used in the fight against climate change

Some Missouri officeholders want to make sure that state funds aren’t used to promote “woke political agendas.” An effort is underway to ban state involvement with banks that prioritize climate action or other socially driven investments.  Conservative legislators have joined peers in other Republican-run states in a movement against environmental, social and governance investing. Known […] The post Missouri Republicans go after ‘woke’ investing to prevent state funds from being used in the fight against climate change appeared first on The Beacon.
MISSOURI STATE
Phys.org

Getting ready for the next 'big' quake in Missouri's New Madrid Seismic Zone

There are hundreds of minor earthquakes each year in Missouri's New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ), but most of them are too small for people living in the area to feel. While several major earthquakes—magnitude 7.0 or greater—occurred between 1811-1812 in the NMSZ, none have happened since then, creating a knowledge gap in earthquake preparedness among people now residing in that area of Missouri, according to researchers at the University of Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, February 1st, 2023

(Statewide) -- Missouri National Guard infantry soldiers are deploying to the Middle East. A ceremony is planned for Saturday at 10 a.m. at Pattonville High in Maryland Heights. The soldiers will do security operations while deployed. During the ceremony, as per tradition, the oldest soldier in the unit will be charged with carrying the American flag throughout the deployment and returning it safely. The youngest soldier will do the same with Missouri's state flag. The unit is led by Captain Joe Hanks and 1st Sergeant Michael Smith.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Groundhog Day wasn't always Feb. 2 in parts of Missouri

ST. LOUIS — Groundhog Day is back again, which means the return of furry forecasters. But in parts of Missouri, the holiday wasn't always on the second day of February. According to the groundhog page of the Missouri Department of Conservation website, the day used to be celebrated in the Ozarks on the same day as Valentine's Day. Ozark folklorist Vance Randolph said that tradition continued until people from other parts of the country started to influence the celebration.
MISSOURI STATE
showmeprogress.com

On the other hand, a Kakistocracy is perfectly fine

Socialism is Evil. It’s sad that we even have to have a resolution to make sure the Democrats know this. Our nation has been led astray. Hear my complete speech on the house floor supporting the resolution to condemn socialism [….]. 10:05 AM · Feb 2, 2023.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Adult use cannabis sales in Missouri will start sooner than expected

Different parts of the metro are bonding over the Chiefs, with red and gold in almost every neighborhood. KCTV5’s Nathan Vickers was in downtown Independence today, taking a look at how the team has become the talk of the town square... City council formally approves $750,000 for possible Chiefs...
MISSOURI STATE
southarkansassun.com

$500 Monthly Payments Being Issued In Missouri Under Guaranteed Income Program

$500 worth of monthly payments are being issued in the state of Missouri for 18 months. These payments are under Missouri’s Guaranteed Basic Income cash assistance program. In December 2022, Missouri Governor Tishaura Jones has signed the Working Families Bill into law. This bill established the state’s Guaranteed Basic Income cash assistance program. The program used $52 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. $5 million of the funding provided around 440 households with $500 monthly payments for 18 months. The remaining funds from ARPA were directed to healthcare and public safety by creating better opportunities for the youth.
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

GOVERNOR PARSON GRANTS 18 PARDONS FOR THE MONTH OF JANUARY

Governor Mike Parson granted 18 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri for the month of January 2023. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals. Families have been or are in the process of being notified.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri House gives initial approval to raising bar for voters to amend the constitution

Legislation to make it harder for voters to amend the state constitution through the initiative petition process won initial approval in the Missouri House on Wednesday.  After more than two hours of debate, the legislation sponsored by House Speaker Pro Tem Mike Henderson was approved 106-50. It will need to be approved one more time […] The post Missouri House gives initial approval to raising bar for voters to amend the constitution appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

12 Years Ago, Largest 1-Day Snowfall in History Buried Missouri

Missouri has seen some big snow storms, but nothing like the one that buried the state during the largest 1-day snowfall in Show Me State history 12 years ago today. It was February 2, 2011 when a mammoth storm crossed Missouri. By the time it was done, it left 3 Missouri counties with the largest 1-day snowfall in history - 2 FEET.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

Families connect through tragedy to change Missouri laws

The family of a child who drowned at summer camp joined forces with families whose relatives died in a work zone crash. They confronted politicians to save others from their pain. Families connect through tragedy to change Missouri …. The family of a child who drowned at summer camp joined...
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

Missouri unveils plans to fight hypoxic dead zones in the Gulf of Mexico

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri and 11 other states bordering the Mississippi River are working together to address the different factors that together create seasonal dead zones in the Gulf of Mexico. Each partner state has developed and announced specific strategies that will be implemented over time using targeted federal funding. Last month, Missouri unveiled its state work plan to fight the dead zones and also received its first year of funding totaling nearly $1 million.
MISSOURI STATE

