OV is working with key merchant service providers who need omnichannel engagement and loyalty tools to compete with big tech players. FREMONT, CA: "A true U.S. super-app will emerge, it just won't be from big players that exploit people's data to disintermediate brands, nor from walled gardens that require people to change their phones, or merchants to change their POS to get their service. This Web2 DNA of Fragmentation, Exploitation, and Disintermediation (FED) is causing the very pain that super-apps are supposed to address. People are FED up with incessant spam, ads, identity theft, and poor customer experiences, while brands are struggling to find and keep customers with incompatible POS and rewards, and ineffective engagement tools. Becoming a U.S. super-app will require a very different Web3 DNA of Universality, Privacy, and Community to bring people and brands closer together."

12 HOURS AGO