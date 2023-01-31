Read full article on original website
A Glimpse Into the Incredible Power of Artificial Intelligence
One of the most exciting developments in modern technology is the subject of artificial intelligence (AI). It has enormous potential to change how people use technology and has far-reaching effects. Artificial intelligence (AI) has already started to impact lives in unimaginable ways only a few years ago, from offering more accurate data insights to helping people make wiser choices more quickly. Now that AI learns coding, the transformation is expected to exceed what was ideally thought possible. The newfound code-writing capabilities of AI have not only caused a sensation but also provided fertile ground for the development of programs authored entirely by AI.
The Significance of IoT in the App Development Industry
Numerous advantages are offered by the Internet of Things, such as increased productivity, automated data collection, and the ability to keep track of patients. FREMONT, CA: Mobile app development and the Internet of Things(IoT) complement each other perfectly. In addition to enhancing business efficiency and user experience, these technologies coexist harmoniously to ensure smooth interaction between machines and humans. Globally, the IoT market is expected to reach $2,465.26 billion by 2029, up from $478.36 billion in 2022. It is undeniable that this growth opens up opportunities for mobile apps to expand their presence in the IoT.
The Role of AI in HPC
The integration of HPC and AI technologies requires new workload composition and scheduling approaches. Optimizing the communication between processors to reduce latency and improve throughput is also important. FREMONT, CA: In HPC, a key principle is to run code massively in parallel so that large-scale runtime acceleration can be possible....
Solodev to Bring Solodev Serverless CMS, the Next Generation of Website Content Management Systems
During CES, the company launched its new cloud-based CMS that uses AWS as serverless technology. FREMONT, CA: “If you're asking what's next for digital transformation, the answer is clear: go serverless,” says Shawn Moore, Chief Technology Officer at Solodev. Solodev, a cloud platform provider, has introduced Solodev Serverless CMS, a cloud-native business content management system that runs serverless on AWS. Solodev Serverless CMS is completely deployed on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and can handle high-availability workloads with unparalleled scalability. During the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the product was introduced as part of Solodevs' Go Serverless„ campaign.
The concept of predictive modeling
The use of computer software for predictive modeling has become increasingly popular as the process has become more complex and data quality efforts have increased exponentially. Fremont, CA: In recent years, digital products and services have created more data than we've ever seen before. Consequently, more organizations are using big...
Researchers recently discover that the human body can be used as a receiver for new 6G wireless technology
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts (UMASS) recently announced their invention of "a low-cost, innovative way to harvest the waste energy from Visible Light Communication (VLC) by using the human body as an antenna. This waste energy can be recycled to power an array of wearable devices, or even, perhaps, larger electronics." [i]
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
What is data governance and why does it matter?
Data Governance has numerous advantages, such as enhancing the quality of data, facilitating accurate and complete data collection, and improving business planning. FREMONT, CA: Data Governance (DG) refers to managing the availability, usability, integrity, and security of data in enterprise systems based on internal data standards and policies that also control the use of data. Data governance secures that data is consistent, trustworthy, and not mishandled. Data analytics is becoming increasingly important as organizations face new data privacy regulations and rely more and more on them to help optimize operations and drive business decisions.
Top Trends Transforming The Future of Digital Leadership
Business leaders are beginning to see the advantages of decentralizing their digital infrastructure rather than relying solely on a centralized digital core. Fremont, CA: Although digital infrastructure served as a business enabler, it is today a significant competitive advantage asset. To provide the foundation for a company's digital operations, digital infrastructure brings together. It interconnects physical and virtual technologies such as computing, storage, network, apps, and IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS platforms. Businesses utilize this foundation to re-architect their services for global digital delivery and to have access to the ecosystems and skills required to produce and grow goods and services swiftly. Let's see some of the trends transforming the future of digital infrastructure.
Leading Italian Industrial Company Partners with Youredi to Enable Multi-Modal Track and Trace Capabilities on its New End Customer Portal
HELSINKI, Finland – A leading Italian manufacturer specializing in high-tech machinery and solutions for the packaging industry leverages Youredi's data connectivity service to enable multi-modal track and trace capabilities and order delivery status map visualization on its new end customer tracking portal. The partnership calls for Youredi to provide...
OV Loop Reveals its Super-App Platform to Support Omnichannel Engagement
OV is working with key merchant service providers who need omnichannel engagement and loyalty tools to compete with big tech players. FREMONT, CA: "A true U.S. super-app will emerge, it just won't be from big players that exploit people's data to disintermediate brands, nor from walled gardens that require people to change their phones, or merchants to change their POS to get their service. This Web2 DNA of Fragmentation, Exploitation, and Disintermediation (FED) is causing the very pain that super-apps are supposed to address. People are FED up with incessant spam, ads, identity theft, and poor customer experiences, while brands are struggling to find and keep customers with incompatible POS and rewards, and ineffective engagement tools. Becoming a U.S. super-app will require a very different Web3 DNA of Universality, Privacy, and Community to bring people and brands closer together."
The Metaverse IRL: Solving Healthcare Disparities With Doctors’ Digital Twins
The metaverse is not yet changing the world – but it’s increasingly changing, even saving, lives. This, as immersive experiences at the intersection of physical and digital are making incremental progress in solving critical, real-world problems within healthcare. No matter where we may be in the so-called metaverse...
Pliant Technologies Reveals its New Dual Listen Feateure for MicroCom XR
As part of the latest firmware update for MicroCom XR, Pliant Technologies has added a Dual Listen functionality. FREMONT, CA: "Being introduced as part of MicroCom XR's latest firmware release, Dual Listen is an exciting new feature for the Pliant Technologies two-channel MicroCom XR pack," says Gary Rosen, Vice President of global sales for Pliant Technologies. "Dual Listen allows our customers to create a more customized workflow for specific applications and provides even more value to an already cost-efficient wireless intercom system."
ToolsGroup Unveils JustEnough® Real-Time Retail Solution
Real-Time Retail, allows retailers to stay up to date with demands and market changes. It is also possible for retailers to improve their operations and reduce inventory, ensure that their products are available, and improve customer service. FREMONT, CA: "Over the past 24 months, many retailers were caught between the...
Samooha launches with tech that lets companies securely share data
So, you might be wondering, what exactly does Samooha do? In brief, the platform lets businesses securely share, collaborate on and gain insights from their and their partners’ data, regardless of the underlying cloud and data stack. It’s not a new concept. “Data clean rooms” have been around for...
What impact will digital twin simulations have on retail product production?
Digital twins can aid in the understanding and improvement of goods at various phases of their life cycle. Fremont, CA: By enhancing security implementation, in-store planning, and energy management, digital twins may significantly improve the consumer experience. By creating a virtual representation of the consumer, digital twins can substantially improve customer service. Growing and sustaining a sizable client base is critical to retail success. This may get accomplished by creating a one-of-a-kind consumer experience, such as supplying customers with suitable fashion apparel goods based on their digital twin model.
How can generative AI improve the customer experience?
Generative artificial intelligence (AI) describes algorithms that can be used to create new content, including audio, code, images, text, simulations, and videos. Generative AI algorithms use machine learning models to predict the next word based on previous word sequences, or the next image based on words describing previous images. Generative AI tools can produce credible content in near real time, enabling organizations to produce content to better educate their stakeholders.
Contributor: How Improved Clinical Terminology Supports Efficient, Accurate Data Analytics
Developing a terminology strategy that reflects real-world practice and industry standards can help data scientists and other allied data professionals efficiently and accurately identify clinically relevant insights that help improve the health of populations and individual patients. At the heart of many advanced analytics projects in health care is the...
Unlock your trapped data: Driving insights from edge-to-cloud
Let's talk for a minute about data silos. Real world silos are, of course, those towers on farms that are used to store grain for future use or sale. They're towering buildings that usually contain only one type of raw material. The silo concept generally works as a metaphor for describing large collections of raw data that's stored separately from other raw data.
