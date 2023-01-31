The new AI-based model from Plataine allows manufacturers to optimize dynamic cut plans to utilize material rolls with known defects best. FREMONT, CA:AnatKanner-Kalka, Director of Product Management at Plataine, says: "We are excited to unveil the latest enhancements to our FabricOptimizer AI-based offering. Material order lead time requires manufacturers to maximize their current stock. The easy-to-use simulation tool and 'nesting around defects' further meets the needs of our customers for dynamic solutions that improve the ordering process, reduce waste, and enhance efficiency. As FabricOptimizer evolves, we will continue to meet the needs of forward-thinking manufacturers and help them ramp-up production rates."

12 HOURS AGO