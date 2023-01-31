Read full article on original website
The Significance of IoT in the App Development Industry
Numerous advantages are offered by the Internet of Things, such as increased productivity, automated data collection, and the ability to keep track of patients. FREMONT, CA: Mobile app development and the Internet of Things(IoT) complement each other perfectly. In addition to enhancing business efficiency and user experience, these technologies coexist harmoniously to ensure smooth interaction between machines and humans. Globally, the IoT market is expected to reach $2,465.26 billion by 2029, up from $478.36 billion in 2022. It is undeniable that this growth opens up opportunities for mobile apps to expand their presence in the IoT.
Jetfile Technologies Collaborates with Input 1 to Provide Users with an Enhanced Digital Payment Solution
To provide customers with a seamless payment experience, Jetfile Technologies reveals that it has integrated Input 1's digital payment platform into its agency management system. FREMONT, CA: "We knew Input 1 Payments would be a great fit and one that would meet client expectations because of our previous successful integration...
Pliant Technologies Reveals its New Dual Listen Feateure for MicroCom XR
As part of the latest firmware update for MicroCom XR, Pliant Technologies has added a Dual Listen functionality. FREMONT, CA: "Being introduced as part of MicroCom XR's latest firmware release, Dual Listen is an exciting new feature for the Pliant Technologies two-channel MicroCom XR pack," says Gary Rosen, Vice President of global sales for Pliant Technologies. "Dual Listen allows our customers to create a more customized workflow for specific applications and provides even more value to an already cost-efficient wireless intercom system."
Syntiant Reveals its AI solutions at CES 2023
Syntiant displays its latest deep learning security and surveillance technology. Syntiant will show its AI audio, sensor, and vision processing capabilities as part of the demonstration. FREMONT, CA: "With the addition of our hardware-agnostic computer vision models alongside our edge-optimized NDP200 and NDP120 silicon, we have developed a complete solution...
The Role of AI in HPC
The integration of HPC and AI technologies requires new workload composition and scheduling approaches. Optimizing the communication between processors to reduce latency and improve throughput is also important. FREMONT, CA: In HPC, a key principle is to run code massively in parallel so that large-scale runtime acceleration can be possible....
Trulioo Launches New Global Identity Verification Platform
Company Combines Best-in-Class Capabilities and Workflow Tools to Help Customers Manage Growth, Innovation and Compliance. Vancouver, British Columbia – Trulioo has launched an industry-defining global identity platform for person and business verification. The Trulioo platform showcases the company’s expertise and innovation in helping businesses worldwide build trusted user experiences while achieving regulatory compliance and optimizing growth.
Top Trends Transforming The Future of Digital Leadership
Business leaders are beginning to see the advantages of decentralizing their digital infrastructure rather than relying solely on a centralized digital core. Fremont, CA: Although digital infrastructure served as a business enabler, it is today a significant competitive advantage asset. To provide the foundation for a company's digital operations, digital infrastructure brings together. It interconnects physical and virtual technologies such as computing, storage, network, apps, and IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS platforms. Businesses utilize this foundation to re-architect their services for global digital delivery and to have access to the ecosystems and skills required to produce and grow goods and services swiftly. Let's see some of the trends transforming the future of digital infrastructure.
The Role of Technology in Clean Solar Energy Industry
Energy solutions for sustainable development rely heavily on clean technology. Solar energy is one of the most appealing sources of electricity generation because of the tremendous amounts of energy available every day. FREMONT, CA: Having access to energy is essential for the survival and growth of human communities. Energy has...
OV Loop Reveals its Super-App Platform to Support Omnichannel Engagement
OV is working with key merchant service providers who need omnichannel engagement and loyalty tools to compete with big tech players. FREMONT, CA: "A true U.S. super-app will emerge, it just won't be from big players that exploit people's data to disintermediate brands, nor from walled gardens that require people to change their phones, or merchants to change their POS to get their service. This Web2 DNA of Fragmentation, Exploitation, and Disintermediation (FED) is causing the very pain that super-apps are supposed to address. People are FED up with incessant spam, ads, identity theft, and poor customer experiences, while brands are struggling to find and keep customers with incompatible POS and rewards, and ineffective engagement tools. Becoming a U.S. super-app will require a very different Web3 DNA of Universality, Privacy, and Community to bring people and brands closer together."
Inflectra and Excellarate's Partnership gives Users Access to SpiraPlan
Inflectra and Excellarate's partnership will facilitate joint customers in migrating to and integrating with the Inflectra platform, especially in the health, insurance, and financial sectors. FREMONT, CA: "Excellarate's deep domain expertise in Healthtech, Insurtech, and Fintech is a huge draw for Inflectra, as we support many customers in these industries...
Solodev to Bring Solodev Serverless CMS, the Next Generation of Website Content Management Systems
During CES, the company launched its new cloud-based CMS that uses AWS as serverless technology. FREMONT, CA: “If you're asking what's next for digital transformation, the answer is clear: go serverless,” says Shawn Moore, Chief Technology Officer at Solodev. Solodev, a cloud platform provider, has introduced Solodev Serverless CMS, a cloud-native business content management system that runs serverless on AWS. Solodev Serverless CMS is completely deployed on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and can handle high-availability workloads with unparalleled scalability. During the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the product was introduced as part of Solodevs' Go Serverless„ campaign.
Verizon Installs private 5G wireless network at Deloitte's Smart Factory in Wichita
With Deloitte, Smart Factory leverages Verizon 5G and edge computing to develop applications and solutions for retail and manufacturing industries. FREMONT, CA: "Over the next few months, we will be porting multiple use cases from Wi-Fi to the Verizon 5G wireless infrastructure that we've put in place," said Artley. A...
VMware Upgrades Point-of-Sale for Global Retailers
New VMware Retail POS modernization solution provides quicker innovation, a greater return on investment, and more agile and secure retail operations. FREMONT, CA: "Point of sale is no longer simply the last point of customer engagement; it is a business process enabler. Retailers can't afford to be constrained by legacy POS systems that hinder execution of retail strategies," says Ed Durbin, senior director of retail industry solutions at VMware. VMware created a new solution to help global merchants update point-of-sale (POS) systems and derive greater financial value from their POS systems. The new VMware Retail POS modernization solution was developed in conjunction with Stratodesk, a VMware retail ISV partner, to extend the lifecycle of current POS systems by delivering a measurable ROI, reducing security risks, maximizing store uptime, and enhancing the customer experience. Using the VMware Retail POS modernization solution, store owners of all sizes can modernize customer-facing POS systems and reduce technological debt.
Ingenico Reveals its New AXIUM Retail Core (ARC) Solution
Ingenico reveals its AXIUM Retail Core (ARC) Solution to the North American market. FREMONT, CA: "Ingenico approached the building of this ARC solution from a platform standpoint, not one based around the terminals that would deploy it," explained Peter Stewart, Head of North America Region for Ingenico. One of the...
xSuite Launches New Software Release, Package Solutions and Additional Certifications in 2023
Version 5.2.9 of xSuite Business Solutions is now available – xSuite Group also streamlined the product portfolio and obtained new certifications for SAP S/4HANA 2022. Ahrensburg, Germany: The new version 5.2.9 of xSuite Business Solutions was released at the end of December 2022. The workflows of the SAP-based product portfolio are now fully executable in SAP Fiori and have been certified for the new SAP S/4HANA 2022. The software manufacturer has also.
