Trulioo Launches New Global Identity Verification Platform
Company Combines Best-in-Class Capabilities and Workflow Tools to Help Customers Manage Growth, Innovation and Compliance. Vancouver, British Columbia – Trulioo has launched an industry-defining global identity platform for person and business verification. The Trulioo platform showcases the company’s expertise and innovation in helping businesses worldwide build trusted user experiences while achieving regulatory compliance and optimizing growth.
Leading Italian Industrial Company Partners with Youredi to Enable Multi-Modal Track and Trace Capabilities on its New End Customer Portal
HELSINKI, Finland – A leading Italian manufacturer specializing in high-tech machinery and solutions for the packaging industry leverages Youredi's data connectivity service to enable multi-modal track and trace capabilities and order delivery status map visualization on its new end customer tracking portal. The partnership calls for Youredi to provide...
OV Loop Reveals its Super-App Platform to Support Omnichannel Engagement
OV is working with key merchant service providers who need omnichannel engagement and loyalty tools to compete with big tech players. FREMONT, CA: "A true U.S. super-app will emerge, it just won't be from big players that exploit people's data to disintermediate brands, nor from walled gardens that require people to change their phones, or merchants to change their POS to get their service. This Web2 DNA of Fragmentation, Exploitation, and Disintermediation (FED) is causing the very pain that super-apps are supposed to address. People are FED up with incessant spam, ads, identity theft, and poor customer experiences, while brands are struggling to find and keep customers with incompatible POS and rewards, and ineffective engagement tools. Becoming a U.S. super-app will require a very different Web3 DNA of Universality, Privacy, and Community to bring people and brands closer together."
Ingenico Reveals its New AXIUM Retail Core (ARC) Solution
Ingenico reveals its AXIUM Retail Core (ARC) Solution to the North American market. FREMONT, CA: "Ingenico approached the building of this ARC solution from a platform standpoint, not one based around the terminals that would deploy it," explained Peter Stewart, Head of North America Region for Ingenico. One of the...
Solodev to Bring Solodev Serverless CMS, the Next Generation of Website Content Management Systems
During CES, the company launched its new cloud-based CMS that uses AWS as serverless technology. FREMONT, CA: “If you're asking what's next for digital transformation, the answer is clear: go serverless,” says Shawn Moore, Chief Technology Officer at Solodev. Solodev, a cloud platform provider, has introduced Solodev Serverless CMS, a cloud-native business content management system that runs serverless on AWS. Solodev Serverless CMS is completely deployed on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and can handle high-availability workloads with unparalleled scalability. During the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the product was introduced as part of Solodevs' Go Serverless„ campaign.
Prime Enters Denmark with 124-Megawatt Data Center Campus That Delivers a Net-Positive Environmental Impact
SAEBY, Denmark — Prime, a global provider of hyperscale and wholesale data centers, today announced plans to expand its EMEA footprint to Denmark with a 124-megawatt campus. Located at Energivej in Saeby, Prime Denmark features three hyperscale data centers and will be marketed to international cloud providers, Internet businesses, AI, and the Global Fortune 500.
Plataine's New Development Aids Aerospace Manufacturers to Improve their Production Rates
The new AI-based model from Plataine allows manufacturers to optimize dynamic cut plans to utilize material rolls with known defects best. FREMONT, CA:AnatKanner-Kalka, Director of Product Management at Plataine, says: "We are excited to unveil the latest enhancements to our FabricOptimizer AI-based offering. Material order lead time requires manufacturers to maximize their current stock. The easy-to-use simulation tool and 'nesting around defects' further meets the needs of our customers for dynamic solutions that improve the ordering process, reduce waste, and enhance efficiency. As FabricOptimizer evolves, we will continue to meet the needs of forward-thinking manufacturers and help them ramp-up production rates."
Inflectra and Excellarate's Partnership gives Users Access to SpiraPlan
Inflectra and Excellarate's partnership will facilitate joint customers in migrating to and integrating with the Inflectra platform, especially in the health, insurance, and financial sectors. FREMONT, CA: "Excellarate's deep domain expertise in Healthtech, Insurtech, and Fintech is a huge draw for Inflectra, as we support many customers in these industries...
xSuite Launches New Software Release, Package Solutions and Additional Certifications in 2023
Version 5.2.9 of xSuite Business Solutions is now available – xSuite Group also streamlined the product portfolio and obtained new certifications for SAP S/4HANA 2022. Ahrensburg, Germany: The new version 5.2.9 of xSuite Business Solutions was released at the end of December 2022. The workflows of the SAP-based product portfolio are now fully executable in SAP Fiori and have been certified for the new SAP S/4HANA 2022. The software manufacturer has also.
SKY-HERO and AARDVARK Reveals New Payloads and Accessories
SKY-HERO and AARDVARK adds new payloads and accessories to their Tactical Robotics Suite. FREMONT, CA: Autonomous robots are increasingly important for ensuring secure facilities through surveillance and allied security measures. As the robotics industry grows, security robots are becoming increasingly popular. According to research, the global security robots market will reach USD 74.5 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.5 percent.
The Role of AI in HPC
The integration of HPC and AI technologies requires new workload composition and scheduling approaches. Optimizing the communication between processors to reduce latency and improve throughput is also important. FREMONT, CA: In HPC, a key principle is to run code massively in parallel so that large-scale runtime acceleration can be possible....
VMware Upgrades Point-of-Sale for Global Retailers
New VMware Retail POS modernization solution provides quicker innovation, a greater return on investment, and more agile and secure retail operations. FREMONT, CA: "Point of sale is no longer simply the last point of customer engagement; it is a business process enabler. Retailers can't afford to be constrained by legacy POS systems that hinder execution of retail strategies," says Ed Durbin, senior director of retail industry solutions at VMware. VMware created a new solution to help global merchants update point-of-sale (POS) systems and derive greater financial value from their POS systems. The new VMware Retail POS modernization solution was developed in conjunction with Stratodesk, a VMware retail ISV partner, to extend the lifecycle of current POS systems by delivering a measurable ROI, reducing security risks, maximizing store uptime, and enhancing the customer experience. Using the VMware Retail POS modernization solution, store owners of all sizes can modernize customer-facing POS systems and reduce technological debt.
Syntiant Reveals its AI solutions at CES 2023
Syntiant displays its latest deep learning security and surveillance technology. Syntiant will show its AI audio, sensor, and vision processing capabilities as part of the demonstration. FREMONT, CA: "With the addition of our hardware-agnostic computer vision models alongside our edge-optimized NDP200 and NDP120 silicon, we have developed a complete solution...
Verizon Installs private 5G wireless network at Deloitte's Smart Factory in Wichita
With Deloitte, Smart Factory leverages Verizon 5G and edge computing to develop applications and solutions for retail and manufacturing industries. FREMONT, CA: "Over the next few months, we will be porting multiple use cases from Wi-Fi to the Verizon 5G wireless infrastructure that we've put in place," said Artley. A...
