Read full article on original website
Related
cioreview.com
Syntiant Reveals its AI solutions at CES 2023
Syntiant displays its latest deep learning security and surveillance technology. Syntiant will show its AI audio, sensor, and vision processing capabilities as part of the demonstration. FREMONT, CA: "With the addition of our hardware-agnostic computer vision models alongside our edge-optimized NDP200 and NDP120 silicon, we have developed a complete solution...
cioreview.com
Pliant Technologies Reveals its New Dual Listen Feateure for MicroCom XR
As part of the latest firmware update for MicroCom XR, Pliant Technologies has added a Dual Listen functionality. FREMONT, CA: "Being introduced as part of MicroCom XR's latest firmware release, Dual Listen is an exciting new feature for the Pliant Technologies two-channel MicroCom XR pack," says Gary Rosen, Vice President of global sales for Pliant Technologies. "Dual Listen allows our customers to create a more customized workflow for specific applications and provides even more value to an already cost-efficient wireless intercom system."
cioreview.com
Plataine's New Development Aids Aerospace Manufacturers to Improve their Production Rates
The new AI-based model from Plataine allows manufacturers to optimize dynamic cut plans to utilize material rolls with known defects best. FREMONT, CA:AnatKanner-Kalka, Director of Product Management at Plataine, says: "We are excited to unveil the latest enhancements to our FabricOptimizer AI-based offering. Material order lead time requires manufacturers to maximize their current stock. The easy-to-use simulation tool and 'nesting around defects' further meets the needs of our customers for dynamic solutions that improve the ordering process, reduce waste, and enhance efficiency. As FabricOptimizer evolves, we will continue to meet the needs of forward-thinking manufacturers and help them ramp-up production rates."
cioreview.com
The Significance of IoT in the App Development Industry
Numerous advantages are offered by the Internet of Things, such as increased productivity, automated data collection, and the ability to keep track of patients. FREMONT, CA: Mobile app development and the Internet of Things(IoT) complement each other perfectly. In addition to enhancing business efficiency and user experience, these technologies coexist harmoniously to ensure smooth interaction between machines and humans. Globally, the IoT market is expected to reach $2,465.26 billion by 2029, up from $478.36 billion in 2022. It is undeniable that this growth opens up opportunities for mobile apps to expand their presence in the IoT.
cioreview.com
Jetfile Technologies Collaborates with Input 1 to Provide Users with an Enhanced Digital Payment Solution
To provide customers with a seamless payment experience, Jetfile Technologies reveals that it has integrated Input 1's digital payment platform into its agency management system. FREMONT, CA: "We knew Input 1 Payments would be a great fit and one that would meet client expectations because of our previous successful integration...
cioreview.com
Leading Italian Industrial Company Partners with Youredi to Enable Multi-Modal Track and Trace Capabilities on its New End Customer Portal
HELSINKI, Finland – A leading Italian manufacturer specializing in high-tech machinery and solutions for the packaging industry leverages Youredi's data connectivity service to enable multi-modal track and trace capabilities and order delivery status map visualization on its new end customer tracking portal. The partnership calls for Youredi to provide...
cioreview.com
The Role of AI in HPC
The integration of HPC and AI technologies requires new workload composition and scheduling approaches. Optimizing the communication between processors to reduce latency and improve throughput is also important. FREMONT, CA: In HPC, a key principle is to run code massively in parallel so that large-scale runtime acceleration can be possible....
cioreview.com
Solodev to Bring Solodev Serverless CMS, the Next Generation of Website Content Management Systems
During CES, the company launched its new cloud-based CMS that uses AWS as serverless technology. FREMONT, CA: “If you're asking what's next for digital transformation, the answer is clear: go serverless,” says Shawn Moore, Chief Technology Officer at Solodev. Solodev, a cloud platform provider, has introduced Solodev Serverless CMS, a cloud-native business content management system that runs serverless on AWS. Solodev Serverless CMS is completely deployed on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and can handle high-availability workloads with unparalleled scalability. During the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the product was introduced as part of Solodevs' Go Serverless„ campaign.
cioreview.com
VMware Upgrades Point-of-Sale for Global Retailers
New VMware Retail POS modernization solution provides quicker innovation, a greater return on investment, and more agile and secure retail operations. FREMONT, CA: "Point of sale is no longer simply the last point of customer engagement; it is a business process enabler. Retailers can't afford to be constrained by legacy POS systems that hinder execution of retail strategies," says Ed Durbin, senior director of retail industry solutions at VMware. VMware created a new solution to help global merchants update point-of-sale (POS) systems and derive greater financial value from their POS systems. The new VMware Retail POS modernization solution was developed in conjunction with Stratodesk, a VMware retail ISV partner, to extend the lifecycle of current POS systems by delivering a measurable ROI, reducing security risks, maximizing store uptime, and enhancing the customer experience. Using the VMware Retail POS modernization solution, store owners of all sizes can modernize customer-facing POS systems and reduce technological debt.
cioreview.com
OV Loop Reveals its Super-App Platform to Support Omnichannel Engagement
OV is working with key merchant service providers who need omnichannel engagement and loyalty tools to compete with big tech players. FREMONT, CA: "A true U.S. super-app will emerge, it just won't be from big players that exploit people's data to disintermediate brands, nor from walled gardens that require people to change their phones, or merchants to change their POS to get their service. This Web2 DNA of Fragmentation, Exploitation, and Disintermediation (FED) is causing the very pain that super-apps are supposed to address. People are FED up with incessant spam, ads, identity theft, and poor customer experiences, while brands are struggling to find and keep customers with incompatible POS and rewards, and ineffective engagement tools. Becoming a U.S. super-app will require a very different Web3 DNA of Universality, Privacy, and Community to bring people and brands closer together."
cioreview.com
xSuite Launches New Software Release, Package Solutions and Additional Certifications in 2023
Version 5.2.9 of xSuite Business Solutions is now available – xSuite Group also streamlined the product portfolio and obtained new certifications for SAP S/4HANA 2022. Ahrensburg, Germany: The new version 5.2.9 of xSuite Business Solutions was released at the end of December 2022. The workflows of the SAP-based product portfolio are now fully executable in SAP Fiori and have been certified for the new SAP S/4HANA 2022. The software manufacturer has also.
cioreview.com
What impact will digital twin simulations have on retail product production?
Digital twins can aid in the understanding and improvement of goods at various phases of their life cycle. Fremont, CA: By enhancing security implementation, in-store planning, and energy management, digital twins may significantly improve the consumer experience. By creating a virtual representation of the consumer, digital twins can substantially improve customer service. Growing and sustaining a sizable client base is critical to retail success. This may get accomplished by creating a one-of-a-kind consumer experience, such as supplying customers with suitable fashion apparel goods based on their digital twin model.
cioreview.com
Ingenico Reveals its New AXIUM Retail Core (ARC) Solution
Ingenico reveals its AXIUM Retail Core (ARC) Solution to the North American market. FREMONT, CA: "Ingenico approached the building of this ARC solution from a platform standpoint, not one based around the terminals that would deploy it," explained Peter Stewart, Head of North America Region for Ingenico. One of the...
cioreview.com
What is data governance and why does it matter?
Data Governance has numerous advantages, such as enhancing the quality of data, facilitating accurate and complete data collection, and improving business planning. FREMONT, CA: Data Governance (DG) refers to managing the availability, usability, integrity, and security of data in enterprise systems based on internal data standards and policies that also control the use of data. Data governance secures that data is consistent, trustworthy, and not mishandled. Data analytics is becoming increasingly important as organizations face new data privacy regulations and rely more and more on them to help optimize operations and drive business decisions.
cioreview.com
Verizon Installs private 5G wireless network at Deloitte's Smart Factory in Wichita
With Deloitte, Smart Factory leverages Verizon 5G and edge computing to develop applications and solutions for retail and manufacturing industries. FREMONT, CA: "Over the next few months, we will be porting multiple use cases from Wi-Fi to the Verizon 5G wireless infrastructure that we've put in place," said Artley. A...
cioreview.com
The concept of predictive modeling
The use of computer software for predictive modeling has become increasingly popular as the process has become more complex and data quality efforts have increased exponentially. Fremont, CA: In recent years, digital products and services have created more data than we've ever seen before. Consequently, more organizations are using big...
Comments / 0