New VMware Retail POS modernization solution provides quicker innovation, a greater return on investment, and more agile and secure retail operations. FREMONT, CA: "Point of sale is no longer simply the last point of customer engagement; it is a business process enabler. Retailers can't afford to be constrained by legacy POS systems that hinder execution of retail strategies," says Ed Durbin, senior director of retail industry solutions at VMware. VMware created a new solution to help global merchants update point-of-sale (POS) systems and derive greater financial value from their POS systems. The new VMware Retail POS modernization solution was developed in conjunction with Stratodesk, a VMware retail ISV partner, to extend the lifecycle of current POS systems by delivering a measurable ROI, reducing security risks, maximizing store uptime, and enhancing the customer experience. Using the VMware Retail POS modernization solution, store owners of all sizes can modernize customer-facing POS systems and reduce technological debt.

1 DAY AGO