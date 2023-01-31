Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Sushi Restaurants in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerNutley, NJ
New York Yankees Make Major SigningOnlyHomers
A man has been charged with firebombing a synagogue in New JerseyAFmitrynewsBloomfield, NJ
Route 3 Closed and Detoured in Both Directions for Emergency Utility RepairsMorristown MinuteSecaucus, NJ
Name a Roach After Your Bae: Bronx Zoo Continues Its Sweet TraditionJudyDBronx, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com
Hospital Pediatric Unit Doubles its Size and Expands Services
POUGHKEEPSIE – The two, large, colorful murals flanking speakers at last Tuesday’s Westchester Medical Health Network (WMCHealth) ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony for the new Maria Fareri Children’s Healthcare Services inpatient pediatrics unit at the hospital in many ways encapsulated the potent moment. To the left, one...
Thousands Raised For Paralyzed Danbury Teen After Suicide Attempt: 'An Awesome Son'
Community members are rallying to support the family of a 14-year-old Danbury boy who was paralyzed after a suicide attempt. The support is coming in the form of a GoFundMe page, which has raised thousands of dollars so far to benefit the family of Higor Santos, who attempted suicide by j…
riverjournalonline.com
City of Peekskill to Hold Natural Resources Inventory Public Information Session
The City of Peekskill has developed a Natural Resources Inventory (NRI). An NRI identifies environmental resources within the City such as streams, wetlands, flood zones, wildlife habitats and more. The NRI also includes information about important historic and cultural resources. The purpose of the public information session is to present...
NBC New York
Parents Seek Answers After Baby Dies at Mount Sinai During NYC Nurses Strike
As striking nurses picketed outside Manhattan’s Mount Sinai Hospital on Jan. 11, the parents of 4-month-old Noah Morton say they were at their sick baby’s bedside, only mildly aware of the work stoppage. Speaking exclusively to the NBC New York I-Team, Craige Morton and his wife Saran say...
hudsonvalleypress.com
Ryan Visits New Windsor School Scholars
NEW WINDSOR – New Windsor School was very excited to host Congressman Pat Ryan for a very special event. The students created Valentine’s Day Cards for Veterans who served this country and protected the freedom and the lives of all individuals in this great nation. Congressman Ryan, who...
riverjournalonline.com
Letter to the Editor: Concern with Tarrytown Housing Affordability Task Force
[Ed. Note — This letter was sent to the Tarrytown Board of Trustees by the writer. Ms. Phillips-Staley is one of the trustees.]. I wanted to provide my observations and thoughts on the recent 1/13/23 BOT working session in regard to a particular statement you made which I think crystallizes the debacle the Board is now facing. You were commenting on the process, as if that’s the only problem with the Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) legislation (it is a problem, but not the biggest problem), and you said that the Board needed to work on a way to “Allow people to be sufficiently informed so that by the time we go to vote it’s not like “wait, they’re trying to pull one over on us.”” I believe I correctly interpreted this to mean that, in your opinion, the Board was not trying to “pull one over” on the residents in the case of ADUs, but that because of poor communication, residents felt that you were. You stated that you knew some people that you “respect” who felt that way about the ADU legislation, in a way that suggested they were misguided or wrong.
Mayor Adams plows ahead with plan to privatize health benefits for 250,000 NYC municipal retirees
Municipal workers retirees protest proposed changes to medical benefits at City Hall park on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 2022. The mayor is showing no signs of stopping a plan to switch municipal retirees to a private Medicare Advantage plan – with or without the cooperation of the City Council or the retirees’ support. [ more › ]
Commercial Observer
UFT Relocating Bronx Office to 45K SF in Co-Op City
The United Federation of Teachers (UFT) is relocating its Bronx offices to Co-Op City, Commercial Observer has learned. The powerful union representing most New York City public school teachers signed a 20-year, 45,000-square-foot lease at Prestige Properties’ 2100 Bartow Avenue where it plans to be fully relocated from its current Bronx digs at 2500 Halsey Avenue by the fall of 2023, according to landlord broker JLL.
Warming centers open across Hudson Valley due to chilly temperatures
Anyone looking for a warming center is advised to contact their county offices for help finding a place to go.
Housing costs drive New Yorkers out of state, report finds
A report from the Fiscal Policy Institute found that housing costs are driving New Yorkers out of the state, not high taxes. A fiscal policy group looked at the most common county-to-county moves from New Yorkers and found homes savings far outpace tax relief. [ more › ]
NYC forces all city employees to undergo radical critical race theory training: 'Really unfair'
New York City launched a mandatory critical race theory-inspired 'equity' training for all employees which accused America of being systemically racist.
Westchester County, Boy Scouts at odds over who owns cabin
YONKERS, N.Y. -- Westchester County is battling the Boy Scouts over control of a historic cabin.The county says it owns the facility, while the Scouts say they own it.Scout Field is a 22-acre county park popular with dog owners and site of a cabin that is now a bone of contention."None of this had to be in court, and none of this had to be contentious. We did not intend for it to be that way," County Executive George Latimer said.It is so contentious, the county has issued a notice telling the Bronxville Scouting Committee to vacate the premises. It has...
hamlethub.com
CELEBRATE GROUNDHOG DAY AT MUSCOOT FARM
Is Westchester County EGG-specting an early spring or six more weeks of winter? Flock to Muscoot Farm’s annual Groundhog Day celebration where all eyes will be on its weather-predicting chicken, Cluxatawney Henrietta, to see if she will lay an egg, signaling an early spring. Thursday, Feb. 2. 10 a.m.
20/20 Probes Murder of Coach, Dad That ‘Divided’ Hudson Valley, New York
This week, ABC's 20/20 is going to investigate the murder of a Hudson Valley father that has "divided the community." 20/20 is looking into the murder of Christopher Grover, the conviction of his girlfriend, Nicole "Nikki" Addimando and her reduced sentence. Dutchess County Gymnastics Coach Killed Inside Poughkeepsie, New York...
Friends Killed In 100 MPH Crash In Lower Hudson Valley, 1 Jailed
Two Hudson Valley residents were killed when an alleged unlicensed driver drove at speeds of over 100 MPH with no headlights. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Mount Vernon resident was arraigned on an indictment charging him for causing a high-speed fatal crash. Two Killed In...
Extra and unexpected freebies for New York City migrants include free haircuts, ferry tickets, games, and snacks
The welcome wagon for New York City migrants is reported to include free food, free cell phones, free transportation as well as free healthcare. According to an article in the New York Post, thousands of migrants who illegally crossed the US and are seeking asylum have been given freebies.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh mayor, at White House, seeks funding to fight gun violence
NEWBURGH – Mayor Torrance Harvey was at the White House twice in the last few weeks, first at a U.S. Conference of Mayor session with President Biden where he discussed his COVID-19 related funding bills that were passed into law, gun violence and hate crimes. Harvey also met with...
hudsonvalleypress.com
City of Poughkeepsie Approves City Updates
POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie has approved strategic updates to its Local Waterfront Revitalization Program, reflecting changes that have occurred to the area since the City last adopted an LWRP more than 20 years ago. The program updates includes:. * Increasing public access and working on efforts to...
Fishkill, New York Plaza Now a Decaying Wasteland
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's one thing to see one abandoned business. There's an entire massive plaza off Route 9 in Fishkill just decaying. What businesses were in here when it was in its prime? Do you know?
talkofthesound.com
Michael Thunderhorse Sentenced in Greenburgh on Strangulation Case
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (February 1, 2023) — Michael Thunderhorse was transported from Elmira Correctional Facility in upstate Chemung County today to appear before Judge Delores Scott Brathwaite in Greenburgh Town Court for sentencing in a domestic violence case almost a year after Thunderhorse accepted a plea deal. Thunderhorse had...
