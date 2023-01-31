[Ed. Note — This letter was sent to the Tarrytown Board of Trustees by the writer. Ms. Phillips-Staley is one of the trustees.]. I wanted to provide my observations and thoughts on the recent 1/13/23 BOT working session in regard to a particular statement you made which I think crystallizes the debacle the Board is now facing. You were commenting on the process, as if that’s the only problem with the Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) legislation (it is a problem, but not the biggest problem), and you said that the Board needed to work on a way to “Allow people to be sufficiently informed so that by the time we go to vote it’s not like “wait, they’re trying to pull one over on us.”” I believe I correctly interpreted this to mean that, in your opinion, the Board was not trying to “pull one over” on the residents in the case of ADUs, but that because of poor communication, residents felt that you were. You stated that you knew some people that you “respect” who felt that way about the ADU legislation, in a way that suggested they were misguided or wrong.

