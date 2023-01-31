ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ossining, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hudsonvalleypress.com

Hospital Pediatric Unit Doubles its Size and Expands Services

POUGHKEEPSIE – The two, large, colorful murals flanking speakers at last Tuesday’s Westchester Medical Health Network (WMCHealth) ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony for the new Maria Fareri Children’s Healthcare Services inpatient pediatrics unit at the hospital in many ways encapsulated the potent moment. To the left, one...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
riverjournalonline.com

City of Peekskill to Hold Natural Resources Inventory Public Information Session

The City of Peekskill has developed a Natural Resources Inventory (NRI). An NRI identifies environmental resources within the City such as streams, wetlands, flood zones, wildlife habitats and more. The NRI also includes information about important historic and cultural resources. The purpose of the public information session is to present...
PEEKSKILL, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Ryan Visits New Windsor School Scholars

NEW WINDSOR – New Windsor School was very excited to host Congressman Pat Ryan for a very special event. The students created Valentine’s Day Cards for Veterans who served this country and protected the freedom and the lives of all individuals in this great nation. Congressman Ryan, who...
NEW WINDSOR, NY
riverjournalonline.com

Letter to the Editor: Concern with Tarrytown Housing Affordability Task Force

[Ed. Note — This letter was sent to the Tarrytown Board of Trustees by the writer. Ms. Phillips-Staley is one of the trustees.]. I wanted to provide my observations and thoughts on the recent 1/13/23 BOT working session in regard to a particular statement you made which I think crystallizes the debacle the Board is now facing. You were commenting on the process, as if that’s the only problem with the Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) legislation (it is a problem, but not the biggest problem), and you said that the Board needed to work on a way to “Allow people to be sufficiently informed so that by the time we go to vote it’s not like “wait, they’re trying to pull one over on us.”” I believe I correctly interpreted this to mean that, in your opinion, the Board was not trying to “pull one over” on the residents in the case of ADUs, but that because of poor communication, residents felt that you were. You stated that you knew some people that you “respect” who felt that way about the ADU legislation, in a way that suggested they were misguided or wrong.
TARRYTOWN, NY
Commercial Observer

UFT Relocating Bronx Office to 45K SF in Co-Op City

The United Federation of Teachers (UFT) is relocating its Bronx offices to Co-Op City, Commercial Observer has learned. The powerful union representing most New York City public school teachers signed a 20-year, 45,000-square-foot lease at Prestige Properties’ 2100 Bartow Avenue where it plans to be fully relocated from its current Bronx digs at 2500 Halsey Avenue by the fall of 2023, according to landlord broker JLL.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Westchester County, Boy Scouts at odds over who owns cabin

YONKERS, N.Y. -- Westchester County is battling the Boy Scouts over control of a historic cabin.The county says it owns the facility, while the Scouts say they own it.Scout Field is a 22-acre county park popular with dog owners and site of a cabin that is now a bone of contention."None of this had to be in court, and none of this had to be contentious. We did not intend for it to be that way," County Executive George Latimer said.It is so contentious, the county has issued a notice telling the Bronxville Scouting Committee to vacate the premises. It has...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
hamlethub.com

CELEBRATE GROUNDHOG DAY AT MUSCOOT FARM

Is Westchester County EGG-specting an early spring or six more weeks of winter? Flock to Muscoot Farm’s annual Groundhog Day celebration where all eyes will be on its weather-predicting chicken, Cluxatawney Henrietta, to see if she will lay an egg, signaling an early spring. Thursday, Feb. 2. 10 a.m.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh mayor, at White House, seeks funding to fight gun violence

NEWBURGH – Mayor Torrance Harvey was at the White House twice in the last few weeks, first at a U.S. Conference of Mayor session with President Biden where he discussed his COVID-19 related funding bills that were passed into law, gun violence and hate crimes. Harvey also met with...
NEWBURGH, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

City of Poughkeepsie Approves City Updates

POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie has approved strategic updates to its Local Waterfront Revitalization Program, reflecting changes that have occurred to the area since the City last adopted an LWRP more than 20 years ago. The program updates includes:. * Increasing public access and working on efforts to...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hot 99.1

Fishkill, New York Plaza Now a Decaying Wasteland

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's one thing to see one abandoned business. There's an entire massive plaza off Route 9 in Fishkill just decaying. What businesses were in here when it was in its prime? Do you know?
FISHKILL, NY
talkofthesound.com

Michael Thunderhorse Sentenced in Greenburgh on Strangulation Case

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (February 1, 2023) — Michael Thunderhorse was transported from Elmira Correctional Facility in upstate Chemung County today to appear before Judge Delores Scott Brathwaite in Greenburgh Town Court for sentencing in a domestic violence case almost a year after Thunderhorse accepted a plea deal. Thunderhorse had...
GREENBURGH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy