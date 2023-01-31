An Italian passenger flying from Abu Dhabi to India Monday was forcibly restrained and arrested after allegedly spitting on and punching flight crew members for denying her a seat in business class. The woman, identified as 45-year-old Paola Perruccio, was taken into custody in Mumbai, after being tied to a seat aboard a flight operated by the Indian airline Vistara. Airline officials described Perruccio’s conduct during the three-hour flight as “unruly” and “violent.” Perruccio had booked an economy-class seat on the plane, but during the flight she jumped out of her assigned seat, ran to business class and settled in an empty seat...

2 DAYS AGO