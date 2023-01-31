ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bella! Italian Woman Strips, Attacks Crew After Being Denied Free Business Class Upgrade (But She Claims Crew Blocked Her From Using Lavatory)

An Italian woman reportedly stripped half-naked before attacking flight attendants after she was busted for self-upgrading to business class on an overnight flight. Report: Italian Woman Removes Her Clothing, Assaults Flight Attendants In Fit Of Drunken Rage Over Denied Business Class Upgrade, But Her Lawyer Claims She Was The Victim Of Bad Service Onboard.
New York Post

‘Drunk’ Italian woman on flight accused of spitting on, punching crew

An Italian passenger flying from Abu Dhabi to India Monday was forcibly restrained and arrested after allegedly spitting on and punching flight crew members for denying her a seat in business class. The woman, identified as 45-year-old Paola Perruccio, was taken into custody in Mumbai, after being tied to a seat aboard a flight operated by the Indian airline Vistara. Airline officials described Perruccio's conduct during the three-hour flight as "unruly" and "violent." Perruccio had booked an economy-class seat on the plane, but during the flight she jumped out of her assigned seat, ran to business class and settled in an empty seat...
Vice

‘Absolute Worst Nightmare’: US Ski Champion Killed by Avalanche in Japan

In his last video, U.S. freestyle skier Kyle Smaine was seen jetting down a powdery slope in central Japan, whooping and laughing. This, he said in an Instagram post, was what kept bringing him to Japan each winter—the "unbelievable snow quality.". But just nine hours after the 31-year-old...
BBC

Nepal air crash: Indian passenger's video caught plane's last moments

In the hours after Nepal's deadliest plane crash for 30 years, a video went viral in India - it showed one of the victims, Sonu Jaiswal, livestreaming from the plane just seconds before the crash. He was part of a group of four friends from Ghazipur in India who were...
Reuters

Tata's Air India to seal half of jumbo plane order - sources

NEW DELHI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Air India will on Friday seal half of an order for some 495 jets with Boeing (BA.N) and engine suppliers General Electric (GE.N) and CFM International, industry sources said, as its new owner seeks to revive the airline and compete with larger rivals.
BBC

Life in children's home was 'torture every day'

A man who was physically and mentally abused in a Scottish children's home believes the two men responsible should have got longer prison terms. Matthew George and John Muldoon worked at Kerelaw School in Ayrshire, where they physically and sexually assaulted their victims over three decades. On 13 January the...

