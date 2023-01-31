Read full article on original website
A doctor battled for 5 hours to save the life of a passenger whose heart stopped twice on a flight from London to India
Vishwaraj Vemala was flying with his mother on Air India when a 43-year-old man had a heart attack. He told the medic: 'I am forever indebted to you.'
Bella! Italian Woman Strips, Attacks Crew After Being Denied Free Business Class Upgrade (But She Claims Crew Blocked Her From Using Lavatory)
An Italian woman reportedly stripped half-naked before attacking flight attendants after she was busted for self-upgrading to business class on an overnight flight. Report: Italian Woman Removes Her Clothing, Assaults Flight Attendants In Fit Of Drunken Rage Over Denied Business Class Upgrade, But Her Lawyer Claims She Was The Victim Of Bad Service Onboard.
‘Drunk’ Italian woman on flight accused of spitting on, punching crew
An Italian passenger flying from Abu Dhabi to India Monday was forcibly restrained and arrested after allegedly spitting on and punching flight crew members for denying her a seat in business class. The woman, identified as 45-year-old Paola Perruccio, was taken into custody in Mumbai, after being tied to a seat aboard a flight operated by the Indian airline Vistara. Airline officials described Perruccio’s conduct during the three-hour flight as “unruly” and “violent.” Perruccio had booked an economy-class seat on the plane, but during the flight she jumped out of her assigned seat, ran to business class and settled in an empty seat...
Video appears to show moments after a baby was ditched by parents at an airport, leaving airline staffers in 'shock:' 'She left him here!'
"What?" one seemingly surprised employee can be heard saying, while another interjected, "I'm in shock," according to a translation of the footage.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Billionaire Gautam Adani Calls on India for Help to Save His Empire
Adani and his companies are facing accusations of fraud from a New York short-seller, threatening the group's shares and his fortune.
I was a flight attendant for 4 years. Here are 11 things passengers should never do on their flight.
I worked on domestic and international flights for years and saw people walk around barefoot, wipe babies' butts on tray tables, and smoke cigarettes.
‘Absolute Worst Nightmare’: US Ski Champion Killed by Avalanche in Japan
In his last video, U.S. freestyle skier Kyle Smaine was seen jetting down a powdery slope in central Japan, whooping and laughing. This, he said in an Instagram post, was what kept bringing him to Japan each winter—the “unbelievable snow quality.”. But just nine hours after the 31-year-old...
I flew on a private jet to Miami and on Spirit Airlines back to New York. Here's how my $92 flight compared to a Bombardier Global 7500 which can cost $20,000 an hour to charter.
Unlike flying on a commercial airline, those on private jets do not have to clear security, battle crowded airports, or wait for their boarding zone.
Plane passenger ‘chokes out flight attendant’ on flight to Australia before being hauled off aircraft by cops
A RAGING passenger allegedly choked out a flight attendant before being hauled away by cops as chaos broke out on a plane. The long-haul flight to Australia was forced to be diverted as the problem flyer was reportedly had to be zip tied to his seat amid the carnage. The...
I flew on the world's longest flight in business class and thought the 18-hour trip from Singapore to New York was nearly flawless
Though it was long, I wouldn't hesitate to make the trek again if it included Singapore Airlines' huge lounger and delicious food.
I’m a flight expert & here’s why ‘windowless’ seats exist on planes – and how to avoid them
A FLIGHT expert has revealed why "windowless" seats exist on planes - and how to avoid missing out on a bird's eye view. Contrary to popular belief, not all passengers are granted the luxury of peering out onto the world below. Instead of keeping tabs on the skies through the...
BBC
Nepal air crash: Indian passenger's video caught plane's last moments
In the hours after Nepal's deadliest plane crash for 30 years, a video went viral in India - it showed one of the victims, Sonu Jaiswal, livestreaming from the plane just seconds before the crash. He was part of a group of four friends from Ghazipur in India who were...
Parents Refuse To Buy Baby A Ticket, Board Plane & Leave Child At Airport
A couple left their baby at an airport check-in desk after refusing to buy a separate ticket for the infant.
Terrifying moment passengers scream as plane is hit by extreme turbulence while flying over China
Air China flight CA8524, travelling from Xi'an to Wenzhou, encountered strong air currents while flying at a high altitude. No injuries have been reported.
Young Iranian Couple Jailed for 10 Years Over Video of Them Dancing in Public
A court in Tehran has sentenced two young Iranians to ten and a half years in prison for posting a video of themselves dancing in the capital’s Azadi Square, one of the sites of anti-government protests. Astiyazh Haghighi, 21, and Amir Mohammad Ahmadi, 22, can be seen dancing in...
Tata's Air India to seal half of jumbo plane order - sources
NEW DELHI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Air India will on Friday seal half of an order for some 495 jets with Boeing (BA.N) and engine suppliers General Electric (GE.N) and CFM International, industry sources said, as its new owner seeks to revive the airline and compete with larger rivals.
AOL Corp
'Warning sign': Iran's military reportedly sending warships to Brazil, Panama Canal in challenge to US
The United States is tracking warlike announcements by Iran’s regime that it deployed two military ships to Brazil that are also headed for the Panama Canal, where Tehran declared it will establish a military presence. A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, "We are aware...
BBC
Life in children's home was 'torture every day'
A man who was physically and mentally abused in a Scottish children's home believes the two men responsible should have got longer prison terms. Matthew George and John Muldoon worked at Kerelaw School in Ayrshire, where they physically and sexually assaulted their victims over three decades. On 13 January the...
Porsche Listed a $148,000 Car for $18,000 By Mistake — Here's What Happened (No, They Didn't Cancel All of the Reservations).
Hundreds of online reservations rolled in before the Germany-based carmaker realized the error.
