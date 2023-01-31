Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
suntimesnews.com
Two injured in rollover traffic crash
CHESTER — The Chester Fire Department was called to the scene of an automobile accident Wednesday February 1, 2023. The call was received at 2:31 p.m., to Illinois Rt.150 East at Chester Road in Bremen, Illinois for a single vehicle roll-over with possible entrapment. According to Chester Fire Chief,...
Standoff ends between police, suspect in Hillsboro
Police officers are engaged in a standoff with a suspect Wednesday afternoon in Jefferson County.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem man in custody in connection with Tuesday robbery of Ziegler bank
Police have taken a 60-year-old Salem man into custody as a suspect in the Tuesday morning armed robbery of the Southern Illinois Bank in Zeigler. Earl Michael Morlan was reportedly apprehended in a traffic stop in Du Quion Wednesday morning. Preliminary information indicates he was identified by Marion County law...
northcountynews.org
Theft at local quarry leads to arrests
Randolph County Sheriff Jarrod Peters announced arrests in connection to a recent theft at the Fred Weber Inc. Rock Quarry on Bluff Road. Deputies were called to the quarry during the early morning hours of Jan. 24 for a report of a theft in progress, however the individual was gone by the time deputies arrived.
kbsi23.com
Tamms man arrested after another man shot in the head
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A man from Tamms faces charges after another man was shot in the head on February 1. Joshua E. Daily, 23, of Tamms faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, reckless conduct and aggravated discharge of a firearm. The Union County Sheriff’s Office...
KFVS12
Man in custody in connection with Zeigler bank robbery
ZEIGLER, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is in custody in connection with an armed robbery in Zeigler at the Southern Illinois Bank. According to the Zeigler Police Department, they canceled the public alert on Wednesday afternoon, February 1. They said the suspect ran away from the scene on Tuesday morning,...
okawvilletimes.com
Man Dies By Suicide Following Hit-and-Run
A hit-and-run incident on Interstate 64 resulted in a brief pursuit of a subject who later died by suicide Sunday in Washington County. According to the Illinois State Police, the subject in question, who authorities have not yet identified, turned a gun on himself after being pursued into the woods near Mile Marker 48 on I-64.
suntimesnews.com
Patton man hurt in Highway 177 crash
JEFFERSON CITY — A 33-year-old Patton man received minor injuries in a traffic crash on Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau County early Wednesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Joshua T. Stroder was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau for treatment. The patrol says the...
KFVS12
3 found guilty in Carbondale shooting
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Three men were found guilty in a a shooting near a Carbondale restaurant in April 2022. According to a release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joe Cervantez, Demarcus Jones, 28, and Charleton J. Patterson, 29, were found guilty of multiple gun-related offenses including aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
mymoinfo.com
Festus woman injured during Old Highway 21 accident
A Festus woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Old Highway 21 south of Hayden Road on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Samantha Landers of Desloge was driving a 2017 Jeep Compass north on Old 21 and crossed the center line, and struck a 365 Conventional semi-truck driven by 47-year-old Dawn McPherson of Festus. While Landers was not injured, McPherson was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries. The accident took place just at 3 o’clock Wednesday afternoon.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold man seriously hurt when struck by car while standing along interstate
An Arnold man was seriously injured Sunday evening, Jan. 29, when he was standing outside his car on I-270 south of Clayton Road in St. Louis County and was struck by the car after it was struck by two other vehicles, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. A St. Louis...
suntimesnews.com
Two Ste. Genevieve men hurt in Highway 61 crash
JEFFERSON CITY — Two Ste. Genevieve men suffered moderate injuries in a traffic crash on Highway 61 Tuesday evening in Ste. Genevieve County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 43-year-old Jeremy C. Donze Sr. and 20-year-old Trenton Shipman were taken to Mercy Hospital Jefferson for treatment. The patrol says...
kbsi23.com
Illinois State Police to conduct occupant restraint enforcment patrols in February
(KBSI) – Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 10 Commander, Captain Josh Anderton, announced the ISP will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in Williamson County during February 2023. OREPs allow the ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers (front...
mymoinfo.com
Festus woman injured after crash on I-55 in Imperial
A Festus woman was seriously injured Tuesday night in a traffic accident on I-55 in Jefferson County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Christine Bishop was driving north in a Chrysler Pacifica when she ran off the road and overturned several times. Bishop wasn’t wearing a safety device and was thrown from the vehicle. She was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries The accident happened last night just after 10:30 on I-55 north of Imperial Main Street.
suntimesnews.com
Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s report
STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office has released its report of arrests and incidents for the week ending Jan. 27, 2023. Arrested Person: 5 (The individuals listed below have been formally charged all other individuals cannot be listed at this time) Alarm Activation: 3. Assault:...
suntimesnews.com
Deputy honored for five years with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office
PERRYVILLE — Perry County Sheriff’s Deputy Auston Turner was recognized at the Thursday, Feb. 2 meeting of the Perry County Commission for five years of service to the department. Turner is pictured with Perry County Sheriff Jason Klaus and Presiding Commissioner Mike Sauer.
kfmo.com
Potosi Man Charged with Murder
(Potosi, MO) A man from Potosi, 42 year old Travis Wayne Roberts, is facing charges of second degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance after he allegedly gave the drug fentanyl to a woman last year resulting in her death. Reports indicate the body of 32 year old Raven Garrett was discovered at Roberts home April 10th of last year after a call to police over a deceased female. She is the third woman to be found dead near Robert's home in the last. Police are still investigating the other two. Roberts is being held in the Washington County jail.
kfmo.com
Park Hills Resident Injured in Crash
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) 28 year old Corey T. Schibblehut, of Park Hills, is recovering from moderate injuries after being involved in a one car wreck in Ste. Genevieve County Monday morning at 10:30. Reports from Troopers with the Highway Patrol show Schibblehut was driving west on Highway DD, west of Kinsley Lane, when the car slid on ice on the road. It ran off the south side of the highway and smashed into a utility pole. Schibblehut. who was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck occurred, was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
mymoinfo.com
Park Hills Man Injured After Ice Covered Crash in Ste. Genevieve County
(Kinsey) A man from Park Hills was injured Monday in a one vehicle accident in Ste. Genevieve County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place on Highway ‘D-D’ west of Kinsey Lane when 28-year-old Corey Schibbelhut was driving his Mazda 5 too fast for the icy conditions, causing the vehicle to slide off the road and strike a utility pole.
KFVS12
Carbondale police find missing child
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A missing child has been found safe in Carbondale, Ill. on January 30. The child went missing around 5:23 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Grand Avenue.
Comments / 0