Read full article on original website
Related
myleaderpaper.com
Festus seriously hurt in crash between Imperial and Arnold
A Festus woman is in critical condition following a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday night, Jan. 31, on I-55 at mile marker 188.4 between Imperial and Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 10:35 p.m., Christine M. Bishop, 36, of Festus was driving north on the interstate in a...
KMOV
Multiple lanes of I-55 blocked by SEMI on fire
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Multiple lanes of I-55 southbound have been blocked due to a SEMI truck on fire. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says this is north of Meramec Bottom Road. Three out of five lanes are currently blocked and MoDOT believes it will be 3 hours before they are cleared.
suntimesnews.com
Two Ste. Genevieve men hurt in Highway 61 crash
JEFFERSON CITY — Two Ste. Genevieve men suffered moderate injuries in a traffic crash on Highway 61 Tuesday evening in Ste. Genevieve County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 43-year-old Jeremy C. Donze Sr. and 20-year-old Trenton Shipman were taken to Mercy Hospital Jefferson for treatment. The patrol says...
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold man seriously hurt when struck by car while standing along interstate
An Arnold man was seriously injured Sunday evening, Jan. 29, when he was standing outside his car on I-270 south of Clayton Road in St. Louis County and was struck by the car after it was struck by two other vehicles, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. A St. Louis...
myleaderpaper.com
Barnhart man, woman hurt in crash in Otto
A man and woman, both 35 and both from Barnhart, were injured Sunday night, Jan. 29, in a one-car accident on Hwy. 21 near the 184.6 mile marker in the Otto area, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:17 p.m., Cody B. Leu was driving a 2004 Saturn Ion...
suntimesnews.com
Patton man hurt in Highway 177 crash
JEFFERSON CITY — A 33-year-old Patton man received minor injuries in a traffic crash on Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau County early Wednesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Joshua T. Stroder was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau for treatment. The patrol says the...
mymoinfo.com
Two Injured in Crawford County Crash
(Steelville) Two people were injured Wednesday night in a one vehicle accident in Crawford County. The Highway Patrol says the accident took place at 304 West Highway 8 just west of Steelville when a Mazda van driven by 22-year-old Aleczander Thunder-Mathews of Steelville suffered a blown tire on the van he was driving.
mymoinfo.com
Festus woman injured during Old Highway 21 accident
A Festus woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Old Highway 21 south of Hayden Road on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Samantha Landers of Desloge was driving a 2017 Jeep Compass north on Old 21 and crossed the center line, and struck a 365 Conventional semi-truck driven by 47-year-old Dawn McPherson of Festus. While Landers was not injured, McPherson was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries. The accident took place just at 3 o’clock Wednesday afternoon.
kfmo.com
Park Hills Resident Injured in Crash
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) 28 year old Corey T. Schibblehut, of Park Hills, is recovering from moderate injuries after being involved in a one car wreck in Ste. Genevieve County Monday morning at 10:30. Reports from Troopers with the Highway Patrol show Schibblehut was driving west on Highway DD, west of Kinsley Lane, when the car slid on ice on the road. It ran off the south side of the highway and smashed into a utility pole. Schibblehut. who was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck occurred, was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
myleaderpaper.com
Hillsboro man, Cadet pair hurt in crash
A Hillsboro man and a Cadet man and woman were injured Sunday evening, Jan. 29, at Hwy. A and Pioneer Road east of Hillsboro, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 5:55 p.m., Charles A. Voigt, 65, of Hillsboro was driving west in a 2011 Ford F-350 and turned into the path of an eastbound 1997 Chevrolet 2500 driven by Zachary R. O’Neail, 32, of Cadet. The front of the Chevrolet struck the right side of the Ford, the report said.
Spire employee struck by fleeing driver in south St. Louis
A driver fleeing from police struck a Spire employee Wednesday morning in St. Louis. The employee is now hospitalized with severe injuries.
suntimesnews.com
Two injured in rollover traffic crash
CHESTER — The Chester Fire Department was called to the scene of an automobile accident Wednesday February 1, 2023. The call was received at 2:31 p.m., to Illinois Rt.150 East at Chester Road in Bremen, Illinois for a single vehicle roll-over with possible entrapment. According to Chester Fire Chief,...
Carjacking suspect arrested after police pursuit ends in crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A carjacking suspect is in custody after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Franklin County Thursday morning. At around 6:30 a.m., the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a carjacking that happened in Washington, Missouri. Just before 7 a.m., a trooper with Missouri State Highway Patrol located the car and tried to pull it over and that’s when a pursuit ensued.
Man shot, killed at Cuba, Mo. park
CUBA, Mo. – Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at a park Wednesday in Cuba, Missouri. A 33-year-old man died in the shooting at Hood Park, according to the Cuba Police Department. Police have not identified the victim. Investigators are working to identify a vehicle that...
Missouri carjacking suspect under arrest after police chase
Officers are looking for a suspect near Berger, Missouri. This is after a police chase from Washington, Missouri.
KMOV
Grieving family demands answers after Sullivan woman convicted in Capitol insurrection charged in deadly drunk driving crash
SULLIVAN, Mo. (KMOV) -- The suffering and sorrow of a grieving family are still so sharp, more than a year after a fatal crash on Interstate 44 in Franklin County. Vickie Wilson died, and her husband Ryan was severely injured. The woman accused of being drunk behind the wheel is Emily Hernandez. She is most notorious for being at the Capitol insurrection.
KMOV
2 police officers shot in Soulard
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two St. Louis Police officers were shot at 9th and Lafayette in the Soulard neighborhood Thursday night. A spokesperson for the police department said the officers were conducting a car stop investigation on a Ford F150 believed to be involved in robbery incident when the shooting happened. The driver of the Ford drove off but crashed. The suspect then got out of the vehicle and shot at officers, striking two of them in the torso area. Officers fired back and struck a suspect in the ankle. The suspect was taken into custody with a gunshot to the ankle. Both officers, ages 38 and 24, were taken to two different hospitals listed in critical/stable condition.
myleaderpaper.com
High Ridge man killed, High Ridge woman seriously hurt in UTV accident
A High Ridge man was killed and a High Ridge woman was seriously injured in a UTV accident Saturday, Jan. 28, in Pulaski County northwest of Fort Leonard Wood. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Timothy Nolan, 43, was riding a 2017 Polaris Ranger north on Riddle Road four miles north of Buckhorn at 9:50 p.m. when the UTV went off the right side of the road, overturned and hit a tree.
kfmo.com
Jefferson County Wreck
Two people from Cadet, 32 year old Zachary R. O'Neal and 39 year old Amy M Morgan, are recovering from injuries they received in a traffic crash that took place Sunday evening just before 6 o'clock. According to reports from the Highway Patrol Charles A. Voight, of Hillsboro, was headed west on Route A, at Pioneer Road, when he drove his pick up into the path of another pick up driven east on Route A by 32 year old Zachary R. O'Neal of Cadet. O'Neal was seriously injured while his passenger, Morgan, was moderately injured. Voight also received moderate injuries. They were all taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
lakeexpo.com
20-Year-Old Woman Killed In Icy Road Crash On Hwy 50
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis woman was killed Sunday evening in a crash on Highway 50. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, at around 6:20 p.m., Bridget Burgoon, age 20, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado when the vehicle lost control on a slick highway and spun out into the path of a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 43-year-old Chad Guendelsberg.
Comments / 0