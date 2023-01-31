MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. — A Red Bud, Ill. woman has been named to the Mississippi State University fall 2022 President’s List. Nicole Chastain was among 4,174 students named to the fall 2022 President’s List. Students on the President’s List achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.

