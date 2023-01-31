Read full article on original website
Red Bud student named to Lewis University Dean’s List
ROMEOVILLE, Ill.– Ian Bollinger of Red Bud, Ill. is among the more than 1,300 students honored on the Lewis University Dean’s List for the 2022 Fall Semester. Bollinger is studying Finance at Lewis University. To be eligible for this honor, students must have completed a minimum of 12...
Chester man named to Shorter University Dean’s List
ROME, Ga. – Shorter University has announced students named to the dean’s list during the fall semester of 2022. Ian Reith, of Chester, IL, is among those named to the Fall 2022 dean’s list. Reith is majoring in Management. To achieve this honor, students must have been...
Riverside Regional Library – Jackson hosts author Terry H. Irwin
CAPE GIRARDEAU — The Riverside Regional Library – Jackson will host local author Terry H. Irwin for a talk about the book “Sgt. Dinwiddie’s War: B-17s, POWs and the Belgian Underground in World War II” on Thursday, February 9 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Irwin...
Nicole Chastain named to Mississippi State University’s fall 2022 President’s List
MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. — A Red Bud, Ill. woman has been named to the Mississippi State University fall 2022 President’s List. Nicole Chastain was among 4,174 students named to the fall 2022 President’s List. Students on the President’s List achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.
Construction begins today on Bloomsdale Elementary School project
BLOOMSDALE – Bloomsdale Elementary School announced Tuesday that construction will begin on their renovation project. Starting today the school’s main entrance will be the double doors at the left of the gym. All families and visitors and students will use this entrance throughout construction. “We have relocated the...
Riverside Regional Library programs and events for February
JACKSON – The Riverside Regional Library announces these programs and events at the Altenburg and Perryville Branch Libraries during the month of February. For a complete list of activities at all Riverside Regional Library Branches see the Sun Times News Facebook page. Title: Winter Reading Challenge. Place: All Riverside...
Marvin E. Eggemeyer
Marvin E. Eggemeyer, 83, of Chester, Illinois, passed away at 9:20 am, Thursday, January 26, 2023 in Belleville, Illinois. He was born to the late Sigmund and Cora (nee Krantz) Eggemeyer on December 22, 1939 in Modoc, Illinois. Marvin married Mary Raphael on June 22, 1963 in Belleville, Illinois; she...
COSLHS alumni play student team
EVANSVILLE, Ill. – Christ Our Savior Lutheran High School Alumni played a fun basketball game against the current student basketball team. This has become an annual event, which both the alumni and COS students enjoy. Alumni members participating in the back row: Thomas Mehring, Corey Rahn, Daniel Mehring, Lexi...
Bloomsdale Fire Department reminds residents to pay their fire tags
BLOOMSDALE – The Bloomsdale Volunteer Fire Department has a message for all residents of the Bloomsdale Volunteer Fire Protection Area: Annual Fire Tag letters will be mailed next week, so please keep an eye out for it!. This year the Board approved a $40 across the board increase in...
February 1 River Region Sports Wrap
PERRYVILLE – Perryville plays freshmen, junior varsity and varsity games at Jefferson R-7 4:30 p.m. tonight. STE GENEVIEVE — Ste. Genevieve plays at Farmington Thursday night. STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic hosts Seckman Thursday. JACKSON – Saxony Lutheran hosts St. Paul Lutheran in Farmington Friday at 7:30....
Deputy honored for five years with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office
PERRYVILLE — Perry County Sheriff’s Deputy Auston Turner was recognized at the Thursday, Feb. 2 meeting of the Perry County Commission for five years of service to the department. Turner is pictured with Perry County Sheriff Jason Klaus and Presiding Commissioner Mike Sauer.
Two Ste. Genevieve men hurt in Highway 61 crash
JEFFERSON CITY — Two Ste. Genevieve men suffered moderate injuries in a traffic crash on Highway 61 Tuesday evening in Ste. Genevieve County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 43-year-old Jeremy C. Donze Sr. and 20-year-old Trenton Shipman were taken to Mercy Hospital Jefferson for treatment. The patrol says...
Patton man hurt in Highway 177 crash
JEFFERSON CITY — A 33-year-old Patton man received minor injuries in a traffic crash on Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau County early Wednesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Joshua T. Stroder was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau for treatment. The patrol says the...
Two injured in rollover traffic crash
CHESTER — The Chester Fire Department was called to the scene of an automobile accident Wednesday February 1, 2023. The call was received at 2:31 p.m., to Illinois Rt.150 East at Chester Road in Bremen, Illinois for a single vehicle roll-over with possible entrapment. According to Chester Fire Chief,...
Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s report
STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office has released its report of arrests and incidents for the week ending Jan. 27, 2023. Arrested Person: 5 (The individuals listed below have been formally charged all other individuals cannot be listed at this time) Alarm Activation: 3. Assault:...
