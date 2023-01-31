Travis Barker’s 17-Year-Old Daughter, Alabama, Responded To All The “Negative Assumptions” About Her Friend Group After She Was Accused Of Using “Black Girls As Props”
Travis Barker’s daughter, Alabama Barker, has responded to backlash over one of her recent TikTok videos.
Alabama, who turned 17 last month, caused a stir over the weekend after posting a video dancing to a song called “Perc & Sex” by YN Jay, which is currently trending on the platform.
Joined by a group of her friends, Alabama took center stage as she danced along to the track and lip-synched the lyrics, which reference the Schedule II drug Percocets.
“How the fuck did you pull up to the motherfuckin’ party and forget the Percs?” Alabama lip-synchs. “Perc’ 10, I just popped a Perc’ 10 / Perc’ 30, I just popped a Perc’ 30 / Perc’ 60, I just popped two Perc’ 30s / Perky dance, make me do my Perky dance.”
Several users explained that they were left uncomfortable by Alabama’s TikTok — which was viewed almost 2 million times — for a number of reasons.
Making note of the “disgusting” lyrics, people questioned why Alabama’s dad, Travis, and mom, Shanna Moakler, weren’t more strict over the content she posts given that she’s legally a minor .
“That song is disgusting & stupid. Yeah go ahead & encourage young kids to pop pills during a fentanyl epidemic!” one person wrote under a reposted clip of the TikTok shared by Hollywood Unlocked.
“Couldn’t be my 17 year old daughter but go off,” someone wrote. “The fact that Hollywood and people are ok with this behavior is wrong! There is an age and a place for everything this is not it. Her parents need to do better,” someone else added.
And as the conversation unfolded, several people went on to call the TikTok “inappropriate and cringe” before accusing Alabama of “trying to be Black.”
Questioning why her entire group of friends were positioned around and behind her, people claimed Alabama was “using Black girls as props.”
“There’s just a lot off with this. Sis, is using those black girls as props. Overall inappropriate and cringe,” one person wrote.
“Here she go using black girls as props, trying to be black,” said another, while someone else echoed, “She wanna be black so bad.”
“why are the black queens in the back like that,” one person wrote. “All those Black women in the background makes me uncomfortable,” another person said.
Before long, Alabama had clearly had enough of the negative comments as she entered the conversation herself to address the accusations head on.
Clarifying that she and her friends were at a video shoot, Alabama described the backlash as “mentally exhausting.”
“Many would say to be quiet and let it be but it’s mentally exhausting,” she commented under the post by Hollywood Unlocked. “They and myself were at a video shoot even though I do not need to explain all of the negative assumptions about us, it’s absurd to see a group of friends just having a good time gives so many grown adults a topic to talk about.”
“It’s a trending song on TikTok,” she went on as she addressed the inappropriate lyrics. “Once again everybody is doing but of course cause it’s myself it’s going to be posted, I can’t catch a break from accounts like this in general.”
Alabama went on to slam the outlet, writing, “You guys are so low for making a post about a minor in general, all I can say, is do better, I let you live your life, so it would be appreciated if I can live mine.”
And many users actually wound up defending Alabama, suggesting that the negativity was entirely unnecessary.
One person wrote, “Acting black where? I see a young fly girl with some fly ass friends being cute tf.” Someone else added, “It's crazy how it's a crime for a white person to like black culture or weird for a black person to like rock music.”
Someone else wrote, “Do you all want her to dress like legally blonde so she looks more like a traditional white girl so you don’t feel stepped on? Shit don’t make sense.”
