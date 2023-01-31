Read full article on original website
Slow third quarter dooms Lady Marauders against Nelsonville
ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio (WV News) — In some games, one misstep could mean the difference between losing and pulling out a win. The Meigs girls basketball team learned this the hard way after a 70-59 loss at home to the Nelsonville-York Lady Buckeyes on Thursday evening in a big Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup.
Buckhannon-Upshur boys hold off Lewis County, 49-46
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon-Upshur seized control of the game midway through the fourth quarter and held off a furious final-minute comeback attempt to defeat Lewis County 49-46 and complete the season sweep of the Route 33 Rivalry on Thursday night. Lewis County took an early slim lead...
Ravenswood Devilettes down Wahama by a final, 49-26
RAVENSWOOD, W. Va. (WV News) — Wahama took a brief lead on Ravenswood’s Devilettes Wednesday night. But its 10-7 lead was short-lived.
Gallia Academy's mock trial team advances to regional competition
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — The mock trial team from Gallia Academy High School (GAHS) was among seven teams that competed in the district competition last Friday, and was among the three teams that advanced to the regional competition. The regionals will be held Feb. 17 in Marietta. The...
California weighs making flag football a girls' school sport
California officials are considering a plan to make flag football a girls' high school sport amid soaring popularity of the game and a push to get more female athletes on the field. The federated council of the California Interscholastic Federation — the statewide body that governs high school athletics —...
On the Mark: On the mats…and more
MEC WRESTLING: Former Ripley wrestler Chase Morgan had another outstanding showing at the Mountain East Conference Championships last weekend. Morgan helped the West Liberty Hilltoppers win a third straight MEC title.
