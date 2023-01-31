ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2now.com

Murder charge announced in 2013 Madison County cold case

A Pontoon Beach, Illinois, man has been charged in connection with the death of an East St. Louis woman who disappeared in 2013.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
FOX2now.com

St. Louis police: 149 cars stolen in one week

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said on Wednesday that 149 cars were stolen in just seven days in the City of St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Joe Edwards selling some Delmar Loop properties

Joe Edwards, the driving force behind the Delmar Loop redevelopment over the past 50 years, says he has no plans to retire, but he is unloading some properties.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Police using QR codes to help solve cold cases

Detectives are turning to technology to help find answers to unsolved homicides. Billboards, posters, and cards created by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department now feature QR codes.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

St. Louis CITY SC growing the perfect pitch despite wintry weather

Snow, freezing rain, sub-freezing temperatures—all have been in the forecast. So how is St. Louis CITY SC growing new grass during the heart of St. Louis winter? It is all thanks to science.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Accused killer wants judge to decide his fate after 9 years in court

Accused killer Shawn Kavanagh, who police say called 911 to report his murders, remains in court nine years after the crime. The intended target, investigators say, was the suspect's wife, who was taking refuge with co-workers, who became stabbing victims.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Man arrested for stealing $200K in construction equipment

A man wanted for stealing thousands of dollars' worth of construction equipment, and some cars, is now behind bars.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Delaware North Sportservice hosts hiring event today

Delaware North Sportservice hosts hiring event today

Another chance to work at Busch Stadium for the upcoming Cardinals season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

2 police officers shot in Soulard

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two St. Louis Police officers were shot at 9th and Lafayette in the Soulard neighborhood Thursday night. A spokesperson for the police department said the officers were conducting a car stop investigation on a Ford F150 believed to be involved in robbery incident when the shooting happened. The driver of the Ford drove off but crashed. The suspect then got out of the vehicle and shot at officers, striking two of them in the torso area. Officers fired back and struck a suspect in the ankle. The suspect was taken into custody with a gunshot to the ankle. Both officers, ages 38 and 24, were taken to two different hospitals listed in critical/stable condition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Families connect through tragedy to change Missouri laws

The family of a child who drowned at summer camp joined forces with families whose relatives died in a work zone crash. They confronted politicians to save others from their pain.
MISSOURI STATE

