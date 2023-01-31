SHREVEPORT, La. - The ArkLaTex remains in Mother Nature's icy grip Wednesday, much like a large portion of the country. A winter storm warning and an ice storm warning are in effect in our region. Roads are slick making driving dangerous and tree limbs are breaking due to the weight of ice in some areas. Power outages are not out of the question due to down tree limbs. If you have to get out in this weather, please be careful. It's probably best to just stay inside.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO