Shreveport, LA

ktalnews.com

South Lakeshore residents prepare for floods

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – There are floodwaters in the backyards of Cross Lake residents. Perry Spivey is a South Lakeshore resident who built his home on the lake higher due to the area being prone to flooding. To further protect his property, Spivey took the City of Shreveport’s recommendation to move his belongings to higher ground.
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Thousands without power in aftermath of South Arkansas ice storm

Magnolia and Columbia County mostly escaped the ravages of a ice storm Wednesday night and early Thursday, but thousands of utility customers in the region had no electrical service. The good news: Roadways in the region are passable and likely to remain so as temperatures warm during the day. At...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
KTBS

Cold, wet, dangerous conditions cripple the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. - The ArkLaTex remains in Mother Nature's icy grip Wednesday, much like a large portion of the country. A winter storm warning and an ice storm warning are in effect in our region. Roads are slick making driving dangerous and tree limbs are breaking due to the weight of ice in some areas. Power outages are not out of the question due to down tree limbs. If you have to get out in this weather, please be careful. It's probably best to just stay inside.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Winter weather and flooding possible

Bossier Parish is not in a winter weather warning but a winter weather advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for portions of Northeast Texas and Northern Louisiana (near and north of the I-20 corridor) through 9 a.m. on Wednesday February 1, 2023, with freezing rain a possibility. Ground temps are warm and the NWS anticipates temperatures at or near freezing Tuesday night. Ice accumulations could range from 0.01″ to 0.1″ on elevated surfaces.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Ice threat increasing later today and tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Widespread freezing rain and sleet has developed along and north of I-30 and will continue into the afternoon with deteriorating travel conditions in this region. For the rest of the ArkLaTex, we will see some light showers and areas of drizzle and it will stay cold with highs struggling to climb out of the 30s.
SHREVEPORT, LA
cenlanow.com

These Caddo Parish waterways are in danger of flooding by Friday

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Offenders held at the Caddo Correctional Center and Caddo Parish Public Works employees are filling sandbags at 1701 Monty Street, while Shreveport City employees are filling sandbags at 1935 Claiborne Avenue as officials in Northwest Louisiana expect many area waterways to crest above flood stage by Friday, Feb. 3.
CADDO PARISH, LA
K945

Shreveport Police Warn Residents to Be Wary of Scammers

Sigh... another day another scam. Why are folks so intent on stealing from others instead of making money the old-fashioned way? You know, working!. Shreveport Police are warning residents of scamming activity. Don't you just hate a thief? Apparently, these idiots can't wait to separate you from your hard-earned money...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

School Closings For February 1st, 2023 In The Shreveport Area

A blast of winter weather is now mixing with flooding conditions across the Ark-La-Tex, which is now leading to school closures in the region. Though not all schools are closing, there are some who are making the decision to call off the day. While some schools are taking the option to start later in the morning, to hopefully get a day in.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

How gas prices have changed in Shreveport in the last week

Americans are heading into February with higher-than-average gas prices for this time of year. A gallon of regular gas was $3.51 on average Monday, January 30, an increase of about $0.10 compared with a week ago, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of January 30. State gas tax data is from World Population Review.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport family claims wrongful arrest

A Shreveport family is claiming the Greenwood Police Department made a wrongful arrest. A Shreveport family is claiming the Greenwood Police Department made a wrongful arrest. Remembering Columbia, the national tragedy that landed …. After the space shuttle Columbia broke apart over East Texas 20 years ago, the Piney Woods...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Cross Lake closed due to high water levels

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has closed entry to Cross Lake due to high water levels. Boats will not be allowed to launch until levels are below 172. [RELATED: Continuous rain causes growing concern for flooding; sandbags available]. Officials say homeowners that live around the lake or...
SHREVEPORT, LA
caddo.org

Parish closures; sandbag distribution information for Parish of Caddo

PARISH CLOSURES AND SANDBAGS DUE TO INCLEMENT WEATHER. Caddo Parish, LA – Sandbags will be available for Caddo Parish citizens as a result of inclement weather in the area. Residents may obtain sandbags at Caddo Parish Fleet Services (1701 Monty Street, Shreveport, LA) from 8:00am – 3:30pm. A maximum of 20 sandbags per vehicle is allowed.
CADDO PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Early morning fire destroys south Shreveport home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early Wednesday morning firefighters were called to a large house fire that fully destroyed a home in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood. The Shreveport Fire Department received an emergency call to a home on the 7600 block of Gideon St. just before 4:30 a.m. Crews arrived within 6 minutes and found the home fully engulfed in flames.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Thursday School Closings and Delays

Most schools across the ArkLaTex are open today, including classes in the immediate Shreveport area. However there are a few delays this morning in the Texarkana area. Texas A&M University-Texarkana is planning to reopen at noon on Thursday. The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will delay opening until 10 a.m. and Hope Public Schools will be closed one more day. Mount Pleasant IDS has also scheduled a 10 a.m. start with buses running two hours later than usual.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Salute the Badge: Deputy sings National Anthem

NBC 6 Salutes the Badge by recognizing the impressive talents of a local sheriff's deputy. NBC 6 Salutes the Badge by recognizing the impressive talents of a local sheriff's deputy. Cares Krewe Brunch Takeover. Jezzamine Wolk and the Cares Krewe hit popular brunch spot "Up for Brunch" this week in...
SHREVEPORT, LA

