publicnewsservice.org
Regulatory, Tribal Impacts Hang Over ND's Corporate Farming Debate
North Dakota's plan to boost animal agriculture has reignited a thorny issue: loosening restrictions on corporate ownership of farms. The state said it's about competition, but there are renewed concerns about environmental setbacks, as well as tribal considerations. A bill in the Legislature would bring some big changes to a...
ND House votes down paid family leave
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota employees won’t be getting paid family leave. House Bill 1460 failed to pass on the House floor Thursday. Supporters of the bill said it give North Dakota an advantage when competing with other states for workers. Those who voted against the bill worried...
Summit Carbon Solutions signs easement agreements
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summit Carbon Solutions says Iowa landowners have signed easement agreements for two-thirds of the project’s route. The proposed CO2 pipeline has stirred controversy in several states, including South Dakota, Iowa and North Dakota. Landowners have been outspoken about their safety and other concerns....
North Dakota lawmaker hopes to heavily tax out-of-state policy dollars
Motschenbacher says any funds collected from the contributions would be spent on North Dakota veterans or school lunch programs.
Proposed new wind energy bills draw criticism
Opponents argue wind isn't sustainable enough to replace either oil or coal as a power source.
Colorado Senate unanimously passes bill making state water resources committee permanent
(The Center Square) - A bill that would make a state committee on water and agriculture permanent unanimously passed Wednesday in the Colorado Senate. Senate Bill 23-010 would amend statutory language stating it was an interim committee. It also removes limitations on the number of meetings and field trips the committee may hold and requires at least four meetings each calendar year.
North Dakota state house passes two Pledge of Allegiance bills
House Bill 1172 reinforces the words in the pledge and doesn't allow for any words to be removed from the pledge of allegiance.
Proposed bills in North Dakota House target MRNA vaccines
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — A Senate bill would outright ban all MRNA-based vaccines in North Dakota. According to the CDC, MRNA is created in a lab to teach our cells how to make a protein. That triggers an immune response which produces antibodies and protects people from getting sick.
Air Force opposes Chinese-owned corn plant for North Dakota
Without knowing more about specific risks the Air Force fears, it's not clear why the military considers Fufeng's proposed mill a greater threat than any other Chinese presence in the area, Segal said. The region is already home to a Chinese-owned Cirrus Aircraft plant.
Be Careful: 6 Crazy Laws In North Dakota You Might Be Breaking
Be Careful: You could be doing hard time in North Dakota for doing the following. When it comes to crazy laws, North Dakota certainly has its fair share. Even though these laws aren’t necessarily heavily enforced today, at some point they made it into the state law books. It...
ND committee reviewing Blue Logo bill
BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota lawmakers are looking at a law that would allow business logos on the blue highway signs that let travelers know what services are available near exits. The so-called Blue Logo bill would let businesses pay to advertise their gas, food, and lodging services. Supporters...
Minnesota is set to require carbon-free electricity. What does that mean?
A bill that would require Minnesota's electricity to be carbon-free by 2040 is speeding through the Legislature. The House has already passed the measure, and the Senate is set to vote on it today. Here’s a closer look at the bill, and what it will mean for electric utilities and their customers.
How much of the Biden-Harris investment goes to North Dakota?
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET)— As the Biden Administration invests $2.7 billion to improve and expand rural electric infrastructure, how much will truly go to North Dakota? We need electricity to keep everything running, but how difficult is it to provide electricity to our rural areas? $51 million dollars will go to North Dakota, but what will […]
Chinese intelligence-gathering balloon seen over Montana: What we know
BILLINGS, Mont. - An object seen floating over the Billings area Wednesday has been confirmed to be an intelligence-gathering balloon, most certainly launched by the People's Republic of China. On Wednesday, the Billings Logan International Airport was shut down for roughly two hours around the same time many Montanans were...
Bill passes ND House, proposes repayment to those found not guilty of crimes by self defense
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some legislators are hoping to add a new section of the North Dakota Century Code that would impact those who act in self-defense. Self-defense is sometimes used as a legal justification for a variety of crimes like domestic violence, kidnappings, and murders. The proposed law would allow repayment of defendants who are found not guilty because they acted in self-defense. Others aren’t sure it’s a good idea.
Organic farming changes to come in North Dakota
According to the Cornucopia Institute, it takes about three years for the land to be converted to organic in North Dakota, and maintaining that "organic" seal can be tough. This means that growers will need to take the rules into consideration before marketing their products.
Pledge of Allegiance bills clear ND House
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A bill requiring the Pledge of Allegiance to be offered in certain situations passed the North Dakota House of Representatives unanimously on Tuesday. House Bill 1120 was introduced by Representative Pat Heinert of Bismarck. It would mandate the Pledge be offered to all students across the state every day and would require public committees, like school boards, to offer the Pledge before every meeting. The House also approved House Bill 1172, which prohibits the governor from altering the words of the Pledge. Both bills head to the Senate next.
Some North Dakota weeds becoming resistant to Herbicides
(Minot, ND) -- Some North Dakota weeds are becoming resistant to herbicides. Researchers from North Dakota State University's North Central Research Extension Center say some common weeds are becoming more widespread in the state. Farmers are facing challenges for the upcoming planting season, with uncontrolled weeds threatening to wipe out...
State funding needed for military support
Due to the growing number of military projects supporting our nuclear deterrence, leaders feel there is a gap between private and state funding.
One Of The Smallest Cities In America Is Right Here In North Dakota
The great state of North Dakota is known for many things. Beautiful terrain, natural recourses, industry, agriculture and hard working people. North Dakota boasts the worlds biggest buffalo, great refuges for wildlife, and we extremely proud of Native American culture too. People always ask about the normal things when they...
