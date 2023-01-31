Read full article on original website
Stimulus update: Direct payments worth up to $1,500 being sent to Colorado taxpayers Tuesday
All payments of up to $1,500 will be issued to select Colorado residents by Tuesday evening, for those that filed an extension on their 2021 taxes.
$1.5 billion waiting to be claimed by Coloradans
Right now, there's roughly $1.5 billion in the state treasury waiting to be claimed. Some of that money could belong to you.
Polis Administration announces Property Tax, Rent, Heat Rebate relief for Coloradans
COLORADO GOVERNOR JARED POLIS, COLORADO DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE. The Polis-Primavera administration announced that the Property Tax, Rent, Heat (PTC) Rebate is now available to Colorado residents based on income, including people with disabilities and older adults, to help with their property tax, rent, and/or heat expenses this winter and beyond. The rebate amount can be up to $1,044 a year for applicants.
CO Property Tax, Rent, Heat Rebate applications now open
(COLORADO) — On Monday, Jan. 30 the Polis-Primavera administration announced that the Property Tax, Rent, Heat (PTC) Rebate is now available to those living in Colorado. The rebate is based on income and includes people with disabilities and older adults. The rebate can be up to $1,044 a year for applicants. Eligible Coloradans include seniors, […]
southarkansassun.com
$1,500 in Direct Payments Will Be Given to Millions of Americans
Officials announced that millions of Americans are about to receive up to $1,500 in direct payments which they started issuing in January. Millions of Americans are still about direct payments, according to state officials. The amount that residents in Colorado vary. Single filers will get an amount of $750 while those who were jointly filed together will get an amount of $1,500.
Report: Affordable housing a crisis in Colorado
(The Center Square) – Finding, purchasing and paying for housing in Colorado continues to be a crisis, according to the nonpartisan nonprofit Common Sense Institute. The organization published in-depth housing studies on Denver, Colorado Springs and Grand Junction on Wednesday. The studies revealed purchasing a home is becoming increasingly difficult, paying an average mortgage takes a larger portion of income, and municipal permitting for new home construction lags behind population growth projections. ...
This is who you can complain to about Xcel Energy bills
DENVER — Xcel Energy and other energy companies pass along natural gas costs dollar for dollar -- what they pay for the gas, you pay for the gas. That's not the only cost passed along to customers. Xcel is also allowed to pass along the cost of its legal team. Specifically, customers pay for Xcel's lawyers to ask Colorado state regulators for increases for a variety of reasons.
Fed up Xcel Energy customers demand answers from state regulators
DENVER — The Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC) held a public hearing about high energy costs on Tuesday. It ended up being a listening session, leaving customers complaints unanswered. “How many times has PUC turned down these rate increase requests? I’ve been here -- I’m a native. I have...
US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities
BUENA VISTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs workers in the United States Postal Services are now filling staffing gaps in rural parts of the state. In return, the USPS is paying for housing and overtime for employees sent to Buena Vista. Watch the video above for the full story. The post US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities appeared first on KRDO.
kiowacountypress.net
Colorado sets record for new businesses, per capita income hits $75K
(The Center Square) - Despite inflation, a tight labor market and fears of a recession, a record number of new businesses started operating in the fourth quarter of 2022 in Colorado and many other benchmarks are positive, according to a report by the University of Colorado and the secretary of state's office.
coloradopolitics.com
Appeals court decides when Social Security payments may be garnished
Colorado's second-highest court has clarified the circumstances under which Social Security payments, which are exempt from garnishment under federal law, may actually be used to repay a debt. On Thursday, a three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals disagreed that federal law "unambiguously" shields Social Security benefits from garnishment. Instead,...
kiowacountypress.net
How Washington’s wildfires could raise electricity rates
(The Center Square) - Washington state has spent hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars in recent years fighting intense wildfire seasons. Residents in wildfire-prone communities may also have to spend more on power due to the increasing cost of liability insurance for utilities that serve those areas. A recent report...
cpr.org
Xcel Energy outlines plan to lower Colorado gas bills amid public outcry over high prices
Xcel Energy customers could see their monthly gas bills drop by as much as 15 percent in February and March, according to a new cost adjustment plan approved by state regulators on Monday. The relief is mainly due to falling natural gas prices. And it comes as Xcel faces criticism...
USPS looking to fill 600 open positions in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Some residents in mountain towns like Steamboat Springs haven't received their mail for weeks. On Wednesday and Thursday, the United States Postal Service (USPS) is holding job fairs for 600 open positions across the state. While those jobs are mostly for the Denver metro and Front Range area, USPS said it's still working on improving staffing and service in the high country.
5 new Colorado laws in effect now
(Douglas County, Colo.) By now, most Coloradans are aware of the new bag tax at the grocery store. Here are four other laws that went into effect on Jan. 1. The carryout bag fee was implemented to help reduce the waste of single-use plastics or paper and ease into the 2024 complete ban on single-use grocery bags.
kiowacountypress.net
Colorado Senate unanimously passes bill making state water resources committee permanent
(The Center Square) - A bill that would make a state committee on water and agriculture permanent unanimously passed Wednesday in the Colorado Senate. Senate Bill 23-010 would amend statutory language stating it was an interim committee. It also removes limitations on the number of meetings and field trips the committee may hold and requires at least four meetings each calendar year.
coloradonewsline.com
New Colorado water reuse rule said to be first of its kind in the country
Drinking water standards have been updated by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to improve water reuse regulation for consumption, the first regulation of its kind across the nation, the agency announced last week. While water providers have been able to direct potable reuse on their own, the...
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
Can Colorado Employers Test for Weed?
Is it possible you could lose your job for doing recreational pot in Colorado?. Weed In The Workplace Is A Slippery Slope in Colorado. The state has come a long way since Colorado voters decided in 2012 to allow recreational marijuana. However, it's still a slippery slope when it comes to weed in the workplace.
Six finalists announced: Cast your vote for Colorado's new license plate
Another new license plate option is coming to Colorado and Coloradans have a say in what it will look like. Colorado's Division of Motor Vehicles is asking residents of the state to vote on their favorite of six designs, split into two categories – 13-and-older and under 13. The winning design from the 13-and-older category will be used for the state's 150th anniversary commemorative license plate, with winners in each category getting a $1,000 grant and a commemorative plate. ...
