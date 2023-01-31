Read full article on original website
Related
Republicans try again to force ‘impossible’ hand counts of elections and a return to precinct voting
Arizona Republicans have taken another step in their attempt to completely overhaul elections in the Grand Canyon State, with a proposed bill that would force hand counts in the state’s elections, a practice that elections experts say would be logistically impossible. The measure to ban votes from being counted with electronic tabulators — equipment used […] The post Republicans try again to force ‘impossible’ hand counts of elections and a return to precinct voting appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Hard ball politics: Republicans created a special committee to evaluate Hobbs’ cabinet appointees
Republicans moved to create a new committee Thursday that aims to “evaluate executive nominations,” setting the stage for a major political battle between Gov. Katie Hobbs and Senate Republicans. The new panel, which exists solely to consider the people Hobbs appoints to lead dozens of state agencies, will be led by Sen. Jake Hoffman, a […] The post Hard ball politics: Republicans created a special committee to evaluate Hobbs’ cabinet appointees appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
kawc.org
Arizona Republican lawmakers don't want cities to tax residential rentals and grocery store food
PHOENIX --Arizona lawmakers are moving to strip cities and towns of their ability to tax residential rentals and grocery store food. The votes Wednesday by the Senate Commerce Committee came despite objections from mayors and lobbyists for the majority of communities that have the levies. They told senators that their budgets are dependent on these revenues.
Local Man Appointed to AZFG Commission
Patagonia resident Retired Lieutenant General Jeffrey Buchanan, an avid and experienced outdoorsman and native Arizonan, was recently appointed to serve on the Arizona Game and Fish Commission. Buchanan was nominated by then-Governor Ducey, to fill the position vacated by Elgin resident Leland (Bill) Brake whose term had expired. His appointment is pending confirmation by the State Senate.
fox10phoenix.com
No more political signs in Arizona? Lawmaker introduces bill to restrict them on public property
PHOENIX - There’s a bill proposed at the Arizona state capitol that looks to ban political signs on public property, you know, the ones that cover just about every major corner during an election cycle?. The bill, SB 1116, is sponsored by Republican Rep. Steve Kaiser. He admits, he...
Arizona GOP moves on budget Democrats, Gov. Hobbs call unacceptable
(The Center Square)- As Arizona faces new challenges of a divided government, Republicans and Democrats are sparring over the placeholder budget plan. The Senate Appropriations Committee approved the Republican-backed budget legislation on Tuesday, and the House Appropriations Committee approved it on Wednesday. “Governor Hobbs began her term by issuing an irresponsible budget plan that would fund a wish list of left-wing programs and partisan priorities that is completely out-of-step with...
Arizona considers a doomed GOP bathroom bill, advocates warn of harm from continued anti-trans rhetoric
Harrison knew when he was five that he was different, but he didn’t have the words to explain why he belonged in the boy’s restroom, and not forced into the girl’s. When he came out as trans in middle school, his classmates reacted with threats of assault. Being able to use the right bathroom then […] The post Arizona considers a doomed GOP bathroom bill, advocates warn of harm from continued anti-trans rhetoric appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
US Citizens Getting Paid $800 a Piece to Drive Illegals
Arizona has been making plenty of headlines lately, and for good reason! Our population has been countlessly growing, we've got the Superbowl coming to Glendale, and we are a budding tech hub. Unfortunately, not all that growth can be accounted for and is questionably sustainable.
kawc.org
Arizona Republicans want to punish cities with higher minimum wage than state average
PHOENIX -- Arizona lawmakers are moving to financially penalize cities that have a minimum wage higher than the rest of the state. And they are doing it in a way designed to get around restrictions that voters put on legislators in 2016 when they said cities can have their own base wages.
KTAR.com
APS boss says big rate hike necessary to keep up with customer demand
PHOENIX – The president of Arizona’s largest public utility said Wednesday a proposed monthly base rate hike of at least 23% is necessary but most customers would not see that large an increase. Arizona Public Service President Ted Geisler told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News the...
roselawgroupreporter.com
$270,000, many donors missing from Gov. Hobbs’ inauguration list
Following weeks of public pressure, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs last month released details about how much money businesses and special interest groups paid to sponsor her inauguration ceremony. But the accounting was far from complete: Campaign finance reports show at least $270,000 more than Hobbs disclosed was donated through additional...
KOLD-TV
Critical race theory returns to forefront for Arizona lawmakers
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Critical race theory is back at the Arizona State Legislature. “I want to first express that I hope we can have a reasoned and thoughtful discussion today free of any name-calling,” said House Education Chair Beverly Pingerelli, a Republican from District 28. The...
chamberbusinessnews.com
Arizona business community: Rent control would further deepen housing shortage
Determined not to exacerbate the state’s massive housing shortage, stakeholders from across the Arizona business community are speaking out against an onslaught of rent control proposals put forth recently by national and state-level Democrats. The measures – which supporters claim would help make housing more affordable – actually would...
AZFamily
Arizona House committee passes anti-critical race theory bill along party lines
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An anti-critical race theory bill is making its way through the Arizona House. HB 2458 has certain restrictions on advocating and teaching race and ethnicity in the classroom, and on Tuesday afternoon, the House Education Committee passed it along party lines. The measure says staff can’t teach one race or ethnicity is better than the other, one race is inherently racist, a race or ethnicity is superior to others, moral character is determined by race, race guilt and more. Advocates say it keeps critical race theory out of Arizona schools, while opponents call it the “teacher gag law,” saying it prevents students from accurately learning about history. There would be a variety of penalties for any violations, including a $5,000 fine. In addition, a violation could be brought forward by a student, employee, or parent to the school district governing board.
yumadailynews.com
Shipping containers on Arizona-Mexico border will be removed
PHOENIX -- The shipping container wall along side the Arizona-Mexico border have been set to be removed this week. The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, or DEMA, says, “unless something unexpected happens, the last of the shipping containers along the border in Cochise County should be removed by the end of the week.”
wfft.com
Fact check: Kari Lake's continuing false Arizona election claims
As she contemplates a run for the US Senate, Republican Kari Lake continues to make false claims about her loss in Arizona's 2022 gubernatorial election. Lake's speech at a Sunday rally in Scottsdale highlighted the serial election dishonesty that has been a central feature of her campaign rhetoric. Among other things, she claimed that:
Southwest Gas recruited elected officials to back its rate increase, records show
Championing Southwest Gas’ second rate increase in as many years, mayors in some of Arizona’s fastest-growing communities sent a letter of support to the Arizona Corporation Commission claiming proposals from a consumer interest group “would impose unnecessary and costly barriers for consumers” who want to use natural gas. “If enacted, these misguided policies will slow […] The post Southwest Gas recruited elected officials to back its rate increase, records show appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Future of Arizona's desalination dreams dashed by Sonora's governor
SONORA, Mexico — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. An Arizona board charged with financing water projects has been pushing a costly plan to pipe potable seawater over 200 miles. That project hit a major road bump on Tuesday after Sonora, Mexico's government, which controls...
"It looks to me like that's a felony": Election expert says Kari Lake could face jail over tweet
Failed Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake landed herself in hot water last week after tweeting an image of 16 voter signatures. Arizona's Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes on Monday asked Attorney General Kris Mayes to investigate whether Lake broke the law by publicly sharing voter signatures in another effort to deny the validity of the midterm election, which she lost to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.
Arizona homeowners can now apply online to get up to $40,000 in stimulus money
If you live in Arizona, here are some great programs that could potentially be a game changer for you financially. Qualifying individuals can get free help from Take Charge America to apply for up to $40,000 in financial assistance through the Arizona Homeowner Assistance Fund. Here is more information about this specific program.
Comments / 0