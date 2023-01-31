PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An anti-critical race theory bill is making its way through the Arizona House. HB 2458 has certain restrictions on advocating and teaching race and ethnicity in the classroom, and on Tuesday afternoon, the House Education Committee passed it along party lines. The measure says staff can’t teach one race or ethnicity is better than the other, one race is inherently racist, a race or ethnicity is superior to others, moral character is determined by race, race guilt and more. Advocates say it keeps critical race theory out of Arizona schools, while opponents call it the “teacher gag law,” saying it prevents students from accurately learning about history. There would be a variety of penalties for any violations, including a $5,000 fine. In addition, a violation could be brought forward by a student, employee, or parent to the school district governing board.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO