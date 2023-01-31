ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Mirror

Republicans try again to force ‘impossible’ hand counts of elections and a return to precinct voting

Arizona Republicans have taken another step in their attempt to completely overhaul elections in the Grand Canyon State, with a proposed bill that would force hand counts in the state’s elections, a practice that elections experts say would be logistically impossible.  The measure to ban votes from being counted with electronic tabulators — equipment used […] The post Republicans try again to force ‘impossible’ hand counts of elections and a return to precinct voting appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Hard ball politics: Republicans created a special committee to evaluate Hobbs’ cabinet appointees

Republicans moved to create a new committee Thursday that aims to “evaluate executive nominations,” setting the stage for a major political battle between Gov. Katie Hobbs and Senate Republicans.  The new panel, which exists solely to consider the people Hobbs appoints to lead dozens of state agencies, will be led by Sen. Jake Hoffman, a […] The post Hard ball politics: Republicans created a special committee to evaluate Hobbs’ cabinet appointees appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Patagonia Regional Times

Local Man Appointed to AZFG Commission

Patagonia resident Retired Lieutenant General Jeffrey Buchanan, an avid and experienced outdoorsman and native Arizonan, was recently appointed to serve on the Arizona Game and Fish Commission. Buchanan was nominated by then-Governor Ducey, to fill the position vacated by Elgin resident Leland (Bill) Brake whose term had expired. His appointment is pending confirmation by the State Senate.
PATAGONIA, AZ
The Center Square

Arizona GOP moves on budget Democrats, Gov. Hobbs call unacceptable

(The Center Square)- As Arizona faces new challenges of a divided government, Republicans and Democrats are sparring over the placeholder budget plan. The Senate Appropriations Committee approved the Republican-backed budget legislation on Tuesday, and the House Appropriations Committee approved it on Wednesday. “Governor Hobbs began her term by issuing an irresponsible budget plan that would fund a wish list of left-wing programs and partisan priorities that is completely out-of-step with...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Arizona considers a doomed GOP bathroom bill, advocates warn of harm from continued anti-trans rhetoric

Harrison knew when he was five that he was different, but he didn’t have the words to explain why he belonged in the boy’s restroom, and not forced into the girl’s. When he came out as trans in middle school, his classmates reacted with threats of assault.  Being able to use the right bathroom then […] The post Arizona considers a doomed GOP bathroom bill, advocates warn of harm from continued anti-trans rhetoric appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

APS boss says big rate hike necessary to keep up with customer demand

PHOENIX – The president of Arizona’s largest public utility said Wednesday a proposed monthly base rate hike of at least 23% is necessary but most customers would not see that large an increase. Arizona Public Service President Ted Geisler told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News the...
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

$270,000, many donors missing from Gov. Hobbs’ inauguration list

Following weeks of public pressure, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs last month released details about how much money businesses and special interest groups paid to sponsor her inauguration ceremony. But the accounting was far from complete: Campaign finance reports show at least $270,000 more than Hobbs disclosed was donated through additional...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Critical race theory returns to forefront for Arizona lawmakers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Critical race theory is back at the Arizona State Legislature. “I want to first express that I hope we can have a reasoned and thoughtful discussion today free of any name-calling,” said House Education Chair Beverly Pingerelli, a Republican from District 28. The...
ARIZONA STATE
chamberbusinessnews.com

Arizona business community: Rent control would further deepen housing shortage

Determined not to exacerbate the state’s massive housing shortage, stakeholders from across the Arizona business community are speaking out against an onslaught of rent control proposals put forth recently by national and state-level Democrats. The measures – which supporters claim would help make housing more affordable – actually would...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona House committee passes anti-critical race theory bill along party lines

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An anti-critical race theory bill is making its way through the Arizona House. HB 2458 has certain restrictions on advocating and teaching race and ethnicity in the classroom, and on Tuesday afternoon, the House Education Committee passed it along party lines. The measure says staff can’t teach one race or ethnicity is better than the other, one race is inherently racist, a race or ethnicity is superior to others, moral character is determined by race, race guilt and more. Advocates say it keeps critical race theory out of Arizona schools, while opponents call it the “teacher gag law,” saying it prevents students from accurately learning about history. There would be a variety of penalties for any violations, including a $5,000 fine. In addition, a violation could be brought forward by a student, employee, or parent to the school district governing board.
ARIZONA STATE
yumadailynews.com

Shipping containers on Arizona-Mexico border will be removed

PHOENIX -- The shipping container wall along side the Arizona-Mexico border have been set to be removed this week. The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, or DEMA, says, “unless something unexpected happens, the last of the shipping containers along the border in Cochise County should be removed by the end of the week.”
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
wfft.com

Fact check: Kari Lake's continuing false Arizona election claims

As she contemplates a run for the US Senate, Republican Kari Lake continues to make false claims about her loss in Arizona's 2022 gubernatorial election. Lake's speech at a Sunday rally in Scottsdale highlighted the serial election dishonesty that has been a central feature of her campaign rhetoric. Among other things, she claimed that:
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Southwest Gas recruited elected officials to back its rate increase, records show

Championing Southwest Gas’ second rate increase in as many years, mayors in some of Arizona’s fastest-growing communities sent a letter of support to the Arizona Corporation Commission claiming proposals from a consumer interest group “would impose unnecessary and costly barriers for consumers” who want to use natural gas.  “If enacted, these misguided policies will slow […] The post Southwest Gas recruited elected officials to back its rate increase, records show appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Salon

"It looks to me like that's a felony": Election expert says Kari Lake could face jail over tweet

Failed Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake landed herself in hot water last week after tweeting an image of 16 voter signatures. Arizona's Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes on Monday asked Attorney General Kris Mayes to investigate whether Lake broke the law by publicly sharing voter signatures in another effort to deny the validity of the midterm election, which she lost to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.
ARIZONA STATE

