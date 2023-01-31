Read full article on original website
Related
kiowacountypress.net
Colorado Senate unanimously passes bill making state water resources committee permanent
(The Center Square) - A bill that would make a state committee on water and agriculture permanent unanimously passed Wednesday in the Colorado Senate. Senate Bill 23-010 would amend statutory language stating it was an interim committee. It also removes limitations on the number of meetings and field trips the committee may hold and requires at least four meetings each calendar year.
kiowacountypress.net
Colorado sports betting down in December, but tax revenue up
(The Center Square) - The total handle for sports betting in Colorado saw a decrease in December 2022, while tax revenue collected by the state slightly increased, according to the latest Colorado Department of Revenue data. "The last month of the year proved to be another fruitful month for collecting...
kiowacountypress.net
Heart-related deaths increased during pandemic's onset
(Greater Dakota News Service) The U.S. saw a surge in cardiovascular-related deaths during the first year of the pandemic, and voices from South Dakota's health community hope it spurs more work to prevent these outcomes. New findings from the American Heart Association showed more than 920,000 heart-related deaths in 2020...
Comments / 0