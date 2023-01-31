ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jera completes installation of final wind turbine at 376-megawatt offshore wind farm in Taiwan

Jera has installed all 47 wind turbine generators (WTGs) at the 376MW Formosa 2 offshore wind project off the coast of Miaoli County, Taiwan. With the support of majority shareholder Jera, project sponsors, supply chain partners, and local stakeholders, Formosa 2 is steadily proceeding with commissioning work and is scheduled to achieve commercial operation later this year.
Largest solar project in Nigeria begins commercial operations

The Nigerian president travelled to Kumbotso Local Government Area to inaugurate a 10 MWp solar photovoltaic plant. This is the first ever grid-connected solar power plant in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The project, which was tendered in 2020, is being implemented by Haske Solar Company, a special purpose vehicle...
Indonesia power company launches new 100-megawatt floating solar tender

Indonesian power company PLN Nusantara Power has launched a tender to develop a 100MW floating solar project in central East Java. While details are few, PLN Nusantara announced earlier in January its “pre-qualification process for a strategic partner selection process”. Designed to identify potential partners but not requiring a binding offer or partnership, interested parties must already have expressed interest in partnering to develop solar projects with the utility.

