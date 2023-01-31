Read full article on original website
ieefa.org
Jera completes installation of final wind turbine at 376-megawatt offshore wind farm in Taiwan
Jera has installed all 47 wind turbine generators (WTGs) at the 376MW Formosa 2 offshore wind project off the coast of Miaoli County, Taiwan. With the support of majority shareholder Jera, project sponsors, supply chain partners, and local stakeholders, Formosa 2 is steadily proceeding with commissioning work and is scheduled to achieve commercial operation later this year.
ieefa.org
Largest solar project in Nigeria begins commercial operations
The Nigerian president travelled to Kumbotso Local Government Area to inaugurate a 10 MWp solar photovoltaic plant. This is the first ever grid-connected solar power plant in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The project, which was tendered in 2020, is being implemented by Haske Solar Company, a special purpose vehicle...
ieefa.org
India’s Union Budget: A mixed bag for the renewable energy sector with some hits and a few misses
While the finance minister did announce a budgetary outlay for battery storage, at 4 gigawatt-hour (GWh), it does not match the ambitions on both the electric mobility and stationary storage front. The budget specifies ~Rs237 billion (US$2.89 billion) investments for green projects to be funded by sovereign green bonds on...
ieefa.org
Indonesia power company launches new 100-megawatt floating solar tender
Indonesian power company PLN Nusantara Power has launched a tender to develop a 100MW floating solar project in central East Java. While details are few, PLN Nusantara announced earlier in January its “pre-qualification process for a strategic partner selection process”. Designed to identify potential partners but not requiring a binding offer or partnership, interested parties must already have expressed interest in partnering to develop solar projects with the utility.
ieefa.org
World Bank to fund renewable energy development in four West and Central African countries
The World Bank has signed an agreement with four West and Central African nations worth $311 million to fund renewable energy projects. The funds will finance around 106 megawatts (MW) of solar power generation capacity with battery energy and storage systems, and 41 MW expansion of hydroelectric capacity. The countries...
