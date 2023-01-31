Read full article on original website
LaDeene (McClaflin) Wickersham
LaDeene Wickersham passed away peacefully on January 29, 2023, in Salina, Kansas, after suffering from congestive heart failure. LaDeene was born on February 29, 1940, in Attica, KS, to Willard D. McClaflin and Glorina M. (Roach) McClaflin. LaDeene married John Thomas Wickersham on September 21, 1957, in Salina. LaDeene graduated...
Theresa Elaine Tatro
Theresa Elaine Tatro, 84, of Glasco, Kansas, passed away Sunday, January 29th, 2023. Theresa was born in Concordia, Kansas on May 30, 1938, a daughter of Albertine (LaBarge) and Gabriel Baltazor. Survivors include son, David Tatro, of Glasco, Kansas; daughter, Laura Anderson, of Wichita; 9 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren;, 1...
KWU to Participate in Strings Day
Two nationally recognized musicians will participate in Kansas Wesleyan’s second annual Salina Strings Day, Thursday, Feb. 9. The event will get underway at 7 p.m. at Kansas Highway Patrol Academy’s Gov. Joan Finney Auditorium, formerly part of Marymount College. Admission is free. According to KWU, this year’s headlining...
Jeanne Marie Potts
Jeanne Marie Potts, 76 of Salina, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023. She was born July 14, 1946, in Beloit, KS. To Adolph and Wilma (Ehlers) Quade. Jeanne worked at OCCK for 13 years, and School Specialty Supply Company for 11 years, as a facilitator. She was preceded in death...
KWU Instructor Completes Doctorate
An instructor at Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina can be be referred to as “Doctor”. Sureni Wickramasooriya, instructor of mathematics at Kansas Wesleyan University, completed her doctorate in applied mathematics at Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y., this fall. According to KWU, for her research Dr. Wickramasooriya studied predator-prey...
Criminal Threats
A Salina couple was threatened by a homeless man while they gave him a ride to a fast food restaurant. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers arrested 47-year-old Mark McClusky after he allegedly told the couple early Wednesday morning that he would shoot them. Before that happened...
UPDATE: Salina Jewelry Store Robbed
Authorities are reviewing surveillance video from inside a Salina jewelry store after two suspects ran away with a tray of gold rings. According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, police are looking for two black men who walked into Vernon Jewelers, 123 N. Santa Fe just before closing time on Monday around 5:15pm and asked to look at some gold chains.
Salina Man Fires Gun at Intruder
A new Salina homeowner fires his gun during an encounter with an intruder. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that neighbors in the 200 block of South 10th Street called 911 after hearing multiple gunshots and seeing a man in the street with a pistol on Tuesday night. Police...
Ell-Saline drops two in Moundridge
With mid-season tournaments finished up last week the Ell-Saline Cardinals would travel to Moundridge to take on the Wildcats. The Cardinals would battle but ultimately come up short on the road. GIRLS: Moundridge 57, Ell-Saline 44. Both teams would get off to quick starts to begin the game and the...
