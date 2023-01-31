Read full article on original website
doorcountydailynews.com
Wrestling round-up: Southern Door tops county rivals, Kewaunee falls to Peshtigo
Forfeits played a large role in a pair of Packerland duals on Thursday night. Kewaunee won four of the six contested matches, but the Peshtigo Bulldogs still prevailed 52-27. Trevor Gauthier, Mitchell Thompson, Jacob VanGoethem, and Kemper Robinson picked up wins for the Storm. Southern Door captured five of the...
doorcountydailynews.com
Boys Basketball Round-Up: L-C wins OT thriller on 104.1 WRLU, two more games on NRSN Friday
The Luxemburg-Casco Spartans hung on to defeat the Denmark Vikings in overtime in a North Eastern Conference thriller Thursday night ahead of a pair of games on the NEW Radio Sports Network featuring Gibraltar, Southern Door, and Sevastopol. The Spartans trailed 5-0 in the first two minutes of the game...
doorcountydailynews.com
Sturgeon Bay girls fall to dominant Pioneers on 103.3 The Clipper
The Sturgeon Bay Clippers could not contain the high-powered offense of the Sevastopol Pioneers, losing 73-26 on 103.3 The Clipper. Sevastopol started fast, and did not let their foot off the pedal throughout the first half. Sam Herrel was the kickstarter to the Sevastopol offense early as she dropped a couple threes. Autumn Rass tried to keep up pace with the Pioneers, but could not as the Clippers quickly fell into a hole.
doorcountydailynews.com
Girls basketball round-up: Local teams lose Thursday; Algoma, L-C hit road Friday
Two of Door County's Packerland Conference teams did not fare well in their games on Thursday. Southern Door fell to Oconto 61-55 while Sturgeon Bay was outlasted by NEW Lutheran 52-47. On Friday, Sevastopol will try to stop the county's losing streak when they face Algoma in Institute at 7:30...
doorcountydailynews.com
Local athletes have their signing day
The next step of many athletes' career began on Wednesday as several area schools held signing days. In Kewaunee, Mitchell Thompson committed to Minnesota State University-Mankato and Landon Selner committed to Ripon College to play football. The pair helped the Storm reach the sectional final where they lost to eventual champion Aquinas. Payton Kohnle was on that team to, but he officially committed to Winona State University to play baseball.
doorcountydailynews.com
Winter Park working to get ski hill ready
You may get to go down the ski hill in Kewaunee after all this winter as long as Mother Nature cooperates. Winter Park in Kewaunee has been working around the clock to make enough snow to ensure it is as safe as possible for its guests. It is a 180-degree...
doorcountydailynews.com
Cold weather likely factor in Sturgeon Bay man's death
The Sturgeon Bay Police Department has ruled out foul play in the death of a 61-year old Sturgeon Bay man earlier this week. On Tuesday, Carl Russell Johnson was found dead in the street in the 100 block of South Lansing Avenue. The department's investigation concluded that Johnson was walking home late Monday night into the early morning hours Tuesday when the incident occurred. The Brown County Medical Examiner completed his autopsy on Thursday and although a cause of death is still pending, it was determined that the extreme cold weather conditions likely contributed to his death. The wind chill factor made it feel like it was -25 degrees at times. At this time, the department considers the case closed and not criminal in nature.
doorcountydailynews.com
Pamela "Pam" Slaby
Pamela “Pam” Slaby, 72, formerly of Crystal Lake, IL and Fish Creek, WI, now Luxemburg, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023 at St. Vincent Hospital following a sudden illness. Pam was born March 8, 1950 in Chicago, IL the daughter of the late Thomas and Jean (Carlson) Puralewski....
doorcountydailynews.com
Door County YMCA swim program accommodating over 140 kids
One of the biggest programs offered by the Door County YMCA is swimming lessons, and Aquatics Director Nicole Shepard says lessons can eventually lead to involvement with the YMCA competitive swim team. Kids are encouraged to participate in the swimming program as early as possible, starting with children as young as 18 months with their parents. According to Shepard, it is never too late for even adults to learn important swimming skills.
doorcountydailynews.com
Fish Creek celebrates 35th annual Winterfest
Fish Creek may be your spot this weekend if you want a chance to get outside and enjoy the weather. Now in its 35th year, Winterfest features live music, games for all ages, and fireworks at the end of the day. This year, Winterfest will be hosting a new event,...
doorcountydailynews.com
Wind chill advisory issued for northeast Wisconsin
You better bundle up if you plan on heading out the door Friday morning. The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory for 13 northeastern Wisconsin counties, including Door and Kewaunee counties, from 11 p.m. Thursday until noon Friday. Wind chills are expected to be as low as 20 to 25 degrees below zero. The forecasted high temperature for Friday is eight degrees. With the dangerously low wind chills comes frostbite in as little as 30 minutes if your skin is exposed. The National Weather Service encourages you to wear appropriate clothing, such as a hat and gloves, and to use caution while traveling outside.
doorcountydailynews.com
New hotel project proposed for Sturgeon Bay
You could see a 62-room hotel on the corner of Egg Harbor Road and North 12th Avenue by the end of 2024. The Sturgeon Bay Finance/Purchasing & Building met Tuesday and approved a recommendation for a development agreement with the new Cobblestone Hotel & Suites, pending approval by the City Attorney. Committee Chair Helen Bacon says the project would be built in the newly developed Tax Incremental District (TID) #6, which includes the former Pamida/Sav-a-Buck properties vacated by Palmer Johnson Yachts several years ago. She says that the Cobblestone Hotel chain had initially approached the City of Sturgeon Bay back in 2017 and has worked well in smaller cities around the country.
doorcountydailynews.com
Critical need for blood donors
You can help the local blood bank and the Door County Medical Center keep up with the critical blood supply needed this time of year by donating blood this Friday. The Community Blood Center is holding a Winterfest Blood Drive at the Northern Door County YMCA in Fish Creek. Tina Ferron from the Community Blood Center says the challenges of collecting blood are more difficult this time of year, but blood donations can make the difference between life and death for many.
