Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Joe’s Stone Crab Since 1913, The Amazing Story Behind one Of Miami’s Most Famous RestaurantMadocMiami, FL
A World of Wonder at Robert is HereJ.M. LesinskiHomestead, FL
On This Day In 1999, The Marlins Made Their Greatest Trade EverIBWAAMiami, FL
Miami could set new temperature record later this weekUSA DiarioMiami, FL
Three Florida cities have experienced some of the highest rental price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodFlorida State
Related
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade unveils battery-powered transit bus amid climate efforts
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County has rolled out a cleaner mode of public transportation. One of the county’s new battery-powered electric buses was unveiled Thursday in Miami as part of its climate action strategy. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the goal of the new bus fleet is to...
Click10.com
Broward County to reopen upper floors of courthouse after cracks spur structural concerns
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The upper floors of the Broward County Courthouse will soon reopen after they were temporarily closed due to possible structural issues. According to a news release from the county Thursday, engineers conducted “extensive inspections,” testing, and evaluations “with a variety of methods and technologies” before deeming the courthouse in downtown Fort Lauderdale structurally sound and safe.
iheart.com
Hasidic Jewish Man Removed From Fort Lauderdale Delta Flight Over Hat
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (WIOD.com via BocaNewsNow.com) — Delta Airlines is investigating the removal of a Hasidic Jewish man from a Fort Lauderdale to NYC LaGuardia flight, apparently over his hat. In video posted to social media, the man is seen being escorted from Delta Flight 1541 -- in Fort...
WSVN-TV
Crash on SB Palmetto Expressway leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized
WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash on State Road 826 in West Miami-Dade has forced emergency crews to temporarily shut down lanes, which have since reopened. Around 5 a.m., Thursday, three right lanes on the southbound Palmetto Expressway at Southwest 17th Avenue have been shut down as crews work to clear the scene, Thursday.
Click10.com
Fatal rollover crash reported on ramp to I-95 in northeast Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Friday morning on the on ramp of Interstate 95 from Ives Dairy Road in northeast Miami-Dade. The crash occurred on the ramp to head southbound on the highway. Troopers confirmed that the crash...
WSVN-TV
Driver OK after SUV slams into Plantation building, causing damage
PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver came to a smashing stop in Plantation. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene of a crash near Broward Boulevard and Northwest 38th Way, Thursday afternoon. The blue SUV involved struck the concrete wall in the rear part of a business, causing some damage. The driver...
WSVN-TV
Entrance onto I-95 from Ives Dairy Road shut down due to fatal crash; drivers urged to seek alternate route
Police have shut down an entrance ramp onto the southbound lane of Interstate 95. According to police, a black Alfa Romeo sedan was traveling south on I-95 in the area of Ives Dairy Rd, Friday morning. The driver lost control and traveled off of the roadway, where it collided with...
Click10.com
FHP: Driver dies in Palmetto Expressway crash after another driver loses control of vehicle
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday morning on the Palmetto Expressway. The crash occurred on the highway between Southwest Eighth Street and Coral Way. According to FHP Lt. Alex Camacho, a woman who was driving a green Honda SUV...
WSVN-TV
1 airlifted following three-vehicle crash in SW Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three vehicles were involved in a collision in Southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday. Around 8:30 p.m., Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the scene of a reported shooting in the area of Southwest 157th Avenue and 120th Street. When units arrived on the...
Click10.com
Overtown apartments’ property manager blames city’s delay for lack of electric service
OVERTOWN, Fla. – Joseph Cruz is among the more than a dozen residents of the Downtown Villas in Miami’s Overtown who said Wednesday that they haven’t had electricity for over a week. Cruz said he had to empty his refrigerator, and without a working air conditioner or...
NBC Miami
Serial Key Fob Thief Burglarized Dozens of Cars at Fort Lauderdale Airport: BSO
A serial thief who stole dozens of key fobs from rental cars at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has been arrested after a year-long investigation, authorities said. Armando Martinez, 31, was arrested Tuesday on 143 counts of burglary of a conveyance and six counts of grand theft, Broward Sheriff's Office officials...
Click10.com
2 injured in two-vehicle crash in Pembroke Park
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Police are investigating after a two-vehicle crash left two people injured in Pembroke Park. It happened around 10 p.m. near South Park Road and Hallandale Beach Blvd. Local 10 News reporter Janine Stanwood was at the scene of the crash and was told by a...
WSVN-TV
Car crashes into home in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A car has crashed into a home in Miramar. This happened in the area of 3045 Tara Road in Miramar, just off of Miramar Parkway, Tuesday, at around 5 p.m. Miramar Fire Rescue said there were three people inside the green Mustang that crashed. None were injured, save for a busted lip on one of the occupants.
Click10.com
Deputies find 2 cars in Fort Lauderdale canal
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating after two cars were found submerged in a canal on Sunday. Crews responded to the scene in Fort Lauderdale near Powerline Road and West McNab Road. According to deputies, a woman with some kind of search boat spotted the...
Questions raised about safety of Miami Gardens apartment building after fire
MIAMI - A man who owns a unit at the New World Condo Apartments in Miami Gardens, which was partially destroyed in a fire over the weekend, said he plans another suit against the property's manager.John Baptise owns five units between multiple properties that Denise Brooks manages. He said the massive damage was preventable. He claims the automatic dialers on the fire alarms did not work and he blamed her. "They have fire alarms but she hasn't paid the bill for the automatic dialer to the fire department since 2019, they put a notice on our building," said Baptiste.Brooks told...
Click10.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by dump truck in Little Havana
MIAMI – A dump truck driver hit and killed a pedestrian in a crash in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood late Monday morning, according to police. The crash happened just before 11:20 a.m. at the intersection of Northwest 12th Avenue and Seventh Street. The pedestrian, a woman whom police...
Click10.com
Woman dies 11 months after fall at FLL as suit against Southwest continues
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – After nearly a year paralyzed from a fall at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, family members are mourning 25-year-old Gaby Assouline, who died last week as a result of her injuries. Assouline’s family blames Southwest Airlines for the fall and has sued the carrier.
Click10.com
2 die, including teen, after car shot up near elementary school in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Four people, including a teenage boy, were inside a vehicle that was shot up late Tuesday night in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed. The shooting occurred in the northbound lanes of Northwest Sixth Avenue, approaching 151st Street, near Biscayne Gardens Elementary School. Miami-Dade police said at...
Miami police cracking down to protect bicyclists, pedestrians
MIAMI - In an effort to reduce traffic fatalities involving bicyclists and pedestrians, Miami police are kicking off the second phase of their Pedestrian and Bicyclist Safety Campaign. The campaign started in January. Officers were stationed throughout the city at various intersections where pedestrians and bicyclists have been struck in the past and handed out flyers with pedestrian and bicyclist safety tips On Wednesday, enforcement will begin. Police will have zero tolerance for any driver, pedestrian, or bicyclist who violates traffic laws. Police Chief Manny Morales said the goal is to reduce the number of deadly accidents. In...
islandernews.com
"People on Key Biscayne need to wake up." – Virginia Key Advisory Board member to island residents
Putting in a public boat ramp before Miami Marine Stadium gets restored has raised plenty of concerns, including those from the Virginia Key Advisory Board. "We thought it was a bad idea, like six years ago," said Vinson Richter, "but it's like a vampire, it keeps coming back and it's hard to kill."
Comments / 0