Key Biscayne, FL

Click10.com

Broward County to reopen upper floors of courthouse after cracks spur structural concerns

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The upper floors of the Broward County Courthouse will soon reopen after they were temporarily closed due to possible structural issues. According to a news release from the county Thursday, engineers conducted “extensive inspections,” testing, and evaluations “with a variety of methods and technologies” before deeming the courthouse in downtown Fort Lauderdale structurally sound and safe.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Crash on SB Palmetto Expressway leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash on State Road 826 in West Miami-Dade has forced emergency crews to temporarily shut down lanes, which have since reopened. Around 5 a.m., Thursday, three right lanes on the southbound Palmetto Expressway at Southwest 17th Avenue have been shut down as crews work to clear the scene, Thursday.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Driver OK after SUV slams into Plantation building, causing damage

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver came to a smashing stop in Plantation. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene of a crash near Broward Boulevard and Northwest 38th Way, Thursday afternoon. The blue SUV involved struck the concrete wall in the rear part of a business, causing some damage. The driver...
PLANTATION, FL
WSVN-TV

1 airlifted following three-vehicle crash in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three vehicles were involved in a collision in Southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday. Around 8:30 p.m., Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the scene of a reported shooting in the area of Southwest 157th Avenue and 120th Street. When units arrived on the...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

2 injured in two-vehicle crash in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Police are investigating after a two-vehicle crash left two people injured in Pembroke Park. It happened around 10 p.m. near South Park Road and Hallandale Beach Blvd. Local 10 News reporter Janine Stanwood was at the scene of the crash and was told by a...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

Car crashes into home in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A car has crashed into a home in Miramar. This happened in the area of 3045 Tara Road in Miramar, just off of Miramar Parkway, Tuesday, at around 5 p.m. Miramar Fire Rescue said there were three people inside the green Mustang that crashed. None were injured, save for a busted lip on one of the occupants.
MIRAMAR, FL
Click10.com

Deputies find 2 cars in Fort Lauderdale canal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating after two cars were found submerged in a canal on Sunday. Crews responded to the scene in Fort Lauderdale near Powerline Road and West McNab Road. According to deputies, a woman with some kind of search boat spotted the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Questions raised about safety of Miami Gardens apartment building after fire

MIAMI - A man who owns a unit at the New World Condo Apartments in Miami Gardens, which was partially destroyed in a fire over the weekend, said he plans another suit against the property's manager.John Baptise owns five units between multiple properties that Denise Brooks manages. He said the massive damage was preventable. He claims the automatic dialers on the fire alarms did not work and he blamed her. "They have fire alarms but she hasn't paid the bill for the automatic dialer to the fire department since 2019, they put a notice on our building," said Baptiste.Brooks told...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

Pedestrian hit, killed by dump truck in Little Havana

MIAMI – A dump truck driver hit and killed a pedestrian in a crash in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood late Monday morning, according to police. The crash happened just before 11:20 a.m. at the intersection of Northwest 12th Avenue and Seventh Street. The pedestrian, a woman whom police...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami police cracking down to protect bicyclists, pedestrians

MIAMI - In an effort to reduce traffic fatalities involving bicyclists and pedestrians, Miami police are kicking off the second phase of their Pedestrian and Bicyclist Safety Campaign. The campaign started in January. Officers were stationed throughout the city at various intersections where pedestrians and bicyclists have been struck in the past and handed out flyers with pedestrian and bicyclist safety tips On Wednesday, enforcement will begin. Police will have zero tolerance for any driver, pedestrian, or bicyclist who violates traffic laws. Police Chief Manny Morales said the goal is to reduce the number of deadly accidents. In...
MIAMI, FL

