Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Toledo, Oregon Summer Festival: A Special Place in My HeartTravel the Oregon Coast and MoreToledo, OR
Arcade with Birthday Party Options in Newport, OregonTravel the Oregon Coast and MoreNewport, OR
Multiple Agencies Respond To House FireOregon Coast Breaking NewsEddyville, OR
What Can you Do In Lincoln City, Oregon?Travel the Oregon Coast and MoreLincoln City, OR
4 Amazing Seafood Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
beachconnection.net
Legends of Lincoln City: Shipwrecks, Glowing Cave, Skeleton and Headless Man on Central Oregon Coast
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – A town that isn't very old may not seem like there'd be much brewing in its past. On the surface, Lincoln City only came together in 1964, a relative newcomer compared to other Oregon coast towns. What you may not realize is that it's comprised of a bunch of other little villages that were consolidated back then, and some had been around for close to 100 years at that point. (Above: Siletz Bay, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
yachatsnews.com
YachatsNews begins collaboration with Oregon Coast TODAY for more arts and entertainment coverage
Starting this week, YachatsNews is collaborating with Oregon Coast TODAY to provide more arts and entertainment coverage on its website. Each week, YachatsNews will feature 1-2 stories from Oregon Coast TODAY on the homepage of its website and then provide links to the rest of that weekly newspaper’s online content.
Oregon witness photographs amber-colored lights over neighboring rooftops
An Oregon witness at Aumsville reported watching and photographing two amber-colored lights moving north to south at 10:05 p.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
thatoregonlife.com
Oregon’s Only Hungarian Buffet Restaurant Offers Dessert To Die For
Tired of pizza and Mexican food? It’s hard to go wrong with Novak’s Hungarian Restaurant if you’re looking for something unique in Albany, Oregon. Novak’s was founded in 1984, and it’s still family-owned. After a horrific fire in 2019, Novak’s has reopened in a beautiful location. Today, it’s in a 100-year-old building in downtown Albany.
thatoregonlife.com
You’ll Love One Of Oregon’s Most Famous Resorts, Right On The Beach
At Oregon’s only resort hotel built right on the beach, The Inn At Spanish Head offers exceptional oceanfront lodging and penthouse dining. Each of the 120 oceanfront rooms has a balcony, and many have a full kitchen. The miles of sand beach and tide pools are just a short...
yachatsnews.com
Nine Oregon legislators — including both from Lincoln County — form caucus to provide arts research and information
SALEM — Nine members of the Oregon Legislature – including two members from Lincoln County — have formed the state’s first Arts and Culture Caucus to provide research and information to other members of the Legislature. Rep. Rob Nosse, D-Portland, who coordinated the Arts and Culture...
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly Hall
Thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses from across the state will travel to Woodburn, Oregon, in 2023. The Woodburn Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses will return to full operation in February with more than 700 expected to attend the first in-person religious conference held there in nearly three years.
More than 200 people take their fight against Oregon’s addiction crisis to the statehouse
People from around Oregon brought their heartaches and triumphs in the state’s drug and alcohol addiction crisis to the Capitol on Wednesday. Many stories were shared: A partner lost to a fentanyl overdose. A son forced to move out-of-state to find drug addiction treatment. A legislator who has stayed sober for nearly half a century. […] The post More than 200 people take their fight against Oregon’s addiction crisis to the statehouse appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Black Oregon lawmaker pulled over twice by police in 3 days says it’s an example of broader racial bias
A state lawmaker from Portland who was stopped by police twice in three days during his commute home from the Capitol in Salem said Thursday the frequency of those incidents is a concrete example of how law enforcement disproportionately targets Black motorists. Rep. Travis Nelson, a Democrat and registered nurse,...
Multnomah County closing warming shelters amid ongoing freezing overnight temperatures
While surrounding counties plan to keep warming centers open through Monday night, Multnomah County says its shelters are closed.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Millersburg ‘land swap’ brings development questions to fore
More than 50 people attended a land use hearing held Tuesday, Jan. 24, before the Linn County Board of Commissioners at the Linn County Expo Center in Albany. The issue involved a comprehensive plan map amendment sought by the city of Millersburg to remove 167.46 acres from its urban growth boundary and replace it with 162.89. Approval would affect five properties.
focushillsboro.com
One Person Was Injured In A 4-Car Smash Up On The 26 In Beaverton
On Monday morning, four automobiles collided on Highway 26 in Beaverton, injuring at least one person and causing traffic delays. The accident occurred on westbound Murray Boulevard at around 9 a.m., and one lane was restricted as a result. Photos obtained at the scene show one totaled car and roadside debris.
Second trial in killing of Oregon woman before her wedding goes to jury
The murder case against Billy Lee Oatney Jr. went to a Washington County jury Wednesday afternoon after six days of testimony that managed to largely exclude Oatney’s old prison buddy who is already serving a life sentence in the killing. Oatney, now 60, didn’t take the stand in his...
yachatsnews.com
New owner of Yachats’ largest motel has big plans for upgrades and creating more rooms, shops and housing
YACHATS – The new owner of the Adobe motel has big plans. A full remodel of 110 rooms. A full remodel of the lobby. Sprucing up the exterior with new landscaping. And that’s just this year. After the motel is remodeled, Fushion Lodging owner and chief executive Sazzadur...
Lebanon-Express
Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (Feb. 1)
"Big Show of Little Art," through Feb. 25, Gallery Calapooia, 222 W. First Ave., Albany. Community show. Intake for the show was Jan 22, but there are still a few spaces left. All are welcome to participate: artists showing their work for the first time, artists who have been showing their work for years, and artists of all ages. Each piece must be no larger than 8" x 8", or, in the case of 3-D work, 8" x 8" x8". Opening reception, 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Hours: closed Sundays and Mondays; open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Information: 541-231-2136 or lindsley.marilyn@gmail.com.
KTVZ
Fishing in harmony brings mutual benefits for dolphins, fishers in Brazil, OSU-led study finds
NEWPORT, Ore. (KTVZ) – By working together, dolphins and net-casting fishers in Brazil each catch more fish, a rare example of an interaction by two top predators that is beneficial to both parties, researchers have concluded following 15 years of study of the practice. “We knew that the fishers...
Four dead from head-on crash near Corvallis on Monday
On Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 7:26 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 226, near Fish Hatchery Dr., in Linn County. The preliminary investigation indicated a silver Hyundai Elantra, operated by Travis O. Longo (20) of Albany, was traveling westbound on Hwy 226, near MP 4. While negotiating a curve at a high rate of speed, the Hyundai crossed into the eastbound traffic lane and struck a white Kia Sorrento, operated by Jessica M. Petrine (29), head-on. The collision caused the Elantra to roll and come to a rest on its roof.
Multiple Agencies Respond To House Fire
Friday morning January 27th 2023 at approx 7:30 am a call was placed to the emergency dispatch center in Salem for a house fire in Eddyville. Pacific West Ambulance was dispatched along with Toledo Fire Department. Toledo Fire immediately requested Tenders from Siletz and Newport Fire Departments due to the rural location of this fire. Newport Fire's Chief Sakaris along with Toledo Engine 43 arrived on scene to a fully engulfed house fire. Crews pulled hose lines and began a defensive attack and exposure protection. Toledo Tender 41 arrived shortly there after and started supplying water.
hh-today.com
Stealing shopping carts: This may stop it
Maybe this is the solution to the shopping cart problem that has plagued Albany and presumably other towns as well. No, I don’t mean the problem of having ninos en la canasta. I mean the problem of people making off with shopping carts and then abandoning them or even dumping them in the nearest creek.
Comments / 0