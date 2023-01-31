ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln City, OR

beachconnection.net

Legends of Lincoln City: Shipwrecks, Glowing Cave, Skeleton and Headless Man on Central Oregon Coast

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – A town that isn't very old may not seem like there'd be much brewing in its past. On the surface, Lincoln City only came together in 1964, a relative newcomer compared to other Oregon coast towns. What you may not realize is that it's comprised of a bunch of other little villages that were consolidated back then, and some had been around for close to 100 years at that point. (Above: Siletz Bay, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
LINCOLN CITY, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Oregon’s Only Hungarian Buffet Restaurant Offers Dessert To Die For

Tired of pizza and Mexican food? It’s hard to go wrong with Novak’s Hungarian Restaurant if you’re looking for something unique in Albany, Oregon. Novak’s was founded in 1984, and it’s still family-owned. After a horrific fire in 2019, Novak’s has reopened in a beautiful location. Today, it’s in a 100-year-old building in downtown Albany.
ALBANY, OR
Alexander Langford

Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly Hall

Thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses from across the state will travel to Woodburn, Oregon, in 2023. The Woodburn Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses will return to full operation in February with more than 700 expected to attend the first in-person religious conference held there in nearly three years.
WOODBURN, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

More than 200 people take their fight against Oregon’s addiction crisis to the statehouse

People from around Oregon brought their heartaches and triumphs in the state’s drug and alcohol addiction crisis to the Capitol on Wednesday.  Many stories were shared: A partner lost to a fentanyl overdose. A son forced to move out-of-state to find drug addiction treatment. A legislator who has stayed sober for nearly half a century. […] The post More than 200 people take their fight against Oregon’s addiction crisis to the statehouse appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OREGON STATE
lebanonlocalnews.com

Millersburg ‘land swap’ brings development questions to fore

More than 50 people attended a land use hearing held Tuesday, Jan. 24, before the Linn County Board of Commissioners at the Linn County Expo Center in Albany. The issue involved a comprehensive plan map amendment sought by the city of Millersburg to remove 167.46 acres from its urban growth boundary and replace it with 162.89. Approval would affect five properties.
LINN COUNTY, OR
focushillsboro.com

One Person Was Injured In A 4-Car Smash Up On The 26 In Beaverton

On Monday morning, four automobiles collided on Highway 26 in Beaverton, injuring at least one person and causing traffic delays. The accident occurred on westbound Murray Boulevard at around 9 a.m., and one lane was restricted as a result. Photos obtained at the scene show one totaled car and roadside debris.
BEAVERTON, OR
Lebanon-Express

Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (Feb. 1)

"Big Show of Little Art," through Feb. 25, Gallery Calapooia, 222 W. First Ave., Albany. Community show. Intake for the show was Jan 22, but there are still a few spaces left. All are welcome to participate: artists showing their work for the first time, artists who have been showing their work for years, and artists of all ages. Each piece must be no larger than 8" x 8", or, in the case of 3-D work, 8" x 8" x8". Opening reception, 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Hours: closed Sundays and Mondays; open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Information: 541-231-2136 or lindsley.marilyn@gmail.com.
CORVALLIS, OR
Big Country News

Four dead from head-on crash near Corvallis on Monday

On Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 7:26 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 226, near Fish Hatchery Dr., in Linn County. The preliminary investigation indicated a silver Hyundai Elantra, operated by Travis O. Longo (20) of Albany, was traveling westbound on Hwy 226, near MP 4. While negotiating a curve at a high rate of speed, the Hyundai crossed into the eastbound traffic lane and struck a white Kia Sorrento, operated by Jessica M. Petrine (29), head-on. The collision caused the Elantra to roll and come to a rest on its roof.
CORVALLIS, OR
Oregon Coast Breaking News

Multiple Agencies Respond To House Fire

Friday morning January 27th 2023 at approx 7:30 am a call was placed to the emergency dispatch center in Salem for a house fire in Eddyville. Pacific West Ambulance was dispatched along with Toledo Fire Department. Toledo Fire immediately requested Tenders from Siletz and Newport Fire Departments due to the rural location of this fire. Newport Fire's Chief Sakaris along with Toledo Engine 43 arrived on scene to a fully engulfed house fire. Crews pulled hose lines and began a defensive attack and exposure protection. Toledo Tender 41 arrived shortly there after and started supplying water.
EDDYVILLE, OR
hh-today.com

Stealing shopping carts: This may stop it

Maybe this is the solution to the shopping cart problem that has plagued Albany and presumably other towns as well. No, I don’t mean the problem of having ninos en la canasta. I mean the problem of people making off with shopping carts and then abandoning them or even dumping them in the nearest creek.
ALBANY, OR

