RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- A 32-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man face charges after a child reportedly had to have part of his leg amputated due to apparent frostbite. According to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 19, Rebecca Bremner and Michael Park, both of Gravel Lick Road in Castlewood, Virginia, were arrested on charges of felony child abuse and neglect. Park was reportedly arrested in North Carolina and remains held in Forsyth County as he awaits extradition back to Virginia, records show.

