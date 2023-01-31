Read full article on original website
Virginia opens lottery for fall bull elk hunt
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia has opened a lottery for a bull elk hunt that will take place in three Southwest Virginia counties in October. The Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) opened the lottery today for what will be the second annual hunt in the elk management zone in Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise counties. DWR […]
cardinalnews.org
For the first time, the coalfields authority is helping fund an addiction treatment center
Dickenson County officials and the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority are supporting the location of a residential addiction recovery facility near Clintwood because the county has been hit hard by the epidemic of substance abuse disorder, and it could create as many as 50 jobs. A groundbreaking for Wildwood Recovery...
Urgent care clinic opens in Smyth County
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Ballad Health announced Thursday that the hospital system has opened a new urgent care clinic in Marion. A release states that the Ballad Health Medical Associates Urgent Care in Marion is the only urgent care clinic in Smyth County. The clinic can be found on the Smyth County Community Hospital […]
wcyb.com
Police investigating after items taken from over 20 vehicles in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Police on both sides of Bristol are investigating after items were taken out of vehicles at several apartment complexes Wednesday night. Police say the thefts occurred from over 20 cars that were left unlocked at complexes like Ridgecrest and Monarch Place in Bristol, Virginia. Maj....
wcyb.com
Structure damage at Castlewood High School causes concerns
CASTLEWOOD, V.a. (WCYB) — Structure damage at Castlewood High School causes concern for the public, and crews are now working to fix the issue. According to Castlewood High School Maintenance Director, Tim Lovelace, the parapet wall had a crack in it. Lovelace says it's the extension of a wall at the edge of a roof.
Abingdon Eats: Above and Below at Summers Roof and Cellar
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – After USA Today nominated Abingdon, Virginia for Best Small Town Food Scene for possibly its fifth win in a row, News Channel 11 visited the mountain town for a taste of what sets it apart from the rest. Summers Roof and Cellar Summers Roof and Cellar is a relatively recent addition […]
Kingsport Times-News
Slide zone – VDOT plans review of U.S. 23/Powell Valley slope safety
POWELL VALLEY — Virginia Department of Transportation officials will be reviewing conditions on a mountain slope above Powell Valley after a rockfall caused a single-vehicle collision on U.S. Route 23 Tuesday. VDOT Bristol District spokesperson Michelle Earl said Wednesday that the area, centered on U.S. 23’s mile marker 39...
East Tennessean
Cryptids of the South: the legend of Old Butler
I was watching “Twilight” this past weekend. Insane, I know, but I was watching “Twilight” with a group of friends, and it reignited my interest in vampires. As I was telling them about some of the facts I know, I remembered the story of Butler, Tennessee, and knew immediately that I wanted to write about it.
wvlt.tv
Missing elderly Knoxville man found in Kingsport
Tennessee is preseason ranked #2 in the SEC. Caleb Jordan, 22, used children to create nearly 400 sexually explicit videos, according to the Department of Justice. Loudon County Sheriff’s Office to hold anniversary memorial for killed sergeant. Updated: 6 hours ago. Friday will mark one year since Loudon County...
Kingsport Times-News
Two women injured in Wilcox Drive collision
KINGSPORT — Two Kingsport women were taken to the hospital Tuesday evening when their car was struck by a Ford F-250 pickup at the intersection of East Industry Drive and South Wilcox Drive. Jill McCulloch and Jody E. Wolfe were transported to Holston Valley Medical Center after the incident,...
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Schools announce Friday closure
ROGERSVILLE- Hawkins County Schools announced on Facebook that all schools will be closed on Friday, Feb. 3 for weather reasons. The post states that the closure is "due to existing moisture, additional rain forecasted overnight, and freezing temperatures likely in the early morning hours."
supertalk929.com
Police say Johnson City vandalized 18 autos on two lots
A Johnson City, Tennessee man is blamed for damages to 18 automobiles on two vehicle lots in one night last month. A report from city police said Naithen Lovette is charged with two counts of vandalism that resulted in $25,000 in damages to the automobiles. Investigators said Lovette deliberately destroyed...
Kingsport Times-News
U.S. 23 rockfall above Powell Valley totals SUV
NORTON — A driver was injured but a passenger was unscathed after Tuesday’s rockfall along U.S. Route 23 in Wise County. Virginia State Trooper J. Serrac said Wednesday that a Toyota SUV collided with a boulder that fell from the mountainside above southbound U.S. Route 23 south of the Powell Valley Overlook around 7:45 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
Family blog details Candus Wells' heart issues
ROGERSVILLE — The family of Summer Wells shared via a blog Thursday afternoon that Candus Wells recently made several visits to the emergency room for serious heart issues. Candus is the mother of Summer, who was reported missing from her Beech Creek home on June 15, 2021 and still has not been found. Her seventh birthday is Saturday.
Police chief, public works, parks and rec director all take JC retirement offer
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City’s police chief, public works director and parks and recreation director are among 23 city employees who have opted into a recently offered retirement incentive. Police Chief Karl Turner, Public Works Director Phil Pindzola and Parks and Recreation Director James Ellis will officially retire on Feb. 28 along with […]
2 arrested after child’s leg is amputated due to frostbite from allegedly living in cold trailer
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- A 32-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man face charges after a child reportedly had to have part of his leg amputated due to apparent frostbite. According to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 19, Rebecca Bremner and Michael Park, both of Gravel Lick Road in Castlewood, Virginia, were arrested on charges of felony child abuse and neglect. Park was reportedly arrested in North Carolina and remains held in Forsyth County as he awaits extradition back to Virginia, records show.
Kingsport Times-News
Vehicle collides with boulder on U.S. Route 23 at Powell Valley
NORTON — A boulder fell from the mountainside above U.S. Route 23 near the Powell Valley Overlook Tuesday. According to a post on the Wise County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the rock fell onto southbound U.S. 23 near mile marker 38 — south of the overlook — and a vehicle struck it at about 8 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
Evidence motions granted in Chandler murder case
WISE — Prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed Tuesday on motions about evidence in the trial of a man accused of killing Big Stone Gap police officer Michael Chandler more than a year ago. Michael Donivan White, 34, participated in the hearing by video link from a federal holding facility...
Court docs: Russell Co. child had part of leg amputated after being kept in trailer for months
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A child at the center of a Russell County child abuse investigation had to have part of his leg amputated due to apparent frostbite, according to a criminal complaint. The document, filed in Russell County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, details the charge of child abuse and neglect faced by […]
wymt.com
Police in one SEKY county warning businesses about counterfeit $50 bills
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two police organizations in one Southeastern Kentucky county have a warning for businesses in their area: Watch out for funny money. In a post on the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, officials say they were tipped off by the Harlan Police Department that counterfeit $50 bills are in circulation in the county.
