Another First Friday, another mix of everything. That’s what we love about the Denver art scene — you can get it all just in one night. This time, Confidence Omenai has crafted a poetic ode to the metaphorical sacrifices that Black women make, with a message on how to overcome them at Leon Gallery; Andrew Beckham fools the eye and fills the heart with an exhibition of photos and drawings from the top of the world at Michael Warren; and Boulder County celebrates Black History Month with Black art.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO