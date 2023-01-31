Read full article on original website
Denver '90s Punk-Rock Band King Rat Plays the Crypt
Luke Schmaltz may have found the Fountain of Youth, and it’s not in south Florida. As the longtime lead singer and axman of Denver punk outfit King Rat, Schmaltz credits stomping around stages and shouting with keeping him young after nearly thirty years. That’s a long time to do anything, let alone front a rough and rowdy rock band. But he rejects any suggestion that he’s an “elder statesman” in the scene at this point.
It's Groundhog Day in Denver!
Check the alarm clock, Denver: It’s 6 a.m., and Sonny and Cher’s “I Got You Babe” is playing on the radio to wake you up from slumber…again. Time to face the day and all the not-so-comedic details of daily Denver life that just never seem to change. Like Bill Murray’s character in the movie Groundhog Day, there are just some things we’ll keep suffering through until we learn our damn lesson and stop repeating them.
Clusterfux Members Are Still the Crossover Kings
After a recent resurgence, Denver’s longest-running crossover thrash band, Clusterfux, is still making some of the meanest music in the Rocky Mountains. Originally getting together in 1995, during the height of the then-new subgenre, the guys behind Clusterfux reactivated the band in 2017, after former drummer and friend Colin Carey passed away. As vocalist Josh Lent explains, reminiscing about the good times together injected new life into the band.
BETC Founders Take a Bow in Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson, Apt 2B
After seventeen years leading the Butterfly Effect Theater of Colorado (formerly the Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company), BETC founders Rebecca Remaly and Stephen Weitz are collaborating on their last production with the company, Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson, Apt 2B, which opens on February 2. Although the pair will still be...
Art Attack: February's First Friday Has It All, From Denver to Trinidad
Another First Friday, another mix of everything. That’s what we love about the Denver art scene — you can get it all just in one night. This time, Confidence Omenai has crafted a poetic ode to the metaphorical sacrifices that Black women make, with a message on how to overcome them at Leon Gallery; Andrew Beckham fools the eye and fills the heart with an exhibition of photos and drawings from the top of the world at Michael Warren; and Boulder County celebrates Black History Month with Black art.
Emerging BIPOC Playwrights Project Accepting Applications for First Class
Jon Marcantoni, a creative of Puerto Rican and Corsican descent, became interested in theater at a young age and began performing with community-level productions. In his twenties, he switched to screenwriting, then segued into writing fiction; eventually, he became both a published writer and an editor in the publishing business. And in a return to theater, his play Puerto Rican Nocturne was produced last year at the Bug Theatre.
Menus Just Released for 2023 Denver Restaurant Week
Through the challenges of the pandemic, the local restaurant scene has proven to be resilient, with hundreds of new eateries debuting in the last year. It also continues to shine on the national scene: Thirteen Colorado chefs and restaurants were named 2023 James Beard award semifinalists. From February 22 to...
Jelly Owner to Open Harvey Park Grille at Former Rosemary Cafe Location
“I couldn’t [have lived] with myself if someone else got in here and did something with it,” says Josh Epps, who used to frequent Rosemary Cafe before it closed in May 2022. Later this year, after extensive renovations, it will reopen as Harvey Park Grille under Epps’s ownership.
DPD Reassigns Marijuana Crime Unit to New Fentanyl Investigation Team
The Denver Police Department has launched a new fentanyl investigation unit after reassigning resources from illegal marijuana cultivation and crime enforcement. According to the Office of the Medical Examiner, there were over 215 overdose deaths connected to fentanyl in Denver last year, while DPD data shows that local fentanyl seizures increased from 2,308 grams in 2019 to 59,697 grams in 2022.
New Mayoral Administration Could Bring Massive Leadership Turnover to Denver
Mayor Michael Hancock's administration currently has 52 appointees, ranging from those who lead city departments to mayoral office staffers who report directly to him. But with a new mayor starting in July, the City of Denver could see a massive leadership turnover as the next administration gets settled. "I don't...
Denver City Council Votes to Decriminalize Jaywalking
Denver City Council voted 10-3 on January 30 to decriminalize jaywalking, adding the Mile High City to the growing list of jurisdictions that are revisiting their jaywalking laws. "It's a natural, safe way to cross the street. You're sitting there, you don't see a car for a half mile. It's...
Restaurant Roll Call: Every Restaurant That Opened and Closed in January
January temperatures might have been frigid, but metro Denver's dining scene was as hot as ever, with more than thirty openings. From Coark Collective, a new food hall focused on Korean specialties, to a Chinese/Indian concept (Inchin's), to spots serving ramen, hot pot and more, the area's Asian culinary options continue to grow at a rapid pace, particularly in suburbs ranging from Centennial to Broomfield and Aurora. (A new event is the ideal occasion for exploring many of these spots: the first-ever Mile High Asian Food Week, February 22 to 26.)
Padoca Bakery & Market Brings Brazilian Specialties to the Mayfair Neighborhood
Paula Lowery jokes that she has three children: her toddler, her newborn and her bakery, Padoca, which she owns and operates with her husband, Chase. Although the pandemic forced them to push back its launch for more than a year, the Lowerys were finally able to open their Mayfair cafe and bakery, at 950A Jersey Street, in September 2021.
Denver International Airport Plans to Commission Three Art Projects for $7.4 Million
Denver International Airport plans to spend over $7.4 million on three suspended-sculpture public art projects to be finished within the next three to five years, in keeping with the city's 1 percent for art program established more than thirty years ago by then-Mayor Federico Peña. The artworks will be...
Tea With Tae Closes, Next Round of Mall PopUp Applications Opens February 3
Even as the Downtown Denver Partnership opens the application process for the next round of PopUp Denver, the last business left on the 16th Street Mall from the first class of six, Tea With Tae, has closed up shop. After being chosen for the DDP program last spring, Tea With...
Waugh! The Fort Celebrates Sixty Years of Old West Wonder
Perched in the foothills just below downtown Morrison, The Fort has overlooked the ever-changing skyline of Denver for sixty years. The sprawling adobe structure was built in the early 1960s by Elizabeth and Samuel Arnold as a replica of Bent's Fort, a trading post located along the Santa Fe Trail in southeastern Colorado more than a century earlier. Initially the Arnold home, it soon became a destination dining spot.
Chula on South Broadway Closed Temporarily After Car Crashes Into Building
"I know, I can't catch a break. It's crazy," says Myrna Soltero Diaz, the owner of Chula, a Mexican eatery at 3866 South Broadway in Englewood that was formerly a 4G's location. But following a 2020 divorce from her husband, who still owns the 4G's outposts in Littleton and on South Federal Boulevard, Soltero Diaz decided to change the name of the restaurant.
Great Western Building Systems Steels Itself: Lawsuit Alleges It Takes Money, Doesn't Deliver
Kristian Sievert lives in Reno, Nevada, but when it came time to build a 4,000-square-foot workshop on his property, he decided to work with Great Western Building Systems, located in Aurora. In the year and a half since he made the decision to sign a contract with the company, which...
