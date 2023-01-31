Read full article on original website
Our Water: National Weather Service
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service is in charge of creating models, weather data, and turning those into a forecast. The forecasts they generate are used to help cities prepare in the event of a weather storm. Warning Coordination Meteorologist Mike Castillo says, “We’re looking at different types of forecast models on our […]
Undercover Black Ice: The Hidden Danger Lurking on San Angelo Roads
The only good thing about winter weather in San Angelo is that it usually doesn't last very long. Unlike places further north where icy conditions can linger for months, there are 70-degree temperatures right around the corner in our forecast. Driving in an ice storm is almost impossible. The Drive...
VIDEO: Vehicle rollover on icy US HWY 87
A vehicle has rolled over off US highway 87 as drivers face rapidly declining road conditions.
Power outages come to the Concho Valley
More than 1,000 residents of the Concho Valley were left without power as the remains of winter storm Mara left the region on Thursday, February 2, 2023
Ice storm warning issued for San Angelo, the Concho Valley and West Central Texas
An ice storm warning was issued for San Angelo, the Concho Valley and West Central Texas through Thursday morning, February 2, 2023.
A DIY De-Icing Recipe For Ice Free Texas Walkways
Fortunately, we don't get ice storms that often in San Angelo. There are corridors in the United States that get more severe ice storms more often than we do. The main reason Ice storms occur further south in Texas more often than other winter weather events is primarily because they require warm pockets of air to form. The warm air occurs high in the atmosphere causing the rain. The cold air near the surface causes ice.
One fatality reported due to icy road conditions in Schleicher County
According to investigation reports, the vehicle was traveling on icy roads around 9:40 p.m. last night.
NWS Issues 1st Ice Storm Warning in Recent Memory
SAN ANGELO – National Weather Service meteorologists in San Angelo have issued the first Ice Storm Warning for the Concho Valley in recent memory which is in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday. According to the NWS, several rounds of wintery precipitation are expected through Wednesday night in the form...
Driver Walks Away from High Speed Rollover on US 87
SAN ANGELO, TX — Traffic was diverted on US 87 north just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday night when a Ford F-150 pickup flipped after hitting the guardrail. The guardrail sustained substantial damage as did the truck. The speed limit along the stretch of the highway is 75 mph,. Grape...
Icy Conditions Cause Crash on Loop 306 by Furniture Row
San Angelo first responders were called to the 4300 block of Houston Harte near Home Depot for a major vehicle crash around 2:30 p.m. According to law enforcement across radios, the vehicle hit a light pole in the median. San Angelo Fire Department and San Angelo EMS also responded to...
Thursday Thaw!
SAN ANGELO – Temperatures Thursday morning rose barely above the freezing mark as roadways and iced covered trees, power lines and buildings began to thaw after days of sub freezing wet weather. The National Weather Service office in San Angelo says temperatures will rise above freezing to near 40...
NWS: Freezing Rain Will Expand & Intensify Overnight
SAN ANGELO – The bands of freezing rain and sleet will increase and intensify overnight as temperatures remain steady in the lower 20s adding more layers of ice to already treacherous roadways. There is a 90% chance of freezing rain in the Concho Valley tonight and 100% chance Wednesday.
SAISD Schools Closed Wednesday, February 1 and Delayed Thursday, February 2 Due to Inclement Weather
Due to the continued winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service and icy weather conditions which cause dangerous driving situations for our families and young drivers, San Angelo ISD campuses and offices will be CLOSED Wednesday February 1, 2023 for the safety of our students and staff. Additionally,...
Weather Service Issues Winter Storm WARNING
The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Brown and all surrounding counties from Noon today (Monday) through 9:00 am Wednesday. An ice storm is forecast to materialize starting slowly today with light precipitation and worsening tonight, Tuesday and Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The official statement from the National Weather Service is below.
Black Ice on US 87 Causing Multiple Rollover Crashes
SAN ANGELO, TX – Multiple rollover crashes have been called this morning on US 87 in Tom Green County keeping first responders busy. According to scanner reports, on Jan. 31, 2023, more than 5 rollover crashes have occurred in Tom Green County from Grape Creek and Wall on US Highway 87. Luckily, as of now there have been no major injuries.
Fire Erupts inside San Angelo’s Homeless Camp
SAN ANGELO, TX — Overnight just after 12:30 a.m., the San Angelo Fire Department and police responded to a fire inside the homeless encampment located just west of N. Bryant Blvd. at 14th St. Over the radio, crews were notifying one another initially that it was a grass fire....
Amber Alert Issued for Toddler in Immediate Danger
The suspect is Jaeshaun Brown, 20. He is a Black man, 5’7″ and 130 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black clothing. The suspect vehicle is a white 2020 Honda Accord with the license plate number PJB2582. Call the San Antonio...
Here's When San Angelo Trash Service Will Resume
SAN ANGELO – Republic trash and recycle trucks will resume pickup routes Thursday. According to information from the city of San Angelo, trash service will not operate Wednesday, Feb. 1, and is planning for a late start Thursday, Feb. 2, due to inclement weather. Please place bins out for...
The schedule you need for the 2023 San Angelo Stock Show
Interested in going out to the stock show? Here is the schedule:
