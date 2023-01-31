Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Summit Carbon Solutions signs easement agreements
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summit Carbon Solutions says Iowa landowners have signed easement agreements for two-thirds of the project’s route. The proposed CO2 pipeline has stirred controversy in several states, including South Dakota, Iowa and North Dakota. Landowners have been outspoken about their safety and other concerns....
KCRG.com
Most Iowa residential property assessment values to rise in 2023
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - According to officials, a nationwide trend will see most residential properties increase in value in 2023. Property assessments will be mailed for the 2023 year in Linn County in the next couple of months. Local assessors say the state of Iowa will see the same thing.
agupdate.com
Iowa Beef Expo gears up for successful show
Moving most of the breed sales to opening weekend worked out well for consignors and buyers at last year’s Iowa Beef Expo. “It worked well, and our trade show vendors really liked it because you could get more people there at the same time,” says Mike Dierenfeld, a producer from Northwood and president of the Iowa Beef Breeds Council. “This year all the sales except for Hereford will be held Sunday and Monday.”
District looks at available dollars after popular teacher leaves
JEFFERSON, Iowa — Three isn’t five. But at least it’s not two. That’s how first-year Greene County Community Schools Superintendent Brett Abbotts looks at the funding increase that Iowa senate Republicans approved Thursday afternoon. Abbotts said the 3 percent increase in the per student formula will mean about $250,000 for the coming year. In recent […]
Governor introduces 1,500-page bill to restructure state government
Iowa lawmakers spent Thursday working through the details of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ newly unveiled bill that would enact a major restructuring of state agencies. In more than 1,500 pages, House Study Bill 126 outlines Reynolds’ plans to consolidate Iowa’s 37 cabinet agencies into 16, and save the state money by eliminating unfilled positions, combining offices […] The post Governor introduces 1,500-page bill to restructure state government appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
agupdate.com
Iowans voice concerns about eminent domain for pipelines
While the construction of s has yet to begin across Iowa, eminent domain remains a point of concern for landowners. A group of farmers and other constituents traveled to the Iowa State Capitol on Jan. 24 to hold a conversation with multiple members of Iowa’s legislature, including Speaker of the House of Representatives Pat Grassley. According to some who made the trip, it was a productive conversation.
Op-Ed: Placing Iowa’s income tax on the road to elimination
The last few years have been historic for state-based tax reform. The Tax Foundation reports that 43 states passed some form of tax reform in 2021 and 2022. In 2022, Iowa led the way with passing the most comprehensive tax reform measure in the nation. Iowa led the way in what has been referred to as the state “flat tax revolution.” Gov. Kim Reynolds and the legislature passed a comprehensive tax reform measure that will phase out the current progressive nine-bracket income tax system and...
bleedingheartland.com
Governor's plan would gut independence of Iowa Consumer Advocate
First in a series analyzing Governor Kim Reynolds' plan to restructure state government. Attorney General Brenna Bird would gain direct control over the office charged with representing Iowa consumers on issues related to utilities, under Governor Kim Reynolds' proposed restructuring of state government. House Study Bill 126, which lays out...
How One State Is Rolling Out an EV Charging Tax System
While state lawmakers are currently debating new taxes for charging electric vehicles, Iowa is set to collect those taxes starting in July. Four years ago, when EVs were still rare on Iowa roads, legislators approved a law that taxes kilowatt hours sold. Today, electric vehicles are still a small but...
KCRG.com
Six care facilities closing in Iowa
Six care facilities closing in Iowa
KCCI.com
State Treasurer's office looks to return $489M in unclaimed property to Iowans
DES MOINES, Iowa — The State Treasurer's Office started the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt on Wednesday. Newly-elected State Treasurer Roby Smith says the state has $489 million in unclaimed property that it wants to give back. The $489 million comes from old bank accounts, security deposits, insurance payouts and...
Iowa Republicans appear to have agreement on public school funding plan
DES MOINES, Iowa — How much should Iowa lawmakers allocate in increased funding for public school students for the coming year? Originally, there were three different Republican proposals. But on Wednesday, that became two. Wednesday afternoon, Republicans on the senate education committee amended the original bill and approved a 3% funding increase, matching the proposed […]
lmgraphic.com
North Iowa girls employed at Iowa State Capitol
These three North Iowa girls are all employed at the Iowa State Capitol (left to right): Alex Byrnes, 2016 Osage graduate, Governor’s Public Relations Advisor; Kelsie Willert, 2016 St. Ansgar graduate, State of Iowa Capitol Tour Guide; and Morgan Fritz, 2018 Lake Mills graduate, Lieutenant Governor’s Executive Assistant.
kscj.com
IOWA SENATE CONSIDERS SOLAR AG LAND RESTRICTIONS
AN IOWA SENATOR IS PROPOSING NEW RESTRICTIONS FOR COMMERCIALLY OWNED SOLAR INSTALLATIONS PLACED ON FARMLAND IN THE STATE. SENATE AG COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN DAN ZUMBACH SAYS THE GOAL IS TO ESTABLISH LIMITS ON HOW CLOSE SOLAR ARRAYS MAY BE TO PROPERTY LINES, FARM BUILDINGS AND HOMES. SOLAR4 OC……….IN ON FARMLAND.” :09...
rejournals.com
Construction trends: Sustainability and precon technology among those shaping Chicagoland
Against all odds, 2022 brought an explosion of construction activity around Chicagoland. Not much has changed one month into 2023, yet there are plenty of emerging trends to poise the market for continued success. One of the biggest trends is the incorporation of sustainable methods and materials, such as lower-carbon...
KCCI.com
Proposed plan would expand access to medical marijuana
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa House wants expand access to medical marijuana in the state. A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a bill this week that would allow Iowa dispensaries to provide different forms of oral, topical and inhalable cannabis. The bill would also increase the number of...
ourquadcities.com
MidAmerican’s proposed efficiency plan will save customers money, energy
MidAmerican Energy customers in Iowa will have new options to save on their monthly energy bills, if a new energy efficiency and demand response plan is approved by the state utilities board. The proposed 2024-2028 plan was filed with the Iowa Utilities Board on Wednesday and gives residential and nonresidential...
KCRG.com
Rob Sand warns Iowa school districts over misused student activity funds
Rob Sand warns Iowa school districts over misused student activity funds
kicdam.com
Bill in Iowa Legislature Could Provide New Liability for Trucking Industry
Des Moines, IA (Radio Iowa)– A bill working its way through the Iowa House could help bring significant liability protection from lawsuits to the trucking industry. David Scott, a lobbyist for the Iowa Motor Truck Association says delivery trucks, construction vehicles and pick-ups owned by businesses would be covered as would semis.
KCRG.com
Iowa to receive $14.2 million in federal grants to improve roads
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCRG) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has announced $800 million in grants to improve roads and address traffic fatalities across the country. Eight of these grants will help communities in Iowa. Data shows traffic fatalities reached a 16-year-high in 2021 across the country. A new study shows...
