Moving most of the breed sales to opening weekend worked out well for consignors and buyers at last year’s Iowa Beef Expo. “It worked well, and our trade show vendors really liked it because you could get more people there at the same time,” says Mike Dierenfeld, a producer from Northwood and president of the Iowa Beef Breeds Council. “This year all the sales except for Hereford will be held Sunday and Monday.”

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO