Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.Sherif SaadOmaha, NE
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police at Target Store in Omaha, NebraskaVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinOmaha, NE
Omaha Target Shooting ReportcreteOmaha, NE
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversOmaha, NE
The richest person in Omaha has been named the most generous in the United StatesAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
KETV.com
How do you buy a rifle in Nebraska?
OMAHA, Neb. — There areseveral gun laws on the books in Nebraska, but specifically when it comes to rifles and shotguns a buyer must be over 18 and have no criminal history or drug use. You don't need a permit to buy a long gun. KETV NewsWatch 7 went...
telecompetitor.com
Big RDOF Winner Nextlink Internet Buys Nebraska Fiber Operator
Nextlink Internet, which was one of the top 10 winners in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) rural broadband funding auction, has purchased most of the assets of Bluestem Network, a fiber broadband provider based in Lancaster and Seward Counties in Nebraska. In a press release, Nextlink said it plans...
gotodestinations.com
Wake Up to the Best Breakfast in Lincoln: Our Picks for 2023
Lincoln, Nebraska may be known for its Cornhuskers and prairies, but did you know it also boasts some of the best breakfast spots in the Midwest?. From classic diners to trendy cafes, Lincoln’s breakfast scene has something for everyone. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes or a hearty breakfast burrito,...
Omaha streetcar plan in jeopardy under proposed legislation, Omaha mayoral aide says
LINCOLN — A bill before the Nebraska Legislature could kill Omaha’s modern-day streetcar, as it would curb future tax-increment financing revenue that city leaders are counting on to pay off the project. That’s according to Steve Jensen, a City of Omaha economic development aide, who spoke Tuesday at a legislative committee hearing on the TIF-related […] The post Omaha streetcar plan in jeopardy under proposed legislation, Omaha mayoral aide says appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Omaha police fatally shoot armed man in Target store
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man with an AR-15-style rifle and more than a dozen ammunition magazines opened fire inside a Target store in Omaha, sending panicked shoppers and employees scrambling for safety before he was fatally shot by police Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. No injuries were reported. The white man in his 30s, who has not been identified, fired multiple rounds as he entered the store but it wasn’t clear if he fired at anyone, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said. Target employee Lauren Murphy had just started her break when she heard the shots, and was in the store’s front restroom. She got a text telling her to either run or stay put — so she hid in a bathroom stall, lifting her feet off the ground, and began texting her family and friends to say she loved them. A child next to her was crying. “I was scared that this is how I might die at work,” said Murphy, 21.
WOWT
First phase of long-awaited La Vista Sports Complex to open in March
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - They gave it a test in the fall on four fields of promise, but considering all they’ve been through to get to this point, it finally seems true. “I think when they finished all 12 fields and put the light stands up, and you can start to see that from Giles and over on Harrison, it kind of was like, ‘Yeah, this thing is really happening’,” said La Vista Mayor Doug Kindig.
KETV.com
Police respond to Omaha bank after person found in parking lot
OMAHA, Neb. — Police were called to a west Omaha bank on Tuesday morning when someone found a person in the parking lot. Around 9 a.m., officers responded to the Bank of the West, located near North 132nd and California streets. Paramedics took a person to the hospital with...
bhspress.com
Target shooting begs the question, when is enough enough?
Three days ago, Jan. 31, around 12 p.m. the Omaha police department got reports of an active shooter situation in Target on 178th and West Center Road. Thirty-two-year-old Joseph Jones walked into the store with AR-15 he had bought at Cabela’s four days before the shooting. Jones also had 13 loaded magazines in his possession. He was shot and killed by officer Brian Vanderheiden at the scene. No other people were hurt. Shoppers and employees in the store at the time were left traumatized after being forced to hide or flee from the store. This was a scarily close call for the Omaha community.
klkntv.com
Gun debate after shooting at Omaha Target falls along familiar lines
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – While only the gunman was killed during the shooting at a Target in west Omaha on Tuesday, some are saying the entire thing could have been prevented. Advocates of bills like LB 77, the permitless concealed carry bill, say the shooting proves the need for more people to carry weapons.
fox42kptm.com
Omaha Target store shooter identified
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police have identified the man who brought a loaded AR-15 to a west Omaha Target on Tuesday as 32-year-old Joseph Jones. Police say Jones purchased the rifle at Cabela's just four days before firing shots off inside the store. The officer who shot and...
1011now.com
Groundhog Capital of Nebraska, Unadilla keeps the tradition going
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When the rest of the world turns to Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania to predict whether or not we will see six more weeks or winter or welcome an early spring, Nebraskans relinquish the prediction power to the one and only Unadilla Billie. The iconic groundhog is in her second year making the predictions after taking over from the original Unadilla Bill who held the position for 33 years and retired two years ago.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha crash leaves one dead
OMAHA, Neb.-- Around 3 a.m., officers said they were dispatched for a single-vehicle personal injury crash. According to authorities, a 2007 Nissan Murano was eastbound on Z St. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree in front of 6115 S. 151 St. OPD said the victim, a 22-year-old...
News Channel Nebraska
Missing inmate back in custody after Omaha accident
OMAHA, Neb. -- An inmate that went missing in November 2022 has been found and taken into custody after an accident in Omaha. Officials said 38-year-old Robert Moss was found after he was reportedly involved in a vehicle accident near 24th St. and Farnam St. He was booked into the Douglas County Correctional Center and was charged for possession of a stolen vehicle.
fox42kptm.com
CSM to look for different president after their pick takes different offer
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The College of Saint Mary is reopening their search for the eighth president of the university after their pick took an offer at her current institution, according to a press release from the college. “While this was unexpected, CSM is well positioned to expedite a...
WOWT
Ceiling collapses at Grover Ice Rink
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A scary moment at a metro ice rink after a pipe burst in the arena, causing the ceiling to collapse. It happened at the Grover Ice Rink near 60th and Grover. A group of youth hockey players was practicing when staff noticed a leak in the...
Omaha woman shares experience being at Target during shooting
Cathy Mahannah was looking for Valentine's day gifts for her grandkids. 3 News Now Anchor Mary Nelson met up with her at her home which was not far from the store.
Jeremy Pernell Ranks Nebraska Football’s 2023 Signees
Malachi Coleman, re-recruited by coach Matt Rhule, tops the list
doniphanherald.com
Sports betting now legal in Nebraska, but don't bet on making a Super Bowl wager
Sports betting is now legal in Nebraska, but there won't be any Super Bowl wagers changing hands next week, and it's questionable whether gamblers will be able to bet on this year's March Madness. Nebraska Racing and Gaming Executive Director Tom Sage said sports betting technically became legal on Wednesday...
WOWT
SCENE VIDEO: Many police respond to west Omaha Target store
Questions remain following the officer-involved shooting at an Omaha storage facility Monday night. Omaha store shooting: 3 Millard schools put on lockout. Three Millard elementary schools were placed on lockout following the Target shooting on Tuesday. Officers injured in shooting at Omaha storage unit identified. Updated: 5 hours ago. 6...
iheart.com
Omaha Restaurant Ranked on Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in the Country List
(Omaha, NE) -- Business and restaurant review website Yelp ranks an Omaha restaurant among the top 100 restaurants nationwide. Omaha's Ling's Asian Cuisine came in at number 85 on the on the nationwide list. Ling's Asian Cuisine is located at 6909 S 157th St Suite A. The restaurant's website says some of their main dishes include grilled pork chop, pan-fried noodles, and red curry chicken. Ling's specializes in Vietnamese, Thai, and Chinese cuisine.
