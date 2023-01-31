Read full article on original website
stlpublicradio.org
Inside the Illinois workshop building 10,000-pound monster trucks
Last month, monster trucks roared into St. Louis’ Dome at America’s Center. They had gathered for Monster Jam, an event featuring massive vehicles tearing along a dirt track, and even taking flight. The region has a distinct connection to the culture of monster trucks. It’s not just that...
Missouri beer drinkers ready for Yuengling in the Show Me State
Among the colorful cans lining the shelves at Saint Louis Hop Shop on Cherokee Street, you’ll soon find Yuengling products.
KMOV
Dr. Keisha Scarlett named new SLPS superintendent
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dr. Keisha Scarlett has been named the new superintendent of the St. Louis Public Schools, the district announced Wednesday. Scarlett has been the superintendent of academics for the Seattle Public School since 2021, and has worked for the district for 24 years. Scarlett will succeed...
St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: January 2023
The ones we lost and the ones we gained in the first month of 2023
stlouiscnr.com
People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry
Jeff Lantz, Sr. Steps Down as President of Lantz Homes, Inc., Transfers Leadership Role to Jeff Lantz, II. After 35 years of serving home and business owners across the St. Louis region, Jeff Lantz, Sr. has stepped away from his role as president of Lantz Homes, Inc., handing over the family business to son and third-generation home builder, Jeff Lantz, II. The company, rebranded as Lantz Homes & Remodels, will carry on Jeff, Sr.’s dedication to homebuilding excellence while expanding into custom remodeling and renovation services to meet the changing needs of the market.
West Newsmagazine
Small, off-the-path cemetery in Chesterfield connects Texas man to his local roots
Ken Belger had always heard stories about his relatives who lived in Chesterfield when he was growing up. As a boy living in Indiana, he would visit his grandparents in Brentwood every summer and hear stories about his great-great-grandparents and how they lived on 50 acres of farmland located off of Olive Boulevard. What he didn’t know until his recent visit to St. Louis, was that a small cemetery still exists where some of his relatives are buried. It’s a family plot located on ground inside the Villas at Ladue Bluffs subdivision. It’s enclosed by a wrought-iron fence, which is under lock and key. Only the homeowners' association has keys to access the gate.
stlouiscnr.com
Drive-Thru Cannabis Store Opens in St. Louis’ Cherokee District
ViolaMO opened its second St. Louis location and its first drive-thru cannabis dispensary in St. Louis on February 1. The Chicago-based, multi-state operator founded by Al Harrington and Dan Pettigrew celebrated its newest dispensary site at 3420 Iowa Street in downtown St. Louis. VMO is a partnership with former NBA player Larry Hughes and Village Brands.
Yuengling beer coming to the St. Louis area in February
Yuengling beer will begin to stock midwestern and southern shelves in early February.
Former KSDK anchor and reporter Chris Condon dies
ST. LOUIS — We have some sad news to share. Former KSDK reporter and anchor Chris Condon has died. Condon joined the station, then known as KSD-TV, in 1961, after working as a television news anchor at KVOO-TV in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and at WDAF in Kansas City. During his...
What is the Most Legendary Place to Stay in all of Missouri?
There is one hotel in Missouri that is more legendary than all the others, some of the most famous people in the world have stayed there at the hotel's peak. After all these years it is still a special place to stay when you're in the Show-Me State. According to...
Edwards says he's thrilled about Wash U Loop purchases
“For me to have them take over these building for the next decades or centuries is very meaningful because they’re going to continue everything I’ve done to refine these buildings, to save them, to fix them up…. …I couldn’t be happier.”
Building Design & Construction
St. Louis’s first transit-oriented multifamily development opens in historic Skinker DeBaliviere neighborhood
St. Louis’s first major transit-oriented, multi-family development recently opened with 287 apartments available for rent. The $71 million Expo at Forest Park project includes a network of pathways to accommodate many modes of transportation including ride share, the region’s Metro Transit system, a trolley line, pedestrian traffic, automobiles, and bike traffic on the 7-mile St. Vincent Greenway Trail. It also provides parking, extensive amenities, and 30,000 sf of retail space.
Illinois Business Journal
19 Urology of St. Louis doctors recognized by Top Doctors
Nineteen doctors from Urology of St. Louis (USL) were recently recognized on a list of Top Doctors in St. Louis. The list was created by Castle Connolly, an independent healthcare research and information company that compiles information to help people find the best and most qualified medical practitioners in their area. The list is compiled based on nominations from other doctors, research, review and screenings.
Now Running for Missouri AG: Will Scharf, an Outsider from Harvard Law
If you liked Attorney General Eric Schmitt, “then I think you'll like Attorney General Will Scharf,” says Bob Onder
KMOV
Billions of dollars in development to reverse decades of redlining, neglect on Delmar
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Delmar Boulevard was prosperous for decades and one of the places to be in St. Louis. That was then. And now, it has been hollowed out by actions that made it a dividing line between races and the “haves and have-nots.”. Between the city...
northwestmoinfo.com
Northeast Missouri Lawmaker Believes I-70 is Receiving Too Much Attention
(MISSOURINET) – Several transportation leaders applaud Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s proposal to expand Interstate Highway 70 to 6 lanes between St. Louis and Kansas City. But one Missouri lawmaker thinks I-70 is getting TOO much attention at the detriment of other critical routes. Republican State Rep Louis Riggs...
State lawmakers ask St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office about backlog of cases
State representatives zeroed in on the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office Monday, where thousands of cases have yet to be prosecuted.
laduenews.com
The buzzy permanent jewelry trend has found its way to St. Louis thanks to this local jewelry company
Permanent jewelry is all about bonding. In the literal sense, it’s claspless bracelets, necklaces and anklets that are welded together by a jeweler. In the more sentimental sense, it’s the connection created with your loved ones by marking a special occasion or celebrating a milestone with a pretty, shiny, forever accessory.
KMOX asks: Would Mayor Jones sign bill to double salaries of aldermen?
The plan approved last week by St. Louis aldermen to double the salary of aldermen later this year appears to have the support of Mayor Tishaura Jones, who tells KMOX “public officials deserve to be paid what they’re worth.”
