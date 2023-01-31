ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

stlpublicradio.org

Inside the Illinois workshop building 10,000-pound monster trucks

Last month, monster trucks roared into St. Louis’ Dome at America’s Center. They had gathered for Monster Jam, an event featuring massive vehicles tearing along a dirt track, and even taking flight. The region has a distinct connection to the culture of monster trucks. It’s not just that...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Dr. Keisha Scarlett named new SLPS superintendent

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dr. Keisha Scarlett has been named the new superintendent of the St. Louis Public Schools, the district announced Wednesday. Scarlett has been the superintendent of academics for the Seattle Public School since 2021, and has worked for the district for 24 years. Scarlett will succeed...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlouiscnr.com

People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Jeff Lantz, Sr. Steps Down as President of Lantz Homes, Inc., Transfers Leadership Role to Jeff Lantz, II. After 35 years of serving home and business owners across the St. Louis region, Jeff Lantz, Sr. has stepped away from his role as president of Lantz Homes, Inc., handing over the family business to son and third-generation home builder, Jeff Lantz, II. The company, rebranded as Lantz Homes & Remodels, will carry on Jeff, Sr.’s dedication to homebuilding excellence while expanding into custom remodeling and renovation services to meet the changing needs of the market.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
West Newsmagazine

Small, off-the-path cemetery in Chesterfield connects Texas man to his local roots

Ken Belger had always heard stories about his relatives who lived in Chesterfield when he was growing up. As a boy living in Indiana, he would visit his grandparents in Brentwood every summer and hear stories about his great-great-grandparents and how they lived on 50 acres of farmland located off of Olive Boulevard. What he didn’t know until his recent visit to St. Louis, was that a small cemetery still exists where some of his relatives are buried. It’s a family plot located on ground inside the Villas at Ladue Bluffs subdivision. It’s enclosed by a wrought-iron fence, which is under lock and key. Only the homeowners' association has keys to access the gate.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
stlouiscnr.com

Drive-Thru Cannabis Store Opens in St. Louis’ Cherokee District

ViolaMO opened its second St. Louis location and its first drive-thru cannabis dispensary in St. Louis on February 1. The Chicago-based, multi-state operator founded by Al Harrington and Dan Pettigrew celebrated its newest dispensary site at 3420 Iowa Street in downtown St. Louis. VMO is a partnership with former NBA player Larry Hughes and Village Brands.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Building Design & Construction

St. Louis’s first transit-oriented multifamily development opens in historic Skinker DeBaliviere neighborhood

St. Louis’s first major transit-oriented, multi-family development recently opened with 287 apartments available for rent. The $71 million Expo at Forest Park project includes a network of pathways to accommodate many modes of transportation including ride share, the region’s Metro Transit system, a trolley line, pedestrian traffic, automobiles, and bike traffic on the 7-mile St. Vincent Greenway Trail. It also provides parking, extensive amenities, and 30,000 sf of retail space.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Illinois Business Journal

19 Urology of St. Louis doctors recognized by Top Doctors

Nineteen doctors from Urology of St. Louis (USL) were recently recognized on a list of Top Doctors in St. Louis. The list was created by Castle Connolly, an independent healthcare research and information company that compiles information to help people find the best and most qualified medical practitioners in their area. The list is compiled based on nominations from other doctors, research, review and screenings.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Northeast Missouri Lawmaker Believes I-70 is Receiving Too Much Attention

(MISSOURINET) – Several transportation leaders applaud Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s proposal to expand Interstate Highway 70 to 6 lanes between St. Louis and Kansas City. But one Missouri lawmaker thinks I-70 is getting TOO much attention at the detriment of other critical routes. Republican State Rep Louis Riggs...
MISSOURI STATE

