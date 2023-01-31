Read full article on original website
wrnjradio.com
Suspect charged after ‘unauthorized’ entry into Montville High school
MONTVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A person has been charged after they entered Montville High School Thursday without authorization, according to Montville Township Police Chief Andrew Caggiano. On Feb. 2, an individual, who was not authorized to be in the building, was discovered in the school. The individual...
Driver Killed In Fiery Morris County Crash: Authorities
A driver was killed in a fiery crash in Morris County late on Wednesday, Feb. 1, authorities said. The crash occurred on Southgate Parkway near the intersection with South Street in Morris Township shortly before 11:20 p.m. Morris County Prosecutor’s Office PIO Meghan Knab told Daily Voice. A vehicle...
Driver killed in crash at Garden State Parkway toll booth
Chopper 6 was over the wreck where it appears a driver slammed into a guard rail at the toll plaza.
Man Falls Down Elevator Shaft Prompting OSHA Investigation In Somerset County
Firefighters rescued a 38-year-old man who fell down an elevator shaft Thursday, Feb. 2 in Somerset County, authorities said. Responders found the Watchung man stuck in a building on Mettlers Road around 2:30 p.m. in Franklin Township, township police Lt. Vincent T. Wilson said. The victim was removed but had...
One Dead In Midland Park House Fire: Prosecutor
One person died in a Midland Park house fire Thursday evening, Feb. 2, authorities said. The victim's body was found by firefighters during suppression efforts around 6:30 p.m. on the first floor of the home at 222 Franklin Ave, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. Additional victims were rushed to...
tapinto.net
Sayreville Councilwoman’s Neighbors Stunned, Scared at Her Death
SAYREVILLE, NJ — The La Mer housing development is ordinarily a quiet bedroom community. It's a place where people return from work at the end of a long day, pull their cars into a garage, and don't reappear again until the next morning. However, on the night of Feb....
Clifton Man, 26, Federally Charged In Bloomfield Synagogue Firebombing: Police
A 26-year-old Clifton man has been federally charged with trying to firebomb an Essex County synagogue, authorities said. Nicholas Malindretos was charged by complaint with one count of attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building used in interstate commerce in connection with the 3:20 a.m. incident Sunday, Jan. 29 at Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.
tapinto.net
Maplewood Police Blotter - January 26 through February 1, 2023
MAPLEWOOD, NJ -Police Blotter covering the period January 26th – February 2nd, 2023. January 27, 2023: Larceny/ Theft: A walk in Citizen Report reporting a past tense package theft that was delivered to the front steps in the 700 block of Irvington Avenue. Victim reported that the package was delivered on Friday, January 25th at 3:37 pm.
tapinto.net
Gunshots, and Then Calls to 911, as LaMer Residents Recount the Sudden Violence
SAYREVILLE -- The La Mer housing development is known as a quiet bedroom community. It's a place where people return to work at the end of the long day, pull the car into the garage and not reappear again until the next morning, when the same practice is done again.
tapinto.net
Glen Rock Police Make Arrest in Connection with Fatal Lincoln Ave Hit-and-Run
GLEN ROCK/HAWTHORNE, NJ - The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office announced that an arrest was made in connection with the Monday morning hit-and-run which claimed the life of Angela Sanzari, 83, who lived on Lafayette Avenue in Hawthorne. Sanzari was crossing the street at approximately 6:38 a.m. when police found her near the intersection of Dixie Avenue and Lincoln Avenue. The victim had apparently been struck by what was described as "a dark-colored, older-model Honda CRV" which fled the scene after hitting the elderly Hawthorne resident.
tapinto.net
Bridgewater Police Release Police Blotter, With Car Thefts, Shoplifting Incidents
BRIDGEWATER, NJ - The Bridgewater Township Police Department released its police blotter for the end of December and early January. A Sherlin Drive resident reported Dec. 22 that their vehicle was stolen from their driveway. According to police, the victim had been unloading items from their vehicle when someone entered the vehicle and fled the scene. The car was unoccupied and the key to the vehicle was still inside at the time.
tapinto.net
KENILWORTH POLICE BLOTTER: Warrant Arrest, DWI, Drug Paraphernalia & More
On 01/09/23 at 1353 hours Patrolman Riccelli conducted a motor vehicle stop on a green Jeep. On scene it was discovered the driver, Kenneth Harris from East Orange, NJ, had an outstanding warrant from Newark, NJ. As a result, he was arrested, processed and released with a new court date.
Police: Suspect in fatal Newark hit-and-run believed to be driving stolen pickup during crash
Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, authorities say the driver of the vehicle was turning left at an intersection on Sixth Avenue and Ninth Street when they hit a family of three crossing the street on the way home to their apartment building.
wrnjradio.com
Morris County man accused of DWI, crashing with kids in car
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man has been arrested and is accused of driving drunk and crashing in Denville Township with kids in the car, according to police. The single-vehicle crash happened on Sunday, January 29 on Route 10 westbound. While on scene, officers determined...
GOTCHA! Driver, Dented SUV Seized In Hit-And-Run That Killed 83-Year-Old Woman In Glen Rock
Authorities seized a 24-year-old driver from Paterson and the vehicle that they believe struck and killed an 83-year-old Hawthorne woman as she crossed a Glen Rock street two days earlier.The Honda CRV not only has a dented hood -- tape also remained on an apparently new replacement windshield and …
Deadly crash reported overnight in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. -- A deadly crash is under investigation this morning in Newark. A 4-year-old girl was fatally struck by a car, according to a man who identified himself as her uncle. He said the girl's father was also hit and has been hospitalized. Police have not released much information about the investigation, but do confirm someone died in the cash near Sixth Avenue West and North Ninth Street. The Essex County prosecutor's office is now investigating.
Map of targets found in Bloomfield, NJ synagogue firebomber’s home, officials say
CLIFTON — Investigators found flammable items and a concerning map when they searched the home of a man charged with throwing a Molotov cocktail at a Bloomfield synagogue early Sunday morning, according to federal prosecutors. Nicholas Malindretos, 26, appeared in Newark federal court on one count of attempted use...
tapinto.net
Clifton Man Arrested for Attempt to Firebomb Bloomfield's Temple Ner Tamid Synagogue
NEWARK, NJ — A Clifton man is facing federal charges, accused of attempting to firebomb a Bloomfield synagogue. Nicholas Malindretos was arrested Wednesday. The 26-year-old is charged with one count of attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building used in interstate commerce. He’s scheduled to have his initial appearance in Newark federal court on Thursday.
tapinto.net
Unknown Male Entered Montville Twp High School Thursday Morning Causing Shelter in Place
MONTVILLE, NJ - Montville Township High School went into a shelter in place on Thursday morning after an unknown male entered the building. "This morning, an unauthorized male entered the high school prior to the start of school," Superintendent Thomas Gorman sent in a district-wide communication. "An administrator confronted the individual who then exited the building. Montville Township Police were notified and the school went into a shelter in place. As a precaution, the Montville Police Department cleared the immediate area this male was seen and a secondary search with the Morris County K-9 unit was brought in to clear the building."
Woman Dies Following Apparent Jump From Jersey City Building
JERSEY CITY, NJ - A woman is believed to have jumped to her death from a tall building on Columbus Drive on Thursday, Jan. 26. According to city spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione members of the Jersey City Police Department were called to the area of Marin Boulevard and the Grove Street PATH station just before 10 p.m. on a report of an injured person. Upon arrival officers observed a female lying on the sidewalk. The victim was transported to Jersey City Medical Center where she was pronounced dead a short time later. The National Suicide hotline is 1-800-273-8255. Their website offers information about risk factors and how to respond.
