Fairfield, NJ

wrnjradio.com

Suspect charged after ‘unauthorized’ entry into Montville High school

MONTVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A person has been charged after they entered Montville High School Thursday without authorization, according to Montville Township Police Chief Andrew Caggiano. On Feb. 2, an individual, who was not authorized to be in the building, was discovered in the school. The individual...
MONTVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

One Dead In Midland Park House Fire: Prosecutor

One person died in a Midland Park house fire Thursday evening, Feb. 2, authorities said. The victim's body was found by firefighters during suppression efforts around 6:30 p.m. on the first floor of the home at 222 Franklin Ave, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. Additional victims were rushed to...
MIDLAND PARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Clifton Man, 26, Federally Charged In Bloomfield Synagogue Firebombing: Police

A 26-year-old Clifton man has been federally charged with trying to firebomb an Essex County synagogue, authorities said. Nicholas Malindretos was charged by complaint with one count of attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building used in interstate commerce in connection with the 3:20 a.m. incident Sunday, Jan. 29 at Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
tapinto.net

Maplewood Police Blotter - January 26 through February 1, 2023

MAPLEWOOD, NJ -Police Blotter covering the period January 26th – February 2nd, 2023. January 27, 2023: Larceny/ Theft: A walk in Citizen Report reporting a past tense package theft that was delivered to the front steps in the 700 block of Irvington Avenue. Victim reported that the package was delivered on Friday, January 25th at 3:37 pm.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
tapinto.net

Glen Rock Police Make Arrest in Connection with Fatal Lincoln Ave Hit-and-Run

GLEN ROCK/HAWTHORNE, NJ - The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office announced that an arrest was made in connection with the Monday morning hit-and-run which claimed the life of Angela Sanzari, 83, who lived on Lafayette Avenue in Hawthorne. Sanzari was crossing the street at approximately 6:38 a.m. when police found her near the intersection of Dixie Avenue and Lincoln Avenue. The victim had apparently been struck by what was described as "a dark-colored, older-model Honda CRV" which fled the scene after hitting the elderly Hawthorne resident.
GLEN ROCK, NJ
tapinto.net

Bridgewater Police Release Police Blotter, With Car Thefts, Shoplifting Incidents

BRIDGEWATER, NJ - The Bridgewater Township Police Department released its police blotter for the end of December and early January. A Sherlin Drive resident reported Dec. 22 that their vehicle was stolen from their driveway. According to police, the victim had been unloading items from their vehicle when someone entered the vehicle and fled the scene. The car was unoccupied and the key to the vehicle was still inside at the time.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Morris County man accused of DWI, crashing with kids in car

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man has been arrested and is accused of driving drunk and crashing in Denville Township with kids in the car, according to police. The single-vehicle crash happened on Sunday, January 29 on Route 10 westbound. While on scene, officers determined...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Deadly crash reported overnight in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- A deadly crash is under investigation this morning in Newark. A 4-year-old girl was fatally struck by a car, according to a man who identified himself as her uncle. He said the girl's father was also hit and has been hospitalized. Police have not released much information about the investigation, but do confirm someone died in the cash near Sixth Avenue West and North Ninth Street. The Essex County prosecutor's office is now investigating. 
NEWARK, NJ
tapinto.net

Clifton Man Arrested for Attempt to Firebomb Bloomfield's Temple Ner Tamid Synagogue

NEWARK, NJ — A Clifton man is facing federal charges, accused of attempting to firebomb a Bloomfield synagogue. Nicholas Malindretos was arrested Wednesday. The 26-year-old is charged with one count of attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building used in interstate commerce. He’s scheduled to have his initial appearance in Newark federal court on Thursday.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
tapinto.net

Unknown Male Entered Montville Twp High School Thursday Morning Causing Shelter in Place

MONTVILLE, NJ - Montville Township High School went into a shelter in place on Thursday morning after an unknown male entered the building. "This morning, an unauthorized male entered the high school prior to the start of school," Superintendent Thomas Gorman sent in a district-wide communication. "An administrator confronted the individual who then exited the building. Montville Township Police were notified and the school went into a shelter in place. As a precaution, the Montville Police Department cleared the immediate area this male was seen and a secondary search with the Morris County K-9 unit was brought in to clear the building."
MONTVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Woman Dies Following Apparent Jump From Jersey City Building

JERSEY CITY, NJ - A woman is believed to have jumped to her death from a tall building on Columbus Drive on Thursday, Jan. 26. According to city spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione members of the Jersey City Police Department were called to the area of Marin Boulevard and the Grove Street PATH station just before 10 p.m. on a report of an injured person. Upon arrival officers observed a female lying on the sidewalk. The victim was transported to Jersey City Medical Center where she was pronounced dead a short time later.  The National Suicide hotline is 1-800-273-8255.  Their website offers information about risk factors and how to respond.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

