GLEN ROCK/HAWTHORNE, NJ - The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office announced that an arrest was made in connection with the Monday morning hit-and-run which claimed the life of Angela Sanzari, 83, who lived on Lafayette Avenue in Hawthorne. Sanzari was crossing the street at approximately 6:38 a.m. when police found her near the intersection of Dixie Avenue and Lincoln Avenue. The victim had apparently been struck by what was described as "a dark-colored, older-model Honda CRV" which fled the scene after hitting the elderly Hawthorne resident.

GLEN ROCK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO