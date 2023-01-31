ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterford, NY

nyspnews.com

A traffic stop in Catskill leads to a felony drug arrest for a Catskill man

On January 31, 2023, at approximately 2:30 p.m., State Troopers from the Community Stabilization Unit were patrolling Water Steet in the village of Catskill when they observed a 2005 GMC pick-up truck in violation of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law. Troopers stopped the vehicle and interviewed both the operator and passenger. While speaking with the passenger of the vehicle, later identified as Anthony R. Alford, age 31, from the town of Catskill, troopers learned that he was in possession of a large amount of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine. He was arrested and charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree, three counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree; Intent to Sell, four counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th degree, all felonies. He was additionally charged with Obstruction of Governmental Administration and Resisting Arrest, both misdemeanors.
CATSKILL, NY
