Wanted Man Fleeing Cops Dies After Crashing In Knox, Police Say
A 49-year-old man wanted by police died after leading troopers on a chase and crashing in the region, authorities said. The Albany County incident began at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, when troopers reportedly witnessed Jason Benn, of Cohoes, driving erratically in Albany, on Washington Avenue Extension. State Police...
Road rage suspect follows victim to a police station
The suspect followed the victim into the North Greenbush Police parking lot and was taken into custody.
Catskill man found with illegal drugs during traffic stop
The passenger was found to be in possession of large amounts of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine.
nyspnews.com
A traffic stop in Catskill leads to a felony drug arrest for a Catskill man
On January 31, 2023, at approximately 2:30 p.m., State Troopers from the Community Stabilization Unit were patrolling Water Steet in the village of Catskill when they observed a 2005 GMC pick-up truck in violation of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law. Troopers stopped the vehicle and interviewed both the operator and passenger. While speaking with the passenger of the vehicle, later identified as Anthony R. Alford, age 31, from the town of Catskill, troopers learned that he was in possession of a large amount of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine. He was arrested and charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree, three counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree; Intent to Sell, four counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th degree, all felonies. He was additionally charged with Obstruction of Governmental Administration and Resisting Arrest, both misdemeanors.
Man hospitalized, power pole snapped in Troy crash
A section of Oakwood Avenue in Troy was closed for several hours Thursday afternoon after a car crashed into a utility pole.
WRGB
Cohoes man dies in crash after leading police on pursuit
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — State Police say a Cohoes man has died following a crash after a called off pursuit. Investigators say State Police located a vehicle that was driving erratically on Washington Avenue Extension in Albany. That vehicle, according to police, matched the description of a vehicle involved...
WRGB
Former educator sentenced, guilty of recording co-workers in school bathroom
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Back on November 4th of 2022 Patrick Morgan pleaded guilty to 2 counts of unlawful surveillance in an Albany County Court. Back in February, Colonie Police say Sand Creek Middle School notified investigators after a camera, disguised as a cell phone charger, was found in a co-ed employee bathroom.
Convicted killer sentenced for 2017 Curtis Lumber arson
A man who was already convicted for killing his cellmate was sentenced on Wednesday for a separate crime in which he torched the Curtis Lumber on Route 67 in Ballston Spa.
WNYT
Teen charged in two separate gun crimes in Albany
A 19-year-old man is facing charges in two shots fired incidents that happened recently on Lark Street in Albany. Albany police say they stopped Ernest Legree Monday night in the areas of Delaware Avenue and Jefferson Street. A handgun was recovered during that stop, said police. Legree was also linked...
nyspnews.com
State Police arrested two following Halfmoon Shoplifting investigation
On January 28, 2023, State Police of Clifton Park arrested Damon T. Garrison, 28, of Shelburne, VT, and Melissa J. Slingerland, 35, of Essex Junction, VT, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, Petit Larceny and Conspiracy in the Sixth Degree. On January 28, 2023, at...
Narcotics investigation leads to arrest in Saratoga
After a lengthy investigation into illegal narcotics sales in Saratoga Springs, police arrested Prince Cooper, 36 of Schenectady. Officers report at the time of his arrest, Cooper was on federal supervised release for the charge of conspiracy to distribute narcotics.
Troy man gets 10 years for attempting to entice minor
A Troy man will face 10 years in prison for attempting to entice a 13-year-old child to engage in sexual acts. Brian Botsford, 26, previously pleaded guilty to charges.
Former teacher who recorded colleagues in bathroom headed to prison
Albany County, N.Y. (News10)-A former middle school teacher who pleaded guilty to secretly recording his colleagues while they used a staff bathroom is now headed to prison. But that’s not the end of legal trouble for Patrick Morgan or the school district. While he sat in Albany County Court with his head and eyes hung down, […]
WRGB
Troy school board member steps down following arrest in nationwide drug bust
TROY, NY (WRGB) — A member of the board of education for the Troy City School District has resigned from her position, according to district officials . This comes following an arrest in a nationwide drug and weapons bust. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, thousands of kilos...
WNYT
South Colonie teacher sentenced for secret staff restroom camera
A South Colonie teacher who placed a secret camera in a restroom used by staff members was sentenced on Thursday. Patrick Morgan received two to six years behind bars. He previously pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful surveillance after being arrested last February. Morgan installed a camera disguised as...
Albany woman charged with six counts of animal cruelty
An Albany woman has been charged with animal cruelty after allegedly leaving behind five dogs and a cat without food or water after vacating her apartment. Christine Berghela faces six counts of animal cruelty.
WRGB
4 year old, mother located, sheriff's office confirms update
HUDSON FALLS, NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: Shortly after the alert was issued, both Jace and Vanessa were located, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. ------------------------------ The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking to help find a 4 year old that may be with a woman who is already wanted by law enforcement.
WNYT
Albany woman charged with abandoning animals with no food, water
An Albany woman is accused of animal cruelty. Christine Berghela moved out of her Western Avenue apartment, but left five dogs and a cat behind for several days with no food and water – said police – who added the apartment was contaminated with feces, urine and garbage.
Amsterdam man accused of welfare fraud
An Amsterdam man has been arrested for allegedly committing welfare fraud. Antonio Vega, 33, faces two charges.
Police: Vermonter drove impaired by drugs with child
An East Calais, Vermont man was arrested in Moreau on Saturday for allegedly driving while impaired by drugs with a child under the age of 15 in the car.
