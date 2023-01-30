ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

More rounds of wintry mix through Thursday

By Phil Price, FOX23 Severe Weather Team
 4 days ago
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Osage, Washington, Nowata, Craig, Pawnee, Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Delaware, Creek, Wagoner, Cherokee, Adair, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Muskogee, McIntosh, Sequoyah, Pittsburg, Haskell, Latimer & Le Flore counties until 6 AM Wednesday

  • Temperatures stay below freezing today
  • Sleet, snow and freezing rain returns Tuesday morning
  • Arriving mid morning, lasting into the early afternoon
  • More snow mixes with sleet for areas around and north of Tulsa
  • Sleet with a little freezing rain for areas south
  • Dry Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon
  • Final round of winter weather arrives Wednesday evening
  • Temperatures will be a little warmer
  • Freezing rain and sleet
  • Thawing out starting Thursday
  • 50s this weekend

