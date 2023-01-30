More rounds of wintry mix through Thursday

Last week there was snow and ice over much of the area – causing a few wrecks on Interstate 40 and prompting snowman builders in some areas to come out in great numbers, especially in the northern and western parts of the county.There were reports by East Central Electric Cooperative of power outages in the area of State Highway 9 west of Eufaula.However, Eufaula escaped much of the ill-effects of the frigid, icy weather on Jan. 2425.While four to eight inches of snow fell around McAlester and in the area of Checotah, Eufaula received only a dusting.City Manager Jeb Jones said the Public Work crews were ready, the sand trucks were loaded, but the snow melted when it hit the streets and highways and there was no need for the crews to go into action.“We were prepared with the snd to go out and take care of the road, but the temperature was high enough so there was only a slush mess,” he said.This week could be a different story.After several days of warmer weather following last week’s severe conditions, the arctic conditions returned.Weather dropped into the low 20s, with wind chills in the teens, Sunday night and early Monday creating hazardous driving conditions as sleet covered the streets and highways.There were reports of numerous accidents on Interstate 40 and U.S. Highway 69, but no fatalities.Eufaula and Checotah schools were closed Monday because of the weather.More foul weather was expected Tuesday and possibly Wednesday with precipitation falling those day.The precipitation is expected to stop Thursday, when the high will be 48 and the low 30.Friday, the low is expected to be 28, the high 50.Winter storm warnings were being broadcast Monday by the National Weather Service.Travel advisories were be-ing issued.Monday morning Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority crews reported freezing drizzle and slick spots impacting highways in Eastern Oklahoma, especially in the Tulsa metro area and along the I-44/Will Rogers Turnpike.ODOT crews began monitoring and treating as needed Sunday night as freezing precipitation moved into the area.Motorists were warned to expect delays and to plan for additional travel time in much of the Eastern half of the state with some areas reporting slick and hazardous conditions from a thin layer of ice.Motorists were encouraged to check current road conditions on the interactive travel map at www.okroads.org or through the Drive Oklahoma mobile app before traveling this morning.Drivers should ...

