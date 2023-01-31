Read full article on original website
Schoolboy, 15, is charged after a baby was struck by a brick hurled through a bus window in Glasgow
A 15-year-old boy has been charged following an incident which saw a brick hurled through the window of a bus, striking a baby.
Life in children's home was 'torture every day'
A man who was physically and mentally abused in a Scottish children's home believes the two men responsible should have got longer prison terms. Matthew George and John Muldoon worked at Kerelaw School in Ayrshire, where they physically and sexually assaulted their victims over three decades. On 13 January the...
Somerset police inquiry after man kissed girl, 11, in street
Police are hunting a man who kissed an 11-year-old girl as she walked home from school. The man, believed to be in his 20s, approached the girl on Glastonbury Road in Wells on Monday. He asked the girl to take a photograph of him and then kissed her when she...
Bailey Atkinson killed in 'targeted' Walsall street attack
The family of a man killed in a town centre attack have paid tribute to their "beloved boy". Bailey Atkinson, 20, was set upon by a group on High Street, Walsall in the early hours of Saturday and died in hospital a short time later. "Bailey was so loved by...
Four more arrested in Bristol murder investigation
Four more men have been arrested as part of an ongoing murder investigation following the death of a man stabbed in a city park. Emergency services were called to Fairfax Street, Bristol, after a 36-year-old man was found injured at around 16:30 GMT on 31 January. A 20-year-old man was...
Alice Litman: Trans woman's death due to care delay, says family
The family of a transgender woman who died after nearly three years on an NHS waiting list said her death was caused by the delay in care. Alice Litman, from Brighton, took her own life last May as she waited on a list with more than 11,000 people to discuss her transition.
Callum Powell: Hundreds attend car meet memorial to killed driver
A vigil involving more than 500 cars has taken place in memory of a 24-year-old man who was killed in a crash. Callum Powell's Vauxhall Astra collided with a lorry on the A5 near Nesscliffe in Shropshire on 23 January. The car meet, in Shrewsbury, raised more than £5,000 to...
Thousands march in Birmingham for 'Walkout Wednesday'
Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Birmingham city centre and locations across the Midlands to take part in a UK-wide day of industrial action. In what has been dubbed 'Walkout Wednesday', teachers, civil servants, higher education staff and bus and rail workers took part in strikes. The government warned people to...
Loch living: a beautiful home on the banks of the Tay
A design journalist and her family had always relished their trips to Scotland, but when a field by Loch Tay went up for sale, their dreams became reality
Tewkesbury starling murmuration captured on camera
People have been gathering in a rural town to watch thousands of starlings take flight. The starlings, taking part in what is known as a murmuration, were filmed on the edge of Tewkesbury above a garden centre close to the M5 motorway. The Gloucestershire town has become a hotspot for...
Three arrested after more than 5,000 cannabis plants found in raid
Three men have been arrested after police uncovered one of Lincolnshire's biggest ever cannabis farms. Lincolnshire Police said between 5,000 and 6,000 plants were found across 49 rooms at the Old Kings Head Tyre Factory, in Station Road in Boston, on Tuesday morning. The men, aged 28, 38, and 42,...
Elizabeth line sees 100 million journeys since May 2022
More than 100 million journeys have been made on the Elizabeth line in its first eight months. Since opening in May 2022, about 600,000 trips have been made every day across the line, which links Reading and Heathrow to Shenfield and Abbey Wood, Transport for London (TfL) said. Seb Dance,...
Train strikes: Yorkshire railway stations fall silent
Normally bustling city railway stations fell largely silent as the latest wave of train strikes took hold. A walkout by drivers in the Aslef union on Wednesday left hubs in some of Yorkshire's biggest cities in a state of unfamiliar torpor. Halls and platforms which usually ring to the sound...
Eurovision: Liverpool City Council seeks 'friendly' volunteers
A search has begun for volunteers to help give "a warm Liverpool welcome" to visitors during the Eurovision Song Contest. The global music showcase will see events take place across the city centre between 1 and 14 May. Liverpool City Council is seeking 500 "friendly and approachable people" to help...
House prices in Hebden Bridge where BBC drama Happy Valley is filmed plunge by 15% in a year
Experts fear the cobblestoned streets of Hebden Bridge, West Yorks, might suffer from 'The Last of the Summer Wine' effect - where an area becomes a tourist trap.
Bailey Atkinson: Three teens held over Walsall town centre stab death
Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murdering Bailey Atkinson in Walsall town centre. West Midlands Police said the boys, a 15-year-old and two aged 16, were arrested at a hotel in Rhyl, North Wales, on Tuesday night. They have been questioned over the death of Bailey, 20, who...
‘Walter Mitty’ fraudster and sidekick jailed for murder of businesswoman - old
A “Walter Mitty” fraudster and his sidekick have been jailed for at least 35 years for murdering a 71-year-old businesswoman in a £4.6 million scam to plunder her life savings.Louise Kam, from Potters Bar, Hertfordshire, was strangled with a hairdryer cord and dumped in a wheelie bin after being lured to a three-bedroom house she owned in Barnet, north London, on July 26, 2021.Chef Kusai Al-Jundi, 25, and delivery driver Mohamed El-Abboud, 28, were found guilty of her murder and jailed for life on Wednesday.In a televised sentencing at the Old Bailey, Judge Mark Lucraft KC handed each of them...
Lifts to be installed at Warwick railway station in £6.8m scheme
A £6.8m scheme to install two lifts at a railway station will begin on Monday and take the rest of the year to finish. The project at Warwick station is aimed at helping passengers, including those with reduced mobility, to get to platforms 1 and 2, Network Rail said.
Kate and Roman Kemp pictured together on eve of release of their Shaping Us film
The Princess of Wales has been pictured with radio presenter Roman Kemp wrapped up against the winter chill during the filming of a video to promote her early years campaign.Wearing a sheepskin coat, polo neck jumper and gloves, Kate smiles for the photographer with Kemp beside her in the image taken in Hertfordshire last month.The princess launched her Shaping Us initiative on Tuesday, an ambitious campaign described as her “life’s work” and aimed at raising the profile of the early years development of children.In the short film, due to be released on Friday, Kate and the Capital FM breakfast host...
Peter Baglin: Wife's plea after grandad 'vanishes' on canal walk
The wife of a great-grandfather who disappeared after going for a walk more than a month ago has issued a desperate plea for help to find him. Peter Baglin was last seen in CCTV at a garage in Mosley Common near Worsley, Greater Manchester, on 28 December. The 55-year-old's phone,...
