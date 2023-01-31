The Princess of Wales has been pictured with radio presenter Roman Kemp wrapped up against the winter chill during the filming of a video to promote her early years campaign.Wearing a sheepskin coat, polo neck jumper and gloves, Kate smiles for the photographer with Kemp beside her in the image taken in Hertfordshire last month.The princess launched her Shaping Us initiative on Tuesday, an ambitious campaign described as her “life’s work” and aimed at raising the profile of the early years development of children.In the short film, due to be released on Friday, Kate and the Capital FM breakfast host...

9 HOURS AGO