ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chittenango, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
syracuse.com

St. Joe’s Amp adds 10th concert to 2023 lineup in Syracuse

The St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview has added a 10th concert to its 2023 lineup. Country star Chris Stapleton will perform at St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse on June 8. Special guests Charley Crockett and The War & Treaty will open the show at 7 p.m. Tickets...
SYRACUSE, NY
syracuse.com

National office supply store to close its last CNY location

Cicero, N.Y. – OfficeMax/Office Depot plans to close its Cicero retail office supply store at the end of March, store officials said. The location at 5671 E. Circle Drive is the last OfficeMax/Office Depot in the Central New York area. Officials at the store said they didn’t know why the location is closing. Store officials said they don’t have an exact closing date yet.
CICERO, NY
Syracuse.com

Who’s better, Beatles or Rolling Stones? Concert battle coming to CNY

For decades, music fans have debated: Who’s better, the Beatles or the Rolling Stones?. A tribute concert coming to Central New York hopes to settle the issue in a musical showdown. Tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction - The International Rolling Stones Show will perform “Beatles vs. Stones” at the Stanley Theatre in Utica on Friday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Shemekia Copeland’s powerful voice turns Homer’s Center for the Arts into House of Blues (review, photos)

Blues vocalist Shemekia Copeland can belt with the best of them, and she put her talents on full display Thursday night in Homer. Throughout her 90 minute performance (to a nearly sold out crowd at the Center for the Arts), Copeland demonstrated the soulful chops that earned her a Grammy nomination for best Blues album – and also showed off a quick wit and a knack for storytelling.
HOMER, NY
syracuse.com

Gregg Tripoli’s innovations ‘put OHA on the map’ (Your Letters)

Thank you to Marilyn Higgins and friends for the well-deserved recognition of Gregg Tripoli in the letter to the editor of Jan. 8, 2023 (”History is alive in CNY thanks to leadership of Gregg Tripoli”). His leadership in the creation of the Ska-nonh Great Law of Peace Center,...
SYRACUSE, NY
syracuse.com

Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Stacie

This three-year-old bulldog mix came to the shelter when her owner was unable to care for her. She’s a grunting, wiggling, sixty-pound love bomb, and when you meet her, it’s guaranteed you’ll smile. Stacie’s very patient and takes treats very gently. Stacie would make a loving...
SYRACUSE, NY
syracuse.com

Legislator: Rush to close Jamesville prison a ‘brazen political power grab’ (Your Letters)

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, in his insistence on rushing forward to close the Jamesville Penitentiary, is willfully subverting the recent election of Sheriff Toby Shelley. Elections have consequences and the people voted for a change in management by electing Shelley and rejecting Esteban Gonzalez. Gonzalez was a longtime member of the Sheriff’s Department and apparently was willing to go along with this plan. Unfortunately, he lost the election.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy