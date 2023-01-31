Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
syracuse.com
CNY girls basketball senior becomes sixth member of her school’s 1,000-point club
Senior Kerisa Van Olst scored 22 points in the Blue Devils’ 47-29 win over Little Falls to become the fourth girl in school history to join the 1,000-point club on Thursday night. Van Olst joins Kamryn Comstock of the boys team as a player to join the 1,000-point club...
syracuse.com
‘Connectivity and consistency’ key to SU lacrosse defense in 2023 (Q&A with Dave Pietramala)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse men’s lacrosse defensive coordinator Dave Pietramala has a tall task ahead of him for the 2023 season. The Orange defense allowed 14.71 goals per game in 2022, finishing 66th out of 72 Division I teams.
syracuse.com
Syracuse basketball tries to end 3-game losing skid at Boston College (what to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― A Syracuse team in desperate need of a win will face a Boston College team coming off its best win of the season on Saturday at the Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. Syracuse has lost three in a row and four of its last five...
syracuse.com
Symir Torrence counsels Syracuse’s young players: ‘I know what this game can do to you mentally’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Sometimes, Symir Torrence gathers one of Syracuse’s young players in the postgame locker room. There, he might sit next to that player, usually someone who has not played well, and offer a compassionate ear. Other times, those conversations happen during or after Orange practices. The...
syracuse.com
St. Joe’s Amp adds 10th concert to 2023 lineup in Syracuse
The St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview has added a 10th concert to its 2023 lineup. Country star Chris Stapleton will perform at St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse on June 8. Special guests Charley Crockett and The War & Treaty will open the show at 7 p.m. Tickets...
syracuse.com
Ex-girlfriend alleges Mets outfielder assaulted her in Syracuse; warrant, lawsuit target player
A woman is alleging that a New York Mets outfielder physically and verbally abused her in Syracuse last year. Khalil Lee, 24, is named in a warrant issued by Syracuse police for criminal obstruction of breath, a charge often associated with domestic incidents. Lee is also named in a lawsuit...
syracuse.com
National office supply store to close its last CNY location
Cicero, N.Y. – OfficeMax/Office Depot plans to close its Cicero retail office supply store at the end of March, store officials said. The location at 5671 E. Circle Drive is the last OfficeMax/Office Depot in the Central New York area. Officials at the store said they didn’t know why the location is closing. Store officials said they don’t have an exact closing date yet.
Did SU’s beloved pair of red-tailed hawks die of avian flu?
A pair of red-tailed hawks that died within days of each other recently tested positive for H5N1, a strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus, or avian flu as it’s commonly known. The hawks, nicknamed SU-Sue and Otto, were mates that nested on Syracuse University’s campus for 11...
Who’s better, Beatles or Rolling Stones? Concert battle coming to CNY
For decades, music fans have debated: Who’s better, the Beatles or the Rolling Stones?. A tribute concert coming to Central New York hopes to settle the issue in a musical showdown. Tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction - The International Rolling Stones Show will perform “Beatles vs. Stones” at the Stanley Theatre in Utica on Friday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m.
Shemekia Copeland’s powerful voice turns Homer’s Center for the Arts into House of Blues (review, photos)
Blues vocalist Shemekia Copeland can belt with the best of them, and she put her talents on full display Thursday night in Homer. Throughout her 90 minute performance (to a nearly sold out crowd at the Center for the Arts), Copeland demonstrated the soulful chops that earned her a Grammy nomination for best Blues album – and also showed off a quick wit and a knack for storytelling.
syracuse.com
Gregg Tripoli’s innovations ‘put OHA on the map’ (Your Letters)
Thank you to Marilyn Higgins and friends for the well-deserved recognition of Gregg Tripoli in the letter to the editor of Jan. 8, 2023 (”History is alive in CNY thanks to leadership of Gregg Tripoli”). His leadership in the creation of the Ska-nonh Great Law of Peace Center,...
syracuse.com
Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Stacie
This three-year-old bulldog mix came to the shelter when her owner was unable to care for her. She’s a grunting, wiggling, sixty-pound love bomb, and when you meet her, it’s guaranteed you’ll smile. Stacie’s very patient and takes treats very gently. Stacie would make a loving...
syracuse.com
Winter weather alerts issued for Central NY: 3 to 5 inches of snow on top of bitter cold
Syracuse, N.Y. -- As if warnings of wind chills 25 below zero or colder wasn’t bad enough, Central New York is now under a winter weather alert for several inches of lake effect snow. The National Weather Service said 3 to 5 inches of snow are possible today through...
syracuse.com
Legislator: Rush to close Jamesville prison a ‘brazen political power grab’ (Your Letters)
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, in his insistence on rushing forward to close the Jamesville Penitentiary, is willfully subverting the recent election of Sheriff Toby Shelley. Elections have consequences and the people voted for a change in management by electing Shelley and rejecting Esteban Gonzalez. Gonzalez was a longtime member of the Sheriff’s Department and apparently was willing to go along with this plan. Unfortunately, he lost the election.
