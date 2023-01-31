Blues vocalist Shemekia Copeland can belt with the best of them, and she put her talents on full display Thursday night in Homer. Throughout her 90 minute performance (to a nearly sold out crowd at the Center for the Arts), Copeland demonstrated the soulful chops that earned her a Grammy nomination for best Blues album – and also showed off a quick wit and a knack for storytelling.

HOMER, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO