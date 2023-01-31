Be honest. Who here is guilty of starting more projects than you finish? It's not a sign of laziness; in fact, it shows your tenacity and lust for life. You get excited about trying something new and go for it. I admire that. Perhaps you identified a bunch of weak spots in your company's culture, and you started six different initiatives to address them. You made great progress on each, but at some point, they all just... fizzled out. Maybe you have a list of personal development goals or New Year's resolutions that you've been chipping away at. You joined a gym, started a morning routine, and dove into a bunch of books. It's now a few weeks into the year and your new habits are nowhere to be found. The issue is that – while yes, it's good to have many aspirations – you can't spread yourself thin and expect big results. Just ask Einstein.

