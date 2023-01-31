Read full article on original website
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Building a Better Experience for Courseware Management
Courseware as Code (CaC for short) is a revolutionary approach to designing, creating, andmaintaining course content and all related assets. CaC Action is a project that I created with onegoal in mind: Bringing a better experience to courseware management to theworld. It works by transforming a course repository of nothing but markdown files into a fully working and deployed GitHub Pages website.
Create React App is Dead! Here are Some Alternatives
Create React App seems abandoned and dead. I want to show you some great alternatives that we personally use at CroCoder. T3 Stack is a web development stack created by Theo that focuses on simplicity, modularity, and full-stack type safety. Its core pieces are Next.js, TypeScript, and Tailwind CSS. T3 Stack is a great alternative to Create React App (CRA) because it offers superior performance, faster development time, and is actively maintained. Vite + React is a great alternative to Create React App (CRA) because it offers superior performance and faster development time. Additionally, Next.js is a frontend framework that is built on top of React and is designed to improve the performance, user experience, and SEO of web applications. It provides an out-of-the-box solution for server-side rendering (SSR) of React components, which allows for simple indexable HTML to be sent to the user, making it easier for web crawlers to read the text content of the application, thereby improving its visibility in search engines.
Exploring the .NET Core and Python Union
Python is a powerful and versatile programming language that has become increasingly popular. For many, it’s one of the very first programming languages they pick up when getting started. Some of the highest traffic posts on my blog many years after they were written look at using C# and Python together.
From Meditation to Full Time Freelance Writing
Dana Nikolic is a freelance writer and author. She says her passion for writing led her to quit her 9-to-5 job and become a full-time freelance writer. Despite the challenges, she says her career has been one of the most rewarding and fulfilling experiences of her life.
Key Apache KafkaⓇ Concepts Every Dev Needs to Know
By Lucia Cerchie @luciacerchie.I believe in a human-centered developer experience and in the joy of learning.
Optimize Model Training with a Data Streaming Client
I will show you how to solve potential bottlenecks in training models using DagsHub’s new data streaming client.
Comparing the Best TypeScript Alternatives [Part I]
TypeScript was first developed and released by Microsoft in 2012. It was designed to be a typed superset of JavaScript. The latest version of TypeScript is 4.2, which was released in November 2021. CoffeeScript is a programming language that was first released in 2009. It is a more concise and expressive alternative to JavaScript.
Think Like Einstein to Achieve Your Goals
Be honest. Who here is guilty of starting more projects than you finish? It's not a sign of laziness; in fact, it shows your tenacity and lust for life. You get excited about trying something new and go for it. I admire that. Perhaps you identified a bunch of weak spots in your company's culture, and you started six different initiatives to address them. You made great progress on each, but at some point, they all just... fizzled out. Maybe you have a list of personal development goals or New Year's resolutions that you've been chipping away at. You joined a gym, started a morning routine, and dove into a bunch of books. It's now a few weeks into the year and your new habits are nowhere to be found. The issue is that – while yes, it's good to have many aspirations – you can't spread yourself thin and expect big results. Just ask Einstein.
Unity 2023.1 Introduces Awaitable Class
January 27th 2023 New Story 10 min by @denyskondratev. The article discusses the new Awaitable class introduced in Unity 2023.1, which allows for more opportunities for writing asynchronous code in Unity game development. It covers waiting methods, properties to stop asynchronous execution, and usage with other Unity tools such as Coroutines and InvokeRepeating. It emphasizes the importance of understanding the basics of async-await and experimenting with the Awaitable class to understand its capabilities and limitations.
Why Are We Here? - Musings on The Future of the Human Race
Sem's take on HackerNoon’s Philosophical Perspective Writing Prompt. She is a realistic optimistic who is convinced that the earth has been on the verge of catastrophe since the Industrial Revolution. Make sure you muse similarly to confuse yourself and reach a significantly worse quality of mind! Or perhaps, don't be like her? Learn more from the full piece.
Breaking Muscle
Should You Train the Deadlift on Back Day or Leg Day? What to Know for Results and Recovery
“Doubling up” can be a good thing — A doubleheader at the ballpark, double meat in your burrito bowl, and a double shot of espresso to jump-start the day. But it can also be, well, double trouble — Double vision, double traffic fines, and double-dipping your chip at a party.
Understanding Vector Embeddings for AI-Powered Search
By picocreator @picocreator.Builds UI test automation infrastructure, tools, and very random web app development - sometimes with GPU's.
