Parker County, TX

Hundreds of drivers gridlocked for hours on ice-bound I-20 in Parker County

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

Hundreds of drivers were stuck for hours in a gridlocked I-20 near Weatherford Monday night into Tuesday morning due to what the TxDOT Fort Worth office called "treacherous conditions impacting travel."

Monday's storm put down a coating of ice that made progress impossible, especially on the east-bound side of Weatherford.

Scores of big rigs were included in the logjam that left drivers and passengers marooned for hours with temperatures hovering in the mid 20s.

KRLD News Radio

