Hundreds of drivers gridlocked for hours on ice-bound I-20 in Parker County

Hundreds of drivers were stuck for hours in a gridlocked I-20 near Weatherford Monday night into Tuesday morning due to what the TxDOT Fort Worth office called "treacherous conditions impacting travel."

Monday's storm put down a coating of ice that made progress impossible, especially on the east-bound side of Weatherford.

Scores of big rigs were included in the logjam that left drivers and passengers marooned for hours with temperatures hovering in the mid 20s.

