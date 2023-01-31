ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wild Orchid Media

It’s Official: America Agrees Trump’s Document Case Pales in Comparison to Biden’s as POTUS Approval Tanks Again

As we’ve begun to show in our groundbreaking exclusive 4-part series comparing and contrasting the two scenarios, Joe Biden is facing some very serious consequences. As we prepare to close out the first month of 2023, Biden has found the spotlight shining on him after classified documents were found at his Wilmington, Delaware, home and a Washington, DC, office he used after serving as vice president.
RadarOnline

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Republican Is Running Against Trump in 2024

The race for the 2024 Republican nomination for president has been slow going since former President Donald Trump became the first candidate to officially throw his hat into the ring back in November, but we are likely to see another major candidate announce their intention to run in the coming weeks.
qhubonews.com

Biden has released an announcement regarding the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s new proposed rule on affirmatively furthering fair housing.

Fifty-five years after its passage and signing, we are still working to realize the Fair Housing Act’s promise to end the legacy and persistence of discrimination and inequities in our housing system. That’s why during my first week in office, I directed the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to implement the Fair Housing Act’s requirement to Affirmatively Further Fair Housing.
WBAL Radio

Biden lawyer: FBI finds no classified docs at beach house

The FBI searched President Joe Biden’s vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Wednesday without finding any classified documents, the president’s attorney said. Agents did take some handwritten notes and other materials relating to Biden’s time as vice president for review. The search, disclosed by Biden’s personal...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
New York Post

Progressive NYC Democrat Lincoln Restler thinks city should coax migrants to stay longer

Isn’t crossing the border illegally supposed to be frowned upon? A progressive Democrat on the City Council blasted the accommodations at a new emergency migrant shelter in Brooklyn — because it doesn’t seem hospitable enough to make asylum seekers want to stay longer. “It’s a situation that I believe is intended to encourage people to move along as quickly as possible,” Councilman Lincoln Restler (D-Brooklyn) griped Wednesday. After touring the converted Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook with other officials, Restler complained there were “a thousand cots lined up in rows that are a dozen long.” “When you’re sleeping in the middle of a...
BROOKLYN, NY
The New York Times

Biden Clears the Way for Alaska Oil Project

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration Wednesday took a crucial step toward approving an $8 billion ConocoPhillips oil drilling project on the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska, drawing the anger of environmentalists who say the vast new fossil fuel development poses a dire threat to the climate.
ALASKA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Heavy traffic expected as Biden visits Baltimore

BALTIMORE - President Joe Biden will make a stop in Baltimore Monday, and he'll bring traffic with him, the Department of Transportation said. Officials announced Biden will tout Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding - which will help to replace the 150-year-old Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel.The tunnel is the largest bottleneck for commuters on the Northeast Corridor between Washington, D.C. and New Jersey, the White House said. Baltimore City Department of Transportation encourages motorists to be prepared to experience congestion in the downtown area on Monday. Heavy traffic, delays, and parking restrictions will be expected between the hours of 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:Fort Avenue - Richardson Street to Fort McHenryAndre Street - Fort Avenue to McComas StreetMcComas StreetI-95 South in Baltimore CityI-395Martin Luther King, Jr. BoulevardHoward StreetNorth Avenue - Howard to Charles StreetsMaryland Avenue - W. 19 ½ Street to Falls RoadTrenton Street - Falls Road to Morton StreetLafayette Street - Falls Road to Morton Street1800 Block Falls Road to Maryland AvenueDOT stated that some MDOT MTA Bus and Light Rail services may also be impacted on Monday, according to a release. For more information, visit the MDOT MTA website. 
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

MTA says it "F-ed" up after typo spotted in NYC's pricey new station

The largest passenger rail terminal in the U.S. in decades has just opened in New York's Grand Central Station, but it has one small problem that not even the MTA attempted to brush off. When asked about the mistake – a typo of a famed artist's name etched into the walls – the MTA told CBS News in an email, "we clearly f-ed this one up." The typo can be seen etched into the stone lining the new Long Island Rail Road terminal of Grand Central Madison, which opened service for the first time last week. A video taken by Bloomberg...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy