Read full article on original website
Related
Legislation requiring 60% of votes to change Missouri Constitution draws praise, criticism
(The Center Square) – A resolution creating a steeper challenge to change Missouri's Constitution was panned by Democrats as limiting the voice of the voter on Thursday, while Republicans praised its protection of the state's founding charter. After the House of Representatives adjourned for the week, both parties met with reporters and commented on House Joint Resolution 43, sent to the Senate on Thursday. It passed 106-50 on Wednesday. Currently,...
Missouri Republicans go after ‘woke’ investing to prevent state funds from being used in the fight against climate change
Some Missouri officeholders want to make sure that state funds aren’t used to promote “woke political agendas.” An effort is underway to ban state involvement with banks that prioritize climate action or other socially driven investments. Conservative legislators have joined peers in other Republican-run states in a movement against environmental, social and governance investing. Known […] The post Missouri Republicans go after ‘woke’ investing to prevent state funds from being used in the fight against climate change appeared first on The Beacon.
suntimesnews.com
PSC sets intervention deadline in 211 application case
JEFFERSON CITY—The United Way of Greater St. Louis, Inc. has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking Commission authority to continue as an information. and referral provider for purposes of 211 service. Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than...
suntimesnews.com
IL Freedom Caucus applauds 5th District Appellate Court decision upholding temporary restraining order on weapons ban law
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Freedom Caucus is issuing the following statement on a 5th District Appellate Court ruling upholding the Temporary Restraining Order on the weapons ban law granted in a lawsuit recently filed in Effingham County. “This Appellate Court ruling represents another significant step forward in overturning...
Missouri House gives initial approval to raising bar for voters to amend the constitution
Legislation to make it harder for voters to amend the state constitution through the initiative petition process won initial approval in the Missouri House on Wednesday. After more than two hours of debate, the legislation sponsored by House Speaker Pro Tem Mike Henderson was approved 106-50. It will need to be approved one more time […] The post Missouri House gives initial approval to raising bar for voters to amend the constitution appeared first on Missouri Independent.
auroraadvertiser.net
Renewable energy could be a new reliable cash crop for rural Missouri
With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, clean energy projects have the opportunity to become the most reliable cash crops for Missouri’s vast agricultural landscape. In this federal legislation, $40 billion are earmarked to help rural communities in addition to debt relief to help rural electric cooperatives transition...
suntimesnews.com
Illinois Freedom Caucus supports ongoing court efforts to challenge unconstitutional gun law
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Freedom Caucus has issued the following statement on the various lawsuits being filed to challenge the weapons ban legislation recently signed into law. “Illinois, like the federal government, is comprised of three co-equal branches. The Legislative and Executive branch have the ability to enact...
suntimesnews.com
Recreational marijuana sales in Missouri may begin soon
JEFFERSON CITY — Emergency rules governing the sale and recreational use of marijuana go into effect today, Friday, Feb. 3. According to a news release from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, nearly all of Missouri’s licensed medical dispensaries requested to convert their medical license to a comprehensive license (adult-use + medical), and approximately 90 percent of those dispensary facilities who have submitted the request did so on Dec. 8, 2022, the first day they were able to submit such request.
missouriindependent.com
Lawmaker proposes local control plan to opt Missouri districts out of state standards
A Republican legislator wants to find a way for some Missouri school districts to opt out the state’s accreditation program. State Sen. Jill Carter, R-Granby, pitched her bill to the Senate Education and Workforce Development Committee on Tuesday as a way for districts to “get out from the heavy hand of the department of education.”
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ENCOURAGES LANDOWNERS TO LOG PRESCRIBED BURNS
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Prescribed Fire Council (MPFC) encourage landowners, land managers, and others who conduct prescribed burns on private land to “Log Your Burn” through the MPFC website. Prescribed fire, or controlled burning, is an affordable and effective management tool to accomplish...
KMOV
Missouri House bill would ban cities from using on-street parking meters
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A bill circulating in the Missouri State Legislature would ban any city or county from charging people to park on the street. That means all on-street parking meters would be gone in the state, or at least unenforceable. Ketan Patel was plugging his meter on Thursday,...
Proposal: Mo. financial advisers would be required to disclose social agenda
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Investors would have to be told their money is being invested to achieve a social goal under a new rule being proposed by the Missouri Secretary of State. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft claims some financial advisers have been investing client funds in accordance with social causes without consulting their clients.
suntimesnews.com
MDC seeks public comment on photography and videography permits
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Many of the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) more than 1,000 conservation areas and natural areas around the state are popular sites for photographers and videographers of all levels. The areas are often ideal locations to capture images and video of area wildlife and local landscapes, to photograph or film people enjoying outdoor activities, to take family and other group photos or video, and more.
suntimesnews.com
NFIB Jobs Report: Small business job openings back up in January
JEFFERSON CITY — Ninety-one percent of business owners in Missouri trying to hire report few or no qualified applicants. According to NFIB’s monthly jobs report, 57 percent of owners reported hiring or trying to hire in January, up two points. Of those hiring or trying to hire, 91 percent of owners reported few or no qualified applicants for the positions they were trying to fill. Twenty-seven percent of owners reported few qualified applicants for their open positions and 25 percent reported none.
Demand up for bomb shelters built by a Missouri company
The Cold War ended more than 30 years ago, but the fixation with the bunkered decades of the 1960s and 1980s has not. It has, in some ways, become a culture since the Cold War.
KMOV
Missouri Department of Revenue increases car dealer fees by $65
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The Missouri Department of Revenue is upping car dealer fees. According to the Post Dispatch, car dealers can charge a $500 maximum fee. That price will increase by $65. It is meant to reflect increases in the consumer price index. The original fee of $200 was...
showmeprogress.com
On the other hand, a Kakistocracy is perfectly fine
Socialism is Evil. It’s sad that we even have to have a resolution to make sure the Democrats know this. Our nation has been led astray. Hear my complete speech on the house floor supporting the resolution to condemn socialism [….]. 10:05 AM · Feb 2, 2023.
nextstl.com
Governor Parson Proposes $859M Driving Subsidy
My, my how times have changed. In 2015 fresh off the heels of the proposed sales tax increase for transportation (mostly for highways) going down in flames in August of 2014, MoDOT came up with the Missouri 325 plan. It was an austerity plan based on only $325M in state funding for road construction. Many hands were rung at the prospect that the state might not have enough funding to match the potential amount it could get from the Federal government. Since then in 2018 a gas tax increase put before voters also went down in flames. For a few years it appeared the state’s addiction to road building might be held in check. Perhaps we could discuss whether the state’s bloated and insolvent road network needed reform.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Attorney General Requests MSBA Member School Adopt Resolution Regarding Human Sexuality Instruction
The Missouri Attorney General has sent a letter to the Missouri School Board Association Executive Director to urge their members to adopt a model resolution pledging to uphold Missouri’s law on human sexuality instruction in public schools. Attorney General Andrew Bailey identified recent events involving the Columbia Public Schools...
suntimesnews.com
SIU’s Paul Simon Institute to host champion of universal voting in United States
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Miles Rapoport, a former secretary of state and state legislator in Connecticut and national leader of progressive causes, will make the case for mandatory voting in the United States next week during a virtual event sponsored by Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute.
Comments / 0