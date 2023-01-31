Read full article on original website
Demand up for bomb shelters built by a Missouri company
The Cold War ended more than 30 years ago, but the fixation with the bunkered decades of the 1960s and 1980s has not. It has, in some ways, become a culture since the Cold War.
kq2.com
Gas prices increasing slowly in Missouri
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Here in Missouri, gas prices are creeping back up. According to AAA, the statewide average for a gallon of gas in the Show Me State is $3.17. That is up just two cents from a week ago, but it is a big drop from June of 2022 when Missouri hit a record price of $4.68 cents on June 16.
KMOV
Missouri Department of Revenue increases car dealer fees by $65
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The Missouri Department of Revenue is upping car dealer fees. According to the Post Dispatch, car dealers can charge a $500 maximum fee. That price will increase by $65. It is meant to reflect increases in the consumer price index. The original fee of $200 was...
Missouri Republicans go after ‘woke’ investing to prevent state funds from being used in the fight against climate change
Some Missouri officeholders want to make sure that state funds aren’t used to promote “woke political agendas.” An effort is underway to ban state involvement with banks that prioritize climate action or other socially driven investments. Conservative legislators have joined peers in other Republican-run states in a movement against environmental, social and governance investing. Known […] The post Missouri Republicans go after ‘woke’ investing to prevent state funds from being used in the fight against climate change appeared first on The Beacon.
suntimesnews.com
Missouri unveils plans to fight hypoxic dead zones in the Gulf of Mexico
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri and 11 other states bordering the Mississippi River are working together to address the different factors that together create seasonal dead zones in the Gulf of Mexico. Each partner state has developed and announced specific strategies that will be implemented over time using targeted federal funding. Last month, Missouri unveiled its state work plan to fight the dead zones and also received its first year of funding totaling nearly $1 million.
Best Place in Missouri to View the Super-Rare 2024 Solar Eclipse?
It will be 4 minutes and 27 seconds of history when the sun eclipses over the middle of America in 2024. Where's the best place in Missouri to view it from? Let's find out. The ultimate resource for the super-rare total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 is the Great American Eclipse website. It says that "totality will begin in Texas at 1:27 pm CDT and will end in Maine at 3:35 pm EDT". Let's see what time that means for us and where's the best place to view it. Here's the eclipse path across Missouri as shared by the Great American Eclipse website:
Missouri’s largest man-made lake called “most underrated”
Missouri is famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more. But The Show-Me State is also home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. When it comes to the state's many reservoirs (or man-made lakes), the website, "Onlyinyourstate.com," claims there's one that reigns supreme: Truman Lake.
auroraadvertiser.net
Renewable energy could be a new reliable cash crop for rural Missouri
With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, clean energy projects have the opportunity to become the most reliable cash crops for Missouri’s vast agricultural landscape. In this federal legislation, $40 billion are earmarked to help rural communities in addition to debt relief to help rural electric cooperatives transition...
12 Years Ago, Largest 1-Day Snowfall in History Buried Missouri
Missouri has seen some big snow storms, but nothing like the one that buried the state during the largest 1-day snowfall in Show Me State history 12 years ago today. It was February 2, 2011 when a mammoth storm crossed Missouri. By the time it was done, it left 3 Missouri counties with the largest 1-day snowfall in history - 2 FEET.
Missouri beer drinkers ready for Yuengling in the Show Me State
Among the colorful cans lining the shelves at Saint Louis Hop Shop on Cherokee Street, you’ll soon find Yuengling products.
suntimesnews.com
Recreational marijuana sales in Missouri may begin soon
JEFFERSON CITY — Emergency rules governing the sale and recreational use of marijuana go into effect today, Friday, Feb. 3. According to a news release from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, nearly all of Missouri’s licensed medical dispensaries requested to convert their medical license to a comprehensive license (adult-use + medical), and approximately 90 percent of those dispensary facilities who have submitted the request did so on Dec. 8, 2022, the first day they were able to submit such request.
Phys.org
Getting ready for the next 'big' quake in Missouri's New Madrid Seismic Zone
There are hundreds of minor earthquakes each year in Missouri's New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ), but most of them are too small for people living in the area to feel. While several major earthquakes—magnitude 7.0 or greater—occurred between 1811-1812 in the NMSZ, none have happened since then, creating a knowledge gap in earthquake preparedness among people now residing in that area of Missouri, according to researchers at the University of Missouri.
30 Measurable Quakes Along Missouri’s New Madrid Fault in January
2023 is off to an active start along the New Madrid Fault Zone in Missouri as there have already been more than 30 measurable quakes in January alone. It's worth noting that there are likely many more than 30 earthquakes measured by the USGS in the New Madrid Fault area of Missouri in January in 2023. I limited the search to only those that were at least 1.0 magnitude or higher.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, February 1st, 2023
(Statewide) -- Missouri National Guard infantry soldiers are deploying to the Middle East. A ceremony is planned for Saturday at 10 a.m. at Pattonville High in Maryland Heights. The soldiers will do security operations while deployed. During the ceremony, as per tradition, the oldest soldier in the unit will be charged with carrying the American flag throughout the deployment and returning it safely. The youngest soldier will do the same with Missouri's state flag. The unit is led by Captain Joe Hanks and 1st Sergeant Michael Smith.
suntimesnews.com
PSC sets intervention deadline in 211 application case
JEFFERSON CITY—The United Way of Greater St. Louis, Inc. has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking Commission authority to continue as an information. and referral provider for purposes of 211 service. Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than...
Legislation requiring 60% of votes to change Missouri Constitution draws praise, criticism
(The Center Square) – A resolution creating a steeper challenge to change Missouri's Constitution was panned by Democrats as limiting the voice of the voter on Thursday, while Republicans praised its protection of the state's founding charter. After the House of Representatives adjourned for the week, both parties met with reporters and commented on House Joint Resolution 43, sent to the Senate on Thursday. It passed 106-50 on Wednesday. Currently,...
suntimesnews.com
Missouri Corn Scholarship deadline quickly approaching
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.–The deadline is quickly approaching for Missouri agriculture students interested in applying for a 2023 Missouri Corn Scholarship. High school and college students pursuing a career in agronomy or other agriculture-related field must submit the necessary forms no later than Feb. 10 to be eligible for one of seven $1,000 scholarships sponsored by the Missouri Corn Growers Association and the Missouri Corn Merchandising Council.
Two Missouri Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
suntimesnews.com
NFIB Jobs Report: Small business job openings back up in January
JEFFERSON CITY — Ninety-one percent of business owners in Missouri trying to hire report few or no qualified applicants. According to NFIB’s monthly jobs report, 57 percent of owners reported hiring or trying to hire in January, up two points. Of those hiring or trying to hire, 91 percent of owners reported few or no qualified applicants for the positions they were trying to fill. Twenty-seven percent of owners reported few qualified applicants for their open positions and 25 percent reported none.
Missouri House gives initial approval to raising bar for voters to amend the constitution
Legislation to make it harder for voters to amend the state constitution through the initiative petition process won initial approval in the Missouri House on Wednesday. After more than two hours of debate, the legislation sponsored by House Speaker Pro Tem Mike Henderson was approved 106-50. It will need to be approved one more time […] The post Missouri House gives initial approval to raising bar for voters to amend the constitution appeared first on Missouri Independent.
