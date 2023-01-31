Read full article on original website
NFIB Jobs Report: Small business job openings back up in January
JEFFERSON CITY — Ninety-one percent of business owners in Missouri trying to hire report few or no qualified applicants. According to NFIB’s monthly jobs report, 57 percent of owners reported hiring or trying to hire in January, up two points. Of those hiring or trying to hire, 91 percent of owners reported few or no qualified applicants for the positions they were trying to fill. Twenty-seven percent of owners reported few qualified applicants for their open positions and 25 percent reported none.
Missouri Corn Scholarship deadline quickly approaching
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.–The deadline is quickly approaching for Missouri agriculture students interested in applying for a 2023 Missouri Corn Scholarship. High school and college students pursuing a career in agronomy or other agriculture-related field must submit the necessary forms no later than Feb. 10 to be eligible for one of seven $1,000 scholarships sponsored by the Missouri Corn Growers Association and the Missouri Corn Merchandising Council.
Recreational marijuana sales in Missouri may begin soon
JEFFERSON CITY — Emergency rules governing the sale and recreational use of marijuana go into effect today, Friday, Feb. 3. According to a news release from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, nearly all of Missouri’s licensed medical dispensaries requested to convert their medical license to a comprehensive license (adult-use + medical), and approximately 90 percent of those dispensary facilities who have submitted the request did so on Dec. 8, 2022, the first day they were able to submit such request.
PSC sets intervention deadline in 211 application case
JEFFERSON CITY—The United Way of Greater St. Louis, Inc. has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking Commission authority to continue as an information. and referral provider for purposes of 211 service. Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than...
LIUNA Midwest Region welcomes new vice-president
SPRINGFIELD, IL— LIUNA (Laborers’ International Union of North America) General President Terry O’Sullivan has announced that David A. Frye will serve as the new Vice President and Midwest Regional Manager to lead Laborers in a 10-state region including Illinois, Indiana, and Missouri. Frye will replace John F. Penn, who is retiring after 58 years of service.
Attorney General Bailey demands Missouri schools adopt resolution prohibiting drag shows for schoolchildren
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – In an effort to enforce the laws as written and protect children throughout the state, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey directed a letter to Missouri School Board Association (MSBA) Executive Director Melissa Randol, urging MSBA to call on their members to adopt a model resolution pledging to uphold Missouri law on human sexuality instruction in public schools.
Missouri unveils plans to fight hypoxic dead zones in the Gulf of Mexico
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri and 11 other states bordering the Mississippi River are working together to address the different factors that together create seasonal dead zones in the Gulf of Mexico. Each partner state has developed and announced specific strategies that will be implemented over time using targeted federal funding. Last month, Missouri unveiled its state work plan to fight the dead zones and also received its first year of funding totaling nearly $1 million.
Illinois House Progressive Caucus issues statement on the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois House Progressive Caucus today released the following statement on the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tenn:. “As we begin Black History Month and Tyre Nichols is laid to rest today, the Illinois House Progressive Caucus today stands with the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus in response to his senseless death at the hands of police officers in Memphis, Tenn.
The Missouri Well-Being Playbook – a Guide to Workforce
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Department of Mental Health (DMH) recently released the Missouri Well-Being Playbook which shares strategies and resources to promote organizational wellness. It provides practices used in behavioral health and developmental disability state operated facilities and programs, as well as other diverse hospital and healthcare settings across the state.
SIU’s Paul Simon Institute to host champion of universal voting in United States
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Miles Rapoport, a former secretary of state and state legislator in Connecticut and national leader of progressive causes, will make the case for mandatory voting in the United States next week during a virtual event sponsored by Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute.
Illinois FOP statement regarding situation in Memphis
SPRINGFIELD – Illinois Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) State Lodge President Chris Southwood issued the following statement regarding the police beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis:. “Tyre Nichols died at the hands of bad police officers. All good law enforcement officers are outraged and sickened by his brutal...
Attorney General Raoul recognizes Identity Theft Awareness Week
CHICAGO — In recognition of Identity Theft Awareness Week, Attorney General Kwame Raoul today urged consumers to learn more about identity theft scams and consider easy changes they can make to protect their personal information. “Identity theft can happen to anyone. Whether you are a college student, a veteran...
Illinois Freedom Caucus supports ongoing court efforts to challenge unconstitutional gun law
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Freedom Caucus has issued the following statement on the various lawsuits being filed to challenge the weapons ban legislation recently signed into law. “Illinois, like the federal government, is comprised of three co-equal branches. The Legislative and Executive branch have the ability to enact...
ISBE launches search for sponsors and sites to serve nutritious summer meals for 2023
SPRINGFIELD – There may still be a lot of winter left but the Illinois State Board of Education is already thinking ahead to the summer break and how children will continue to have access to healthy meals. ISBE is launching the search for new Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) sponsors and sites to help bring free nutritious meals to children across the state.
MDC offers free virtual class on firearm cleaning and storage
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. – Firearms used for hunting and target shooting need care and maintenance to work properly year after year. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free virtual Firearms Basic Care and Cleaning class from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. This class will cover cleaning techniques and safe storage of rifles and shotguns. Handguns will not be covered in the class.
2023 Missouri Lunar New Year celebration video series available
Jefferson City – A series of videos celebrating the Lunar New Year holiday and highlighting Asian traditions and cultural celebrations are now available. The series also includes a special video from Governor Mike Parson. After canceling a Jan. 25 celebration at the Missouri State Capitol due to weather, Lieutenant...
MDC seeks public comment on photography and videography permits
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Many of the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) more than 1,000 conservation areas and natural areas around the state are popular sites for photographers and videographers of all levels. The areas are often ideal locations to capture images and video of area wildlife and local landscapes, to photograph or film people enjoying outdoor activities, to take family and other group photos or video, and more.
February 1 River Region Sports Wrap
PERRYVILLE – Perryville plays freshmen, junior varsity and varsity games at Jefferson R-7 4:30 p.m. tonight. STE GENEVIEVE — Ste. Genevieve plays at Farmington Thursday night. STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic hosts Seckman Thursday. JACKSON – Saxony Lutheran hosts St. Paul Lutheran in Farmington Friday at 7:30....
