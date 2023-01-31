ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 3

skeptic
3d ago

a real journalists would include all the wasteful spending and mismanagement issues, also the failed "catch and release" policy that has allowed criminals to terrorize this city making for an unsustainable public safety budget.

Reply
7
FFG22
2d ago

You vote in people that never built a business or anything. The only thing they know is how to sponge off the public trough. Then those same people want to dictate too the rest of the state how they should live. While a good portion of their city is a out of control crime zone. Then expect more state taxes to cover the mismanaged funding. Here's an idea quite calling the people who have a different political preference than you. Uneducated deplorables and maybe show a little respect. It could possibly work too your advantage.At least that's what an educated person might do.

Reply
5
Joe Boy
3d ago

The good Mayor Johnson is asleep at the switch as too the Common Council. He inherited the mess from Barrett, but has done little to nothing to obtain a fair give back of shared revenue from the State, as well as doing complete audits of the spending of various City departments. The City is lacking in public safety, with a shortfall of uniformed police officers. Johnson better wake up and start managing the City's affairs before Milwaukee goes bankrupt.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Out-of-state landlords are increasingly buying up property in Milwaukee. Here’s what that means for our neighborhoods.

For the past 10 years and especially throughout the pandemic, predatory investors have been crowding out would-be homebuyers in Milwaukee. Housing advocates say this phenomenon hurts not only low- to moderate-income homebuyers, but renters and ultimately neighborhoods as well. “Looking back at what made Milwaukee special, it was homeownership,” said...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Northwestern Mutual $500M investment in downtown Milwaukee campus

MILWAUKEE - Northwestern Mutual on Thursday, Feb. 2 announced plans to invest more than $500 million in its North Office Building located at 818 East Mason Street in downtown Milwaukee. The development plans include extensive interior and exterior renovations to the 540,000-square foot building to mirror the architecture of the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBA

10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Milwaukee

Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Milwaukee area to support local Black businesses. 1. A Goodman’s Desserts. 2. Alem Ethiopian Village. 3. Confectionately Yours. 4. Funky Fresh Spring Rolls. 5. Goody...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Bankruptcy plans still underway for Window Select

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- Many questions are still lingering from customers of Menomonee Falls home improvement company, Window Select. For the past 9 months, countless Window Select customers have reached out to CBS 58 with complaints about paid orders that were never fulfilled. In that time, we've learned that hundreds...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
cwbradio.com

Tips From Wisconsin Utility to Keep Heating Costs Down

(Ted Ehlen, WRN) The recent snap of bitter cold weather has people concerned about heating their homes during a time of increased natural gas costs. We Energies spokesperson Alison Trouy tells Fox 6 Milwaukee the rise in natural gas prices is something the utility can't control, but they do offer tips to keep your energy bill lower. "When you leave the house, when you go to bed at night, just lowering it a few degrees can make a big difference."
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

Milwaukee Police Breaking News – Wed, 1 Feb 2023

Milwaukee Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at approximately 11:51 p.m., on the 7600 block of W. Capitol Dr. The victim, a 40-year-old Milwaukee male, was conveyed to a local hospital for treatment. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Freezing temperatures decrease range on electric vehicles

OAK CREEK, Wis. — Saminu Abubakar said he was glad he wasn’t in a rush. The Madison resident said his Tesla can usually make the round-trip to and from Milwaukee on one charge, but Abubakar’s electric vehicle needed a 30-minute recharge before the return trip. “When I...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 4 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings that happened Tuesday night, Jan. 31. Four people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened near Teutonia and Locust around 11:12 p.m. Police say a 51-year-old man and 45-year-old woman were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Potawatomi Casino Hotel hiring positions for new sportsbook

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Potawatomi Casino Hotel is hiring for its brand new sportsbook. Set to open in just a few weeks, the sportsbook -- replacing the Northern Lights Theater -- will have 17 total kiosks at two locations and will be open 24 hours a day. A career fair...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy