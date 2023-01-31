a real journalists would include all the wasteful spending and mismanagement issues, also the failed "catch and release" policy that has allowed criminals to terrorize this city making for an unsustainable public safety budget.
You vote in people that never built a business or anything. The only thing they know is how to sponge off the public trough. Then those same people want to dictate too the rest of the state how they should live. While a good portion of their city is a out of control crime zone. Then expect more state taxes to cover the mismanaged funding. Here's an idea quite calling the people who have a different political preference than you. Uneducated deplorables and maybe show a little respect. It could possibly work too your advantage.At least that's what an educated person might do.
The good Mayor Johnson is asleep at the switch as too the Common Council. He inherited the mess from Barrett, but has done little to nothing to obtain a fair give back of shared revenue from the State, as well as doing complete audits of the spending of various City departments. The City is lacking in public safety, with a shortfall of uniformed police officers. Johnson better wake up and start managing the City's affairs before Milwaukee goes bankrupt.
