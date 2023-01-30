ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

NFL sets franchise tag numbers, could have impact on Ravens situation with QB Lamar Jackson

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens face plenty of questions when it comes to their situation with quarterback Lamar Jackson, as many expected that the two sides would have struck a deal by this point. However, there is still plenty of unknown, and Jackson’s future in Baltimore is unclear.

If the Ravens decide that they want to use the franchise tag on Jackson, the NFL released key numbers on how much it would cost for each position. The non-exclusive franchise tag number for quarterbacks is $32.4 million for 2023, which is what Baltimore would pay Jackson if they decide to go that route and the quarterback signs it.

For the exclusive franchise tag, Brian McFarland of Russell Street Report discussed how that number would be around $45 million. The exclusive tag takes into account the top-five highest salaries at the position and averages them out.

Caroline Williams
3d ago

hey Lamar if you really love the game no matter if they pay you $1 or 1 billion dollars keep playing brother you'll get yours in the end and I mean that

Kenneth Jewell
3d ago

if you had paid Lamar Jackson what he asked for there is no doubt in my mind that you would be going to the super bowl right Now.. Because he would have beat the Bengals and Kansas City at home, he always had the Bengals number.. You had no trouble paying Ryan tannehill crazy money when he had one good year with Tennessee you loaded up the wagon for bacon Mayfield and he didn't even have a winning season at that point running around doing endorsements while losing football games.. But now you want to play hardball with the black man, hey what if He went out and married a white woman like Patrick Mahomes I bet you'll pay him Then!!!

