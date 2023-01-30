NFL sets franchise tag numbers, could have impact on Ravens situation with QB Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens face plenty of questions when it comes to their situation with quarterback Lamar Jackson, as many expected that the two sides would have struck a deal by this point. However, there is still plenty of unknown, and Jackson’s future in Baltimore is unclear.

If the Ravens decide that they want to use the franchise tag on Jackson, the NFL released key numbers on how much it would cost for each position. The non-exclusive franchise tag number for quarterbacks is $32.4 million for 2023, which is what Baltimore would pay Jackson if they decide to go that route and the quarterback signs it.

For the exclusive franchise tag, Brian McFarland of Russell Street Report discussed how that number would be around $45 million. The exclusive tag takes into account the top-five highest salaries at the position and averages them out.