Shoreline School District to hold community meetings about budget shortfall

Seattle Morgues Running Out of Room as Fentanyl-Related Deaths Skyrocket After City Decriminalizes Drug UseEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Discovering Seattle Washington: Solo Drinking SpotsSom DuttSeattle, WA
Payments of up to $1200 available to American families - are you eligible?Aneka DuncanWashington State
The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSeattle, WA
Exploring Pike Place Market in SeattleEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
shorelineareanews.com
Op-Ed: Shoreline School District Budget Issues
The Mayor and City Council of Lake Forest Park would like to thank all who took the time to express concerns about the budget issues in the Shoreline School District which affect our students here in Lake Forest Park. The City Council and administration are listening to your concerns and...
shorelineareanews.com
Prepare for a job in biomanufacturing in just 10 weeks through Shoreline Community College
Essentials in Biomanufacturing Certificate: A certificate program with paid internships that is unique to Shoreline Community College!. Be employment ready in 10 weeks Earn up to $22.00/ hour to start. Potential paid internships while you train No degree or science background required. Free or reduced tuition for qualified students. Biomanufacturing...
shorelineareanews.com
Town of Woodway begins discussions on possible annexation of Point Wells
The Town Council has begun the process of evaluating whether to annex Point Wells. The method of annexation the Council is considering is a very detailed process that begins with the Council’s adoption of an agreement with Snohomish County (called the “interlocal agreement method”). This method of annexation does not require the property owner’s consent.
shorelineareanews.com
City of Shoreline now accepting ideas for Environmental Mini-Grants
The City of Shoreline offers up to $5,000 per application to individuals, community groups and business owners for projects that help our environment and community. Accepting ideas now through February 28, 2023. You can apply in one of two ways:. 1. Fill out the online idea proposal form using a...
Bellevue parents say consolidating schools is an equity issue
BELLEVUE – Carlos Cortes and Betzabet Ortega were excited to send their third-grade daughter, Itzayana Cortes, to Sherwood Forest Elementary School’s dual-language program – an attraction for the family, who speak Spanish and English. So Itzayana’s family was troubled to find out in early January that the...
shorelineareanews.com
Jobs: WSDOT Maintenance Operations Program Analyst – Transportation Engineer 4
$80,879 - $108,751 Annually. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire an experienced program analyst to serve as our next Maintenance Operations Program Analyst for WSDOT’s Northwest Region (NWR) Maintenance, Transportation Equipment Fund, Tolling Maintenance, and Capital Facilities programs. As the Maintenance Operations Program Analyst, this...
shorelineareanews.com
Saturday youth oriented event at Shoreline Historical Museum
The Shoreline Historical Museum is working with a grad student to explore ways to make exhibits more interactive and attractive to youth. On Saturday morning, February 11, 2023, 10am - 12noon, they'll try out some of these ideas with a youth oriented event (families welcome) and get feedback from the participants.
Chronicle
Chair of Group Siting New Washington Airport Sees Pierce, Thurston Locations as 'Low Probability'
The acting chairman of the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission said Wednesday that the planning group could make an airport site recommendation to the state sooner than expected but problems with the three locations under review made none likely to move forward. During a virtual "drop-in session" intended to answer questions...
q13fox.com
Bill under consideration would increase tax on high-potency cannabis in Washington
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - A new state House bill under consideration in Olympia would significantly increase the tax on marijuana products, depending on the concentrations of THC. The creators of HB 1641 say they are attempting to address the public health challenges of high-potency cannabis. The bill's summary states that the cannabis excise tax would be restructured into three tax rates based on product type and THC concentration.
kentreporter.com
Kent middle school teacher fatally stabbed at her Tacoma home
Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in the Kent School District, was found fatally stabbed Tuesday, Feb. 1 in her Tacoma home. Michael Gese, 31, the son of Gail Gese, 66, is charged with first-degree domestic violence murder for allegedly stabbing his mother inside their home in the 800 block of South Anderson Street, according to Pierce County Superior Court documents.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Charges dropped, investigation ongoing against Lake Stevens teacher
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., February 1, 2023—Snohomish County prosecutors dropped all charges on Monday against Mark Warren Hein, a Lake Stevens High School teacher, who was arrested last week for sexual misconduct with a minor. Lake Stevens PD is continuing its investigation and is working with the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s...
KOMO News
Seattle mayor to take homeless encampment concerns to state lawmakers
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is calling for action and describing the problematic homeless encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle as a "high priority." On Wednesday, the mayor told KOMO News that he’s ready to go to Olympia to meet with state agencies about it....
NBC Washington
Arlington High School Student in Critical Condition After Apparent Overdose
A Northern Virginia student is hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday after he suffered an apparent drug overdose in a high school bathroom on Tuesday, and four other students received medical attention, police say. Staff at Wakefield High School in Arlington immediately called for medical assistance when the student was found...
KUOW
Surge of federal funding targets 'alarming trend' on Washington state roads
Washington's roadways are the target of fresh federal funding, following a rise in unsafe driving and traffic fatalities in the state. “There were 745 fatalities on roads in the state of Washington in 2022, the most in more than 30 years,” U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell said in a statement. “We must reverse this alarming trend."
KXRO.com
Gov. Inslee issues another emergency proclamation for local extreme winter weather and flooding
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation on Jan. 31, 2023 related to extreme winter weather and flooding that occurred between December 18, 2022 and December 28, 2022, in Grays Harbor, Pacific, Chelan, Clallam, Island, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Okanogan, Pierce, Snohomish, Stevens and Whatcom counties. According to the proclamation, these...
wsmag.net
How and Why to Landscape Septic Systems
There are over 60,000 onsite sewage systems (OSS) in Kitsap County. How should you landscape and maintain them?. An OSS has a septic tank where effluent (i.e., wastewater from kitchens, bathrooms and laundry rooms) enters the tank, solids settle to the bottom and oils and grease rise to the top. In the middle is the remaining water, which then flows (by various methods) into the leach field, commonly known as the drain field. The water moving into these pipes buried in the drain field is then purified by microbial action, and the purified water percolates into the ground, where it actually recharges the aquifer.
Josh Binda, youngest Lynnwood councilmember, admits to spending campaign money on personal expenses
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A Lynnwood city council member faces a fine after he was accused of spending campaign funds on personal expenses. Josh Binda, Lynnwood City Council Pos. 3, was fined $1,000 for misusing campaign funds on clothing, dental work and hair care with $500 suspended from the total amount pending no further violations for four years.
KOMO News
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship provides food to hundreds of people a week
KENT, Wash. — There are hundreds of thousands of children in Washington state who live in a home with food insecurity. Organizations, like Food Lifeline, are working to get food into those homes through the programs they partner with. One of those organizations is New Beginnings Christian Fellowship. "That's...
KUOW
Can you afford to be on a jury for $10 a day? Not everyone can
Low pay for jurors has been an issue in Washington state for decades. But legislation under consideration in Olympia would finally increase pay for jurors, especially those with low incomes, and consider ways to cover child care costs while jurors are serving. In King County District Court, and in many...
q13fox.com
Woman with tuberculosis refusing treatment; health department could seek court order to force her hand
TACOMA, Wash. - The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department is monitoring a case of active tuberculosis (TB) in a woman in Tacoma, who is currently declining treatment. TB is curable with medication but if left untreated, results in death. People with active, untreated infections are contagious and represent a risk to others, according to the health department.
