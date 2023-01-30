Read full article on original website
Highly-rated retail store opens in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep St. Cloud State, prevail in OT for second-straight seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
No. 1 Buckeyes take 6-game winning streak on road at No. 16 St. Cloud StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unique food chain opening new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Longest Wait at a Traffic Signal in the State is in Central Minnesota
No one likes to wait at stop lights but the wait often times is less than you think it is. The longest wait in the state for a stop light is actually in Central Minnesota at the stop light in Royalton. Blake Redfield is the Traffic Systems Manager for both St. Cloud and Stearns County. He says the stop light in Royalton on Highway 10 and East Centre Street is the longest wait in the state at 5 minutes for those on the cross street, East Centre Street. This doesn't mean you'll always wait 5 minutes but during the busiest times of year during the spring, summer and fall, that could be the case.
Snow Plow Crash in Waite Park
WAITE PARK (WJON News) - A tractor and snow plow driver was sent to the hospital after a collision Wednesday morning. Officials with the Minnesota State Patrol say a tractor-mounted snow plow driven by 51-year-old James Streit of St. Augusta was traveling South on Highway 15 near 33rd street in Waite Park when he was struck by a pickup driven by 38-year-old Nicholas Hanson of Brainerd.
City of Stillwater Extends Viewing Time For Championship Sculptures In Lowell Park
If you didn't get a chance to drive to Stillwater in the past few weeks to see the amazing snow sculptures created by artists from all over the world, The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce Foundation has decided that it would be a shame to destroy all of the beautiful snow sculptures so soon, so they've decided to extend the public snow sculpture viewing for another week, through February 13th.
How Awful! Minnesota Carjackers Throw Puppy From Stolen Vehicle
The Ramsey County Sheriff's Department went above and beyond the call of duty Monday evening, when Carjackers did the unimaginable. Monday evening around 11 pm, Ramsey County Deputies were in hot pursuit of a vehicle that was stolen. A 911 caller had reported that someone had been shot. The Carjacking...
Teen Hurt in Crash on I-94 in Stearns County
AVON (WJON News) -- A teenager was hurt in a crash on Interstate 94 in Stearns County. The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi and a car were both going east when they collided near Avon. The car went into the median and rolled coming to a rest on the driver's side.
Snowmobile Crash Kills Driver
LAKE ANDREW TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - A snowmobile crash resulted in the death of the driver this Wednesday afternoon. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office was sent to Lake Andrew Township west of Spicer on reports of a snowmobile crash. Officers found the 67-year-old driver lying on the ground next...
MN Driver To Law Enforcement “Sometimes You Got To Let Jesus Take The Wheel”
It's best practice when you see police lights behind you to just pull over. One Minnesota driver, who didn't follow this best practice, recently found out what happens when you run from law enforcement. When you run, police more often than not will catch you. When police caught up with this Minnesota driver, the excuse given was almost comical.
2023 Justin Morneau Ice Fishing Classic Is This Weekend On Lake Mille Lacs!
Don't be surprised if you run into former Minnesota Twin, Justin Morneau, this weekend in Central Minnesota. He will be up in Isle for the 2023 Justin Morneau Ice Fishing Classic that is being held on Saturday on Lake Mille Lacs!. According to the event's website: "All proceeds of the...
Cottage Grove Police Want To Know Who’s Leaving These Notes Everywhere
Someone in Cottage Grove, Minnesota has either had it with people selling drugs in their neighborhood, or they have a vengeance with an individual. The Cottage Grove Police Department is asking for help in finding the individual that is leaving these notes all over town. Although it's blacked out on the pictures, the notes list an individual in the area as being a seller of Heroin, Fentanyl, and Meth.
Popular Mexican Restaurant Expanding to 3 New Locations in Minnesota
When you ask people in the area what their favorite food is when they go out to eat, you usually hear Mexican. There are so many choices from tacos, to nachos, to burritos and chimichangas to enchiladas, fajitas and more! Plus there are so many variations of these foods from the different meats, cheeses, heat factor, toppings and more.
Authorities Investigating Death of Missing Motley Man
MOTLEY (WJON News) -- The body of a missing Motley man was found over the weekend. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Jorge Sandoval Jr. was reported missing Saturday. Authorities say after searching the area, Sandoval's body was found in a ditch north of the intersection of 1st Avenue...
Six People Arrested in Kandiyohi County Drug Bust
WILLMAR (WJON News) -- Six people were arrested Monday in connection to a drug investigation in Kandiyohi County. Members of the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force, Central Minnesota Task Force, MN BCA and other law enforcement agencies, used three search warrants in three different cities in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties.
These Treats From The Cold Spring Bakery Are Only Around For A Limited Time!
With the calendar set to turn the page over to February, there is something really SWEET to look forward to! Cold Spring Bakery announced this morning on social media that a popular 'delicacy' would be available for just a limited time, but if you wait too long you are going to miss out. So what is this delicacy they are referring to? A Paczki.
One Person Taken to Hospital After Crash Involving A Semi
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a semi Thursday morning. The incident happened just after 10:00 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 15 and 18th Street North in Sauk Rapids. The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi, driven by 41-year-old...
No School At Avon Elementary Again on Tuesday
AVON (WJON News) -- Classes have been canceled again for Tuesday at Avon Elementary. The Albany Area School District says mechanical issues remain for the Avon school building. This only affects students at Avon elementary.
See New Minnesota “Loon” Movie Trailer. Will It Make You Laugh or Cringe?
We all love our state bird the Loon. It's majestic and the calls of the Loon can be mesmerizing on a summer night. But you've also probably thought, at least once, those red eyes can be a little creepy. Maybe that was the thought when this Minnesota based movie was being put together.
Hungry For Fashion? Minnesota Artist Redefines Jewelry
Looking at the photo above, you're probably thinking, "Wow! A tiny dessert bakery item! I bet I could eat a hundred of those without gaining a pound!" That might be true if what you are seeing was actual food; but alas, it is not. What you are seeing are some of the amazing tiny food artwork pieces created by Kaitlyn Luhm, a Minneapolis-based sculptor/Multi-media art creator at Luhmstudios.
Johnnies Top Gusties; Bennies Fall at Gustavus
The St. john's basketball team defeated Gustavus 79-60 in Collegeville Wednesday night. St. john's led 36-28 at halftime and expanded that lead in the 2nd half. Ryan Thissen led the Johnnies with 16 points, Brandon Adelman chipped in 12 points, Kyle Johnson added 11 points and Blake Berg chipped in 10. St. John's is 10-5 in the MIAC and 13-7 overall. St. John's will host Hamline at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Weekender: Versa-Dance, Descendants The Musical and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - This weekend is jammed pack with fun and exciting things to do with your family. Be apart of the conversation with Nerd Nite in Waite Park, see your favorite Disney heroes and villains at the Paramount Theatre, enjoy a special Mom/Son Superhero day, check out the Versa-Style Dance Company in St. Joseph, and enjoy some crafts and cocktails in downtown St. Cloud. Read more in The Weekender!
