Saint Joseph, MN

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Joseph Development Update

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- St. Joseph had a big year in 2022 with more growth expected here in the new year. Community Development Director Nate Keller says 2022 was a record year for permit activity in St. Joseph with a new development of townhomes by the Kennedy School as well as commercial development.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
WDIO-TV

State approves disaster assistance for St. Louis County

Governor Tim Walz has approved a request from seven counties, including St. Louis County, providing state public disaster assistance for to assist with response, clean up and repair costs related to a winter storm that struck the region in December. Heavy snow and high winds resulted in many downed trees and branches blocking roads and causing widespread power outages. The St. Louis County Board passed a resolution declaring a State of Local Disaster due to conditions resulting from the storm.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Some St. Cloud Residents Advised to Run Water After Main Break

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- After working for several hours, St. Cloud city crews have repaired a water main break. The repairs were at Cooper Avenue and 30th Street South. Residents and business owners in that area are advised to run water from all faucets for optimal water quality. It is common after a disruption in service to see color in the water. Starting with cold water, run your faucets for at least a few minutes.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Administrative Shakeup at District 742

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A management reorganization at District 742 will lead to lower kindergarten class sizes. In an effort to reduce staff salaries in the Executive, Director, and Coordinator positions, the district is planning the following reorganization:. Superintendent Laurie Putnam announced that Jason Harris, formerly the principal of...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KIMT

New judge named for Minnesota's Third Judicial District

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Debra Groehler has been appointed the new District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced Wednesday that Groehler will be replacing the Honorable Jodi L. Williamson and will be chambered in Mantorville in Dodge County.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Downtown St. Cloud Street Project Fails to Move Forward

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A downtown St. Cloud street improvement project has failed to move forward. During Monday night's city council meeting, they heard a plan from city staff on a more than $2.9 million project for West St. Germain Street from 10th to 12th Avenue, along with 11th Avenue North from West St. Germain Street to 1st Street North.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

St. Joseph Asking Lawmakers, Voters for Half Cent Sales Tax

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The St. Joseph city council would like to add a half-cent sales tax. The council approved a resolution during a special meeting Monday. It now needs approval from the Minnesota State Legislature with city residents getting the final say with a referendum question on a ballot. Mayor Rick Schultz says he doesn't know if that would happen this fall or sometime next year.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Waite Park on the List of the Most Dangerous Cities in Minnesota

Good grief! Getting recognized as one of the most dangerous cities in the state is not a great look. And especially when you live there, or very close to that city. Why is Waite Park considered one of the most dangerous cities? According to Onlyinyourstate, Waite Park has the highest number of crimes like rape, murder, robbery and other violent crimes. In fact, the rate is almost double that of the rate in Minneapolis, which is over 50 times bigger in population than the small-ish town of Waite Park. The second part of this is that Waite Park also has the highest number of human trafficking in the state. But, on the upside, if you want to enjoy some great scenery there is the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve. Just be careful, travel in groups.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

MN Veteran’s Homes Pick Up Big Donation

UNDATED (WJON News) - Minnesota’s Veterans Homes will get some help thanks to a new donation. The VFW – Charles McLaughlin Post 906 in Hutchinson has donated $80,000 to the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs. The donation was specifically directed to each of the state’s eight Veterans Homes,...
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Boys and Girls Clubs Name 2023 Youth of the Year Recipient

ST. CLOUD (WJON New) -- A South Junior High student has been named the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota 2023 Youth of the Year recipient. Fourteen-year-old Falastin Kunow has attended the Southside Boys and Girls Club for seven year and says the club has been the highlight of her life, learning new hobbies, building friendships and strengthening her skills in sports.
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Finding your unclaimed property

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Roughly 1 in 10 people nationwide has unclaimed property, just waiting to be found. “So unclaimed property is what happens when people lose track of their money,” says Mo Schriner from the MN Department of Commerce. “It may be financial property they didn’t keep because of an address change or there was a death and they didn’t know they were inheriting something. So our mission is to help reunite Minnesotans with money that has gone missing.”
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Gov. Walz signs CROWN Act into law

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has signed the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair (CROWN) Act into law. The act “adds a definition of race to the Minnesota Human Rights Act to explicitly protect natural hairstyles and textures, including but not limited to braids, locks, and twists,”.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota agreed to boost PCA wages - but who's going to actually pay for it?

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – Minnesota has agreed to give its home health care workers a raise, but people in the industry say the state hasn't committed the funding to cover those costs.All sides agree that Minnesota's personal care assistant shortage is at crisis level with thousands of open jobs.It was a win for health care workers this month when the state agreed to a nearly $5-an-hour raise. But now that Gov. Tim Walz has revealed his budget, PCA providers say there's a problem."If you raise wages by a dollar, you would think you'd have to put a dollar towards that,"...
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Minnesota’s Weather Outlook for February

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Climate Prediction Center is out with its long-range forecast for the month of February. As far as the temperatures are concerned, they say Minnesota and the central part of the country should be pretty close to normal overall for the month. It is looking warmer than normal in the eastern part of the country and warmer than normal out west.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

How Cold It Needs to Be for St. Cloud Schools to Close

Monday has been a cold day in Central Minnesota. How cold must it be for St. Cloud, Sartell-St. Stephen and Sauk Rapids-Rice Schools to close based on cold weather? St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam joined me on WJON. She indicates 35-degrees below zero is the threshold that will cause them to close school. Putnam indicates area Superintendents gathered and based on information from experts they determined that either -35 air temperature or -35 wind chill would be where they would close school based on cold weather.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

MDA Offers Value-Added Ag Grants

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Applications are being accepted for the 2023 Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) Value-Added Grant Program. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is accepting applications from Minnesota farms and businesses looking to start or improve production capacity, diversification, and access to value-added products. To qualify for...
MINNESOTA STATE
